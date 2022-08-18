Read full article on original website
Tiffany Haddish on why she once turned down a $10 million endorsement post: ‘My soul is worth more than that’
Tiffany Haddish recently opened up about how her decision-making process has changed when it comes to choosing which projects to engage with since she first entered the business. At the start of her career, Haddish was eager to take on any role she could in an effort to gain exposure...
Meagan Good Reveals Her Desire To Have A Child Following Her Split From DeVon Franklin
Meagan Good's life is moving forward based on her own terms post her divorce from DeVon Franklin.
Keke Palmer Slays In A Neon Prada Gown At ‘Nope’ Italy Premiere
Keke Palmer is still on the press run for her role in the latest Jordan Peele film, “Nope” and was recently spotted on the red carpet giving us glam in a neon Prada gown for the film’s Italy premiere that was everything!. For her look, the actress...
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith seen together for the first time since Oscars slap
Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith have been spotted out and about together for the first time since Will slapped Chris Rock over a joke at Jada’s expense during the 2022 Oscars back in March. The pair, who appeared to be in good spirits, was snapped by photogs Saturday in Malibu near celebrity hot spot Nobu, walking hand-in-hand as Will waved to onlookers. The Oscar winner wore a black hat, navy polo shirt and matching pants for the outing, completing the look with a fresh pair of white Air Force Ones. Jada also rocked sneakers with her all black ensemble,...
Will Smith Said His Relationship With Chris Rock’s Brother May Be ‘Irreparable.’ Tony Rock Is Busy Supporting His Brother
As Will Smith gets candid about his "irreparable" relationship with Tony Rock, the comic is promoting his brother.
See Photos From Beyoncé's Star-Studded Club "Renaissance" Party
Beyoncé's renaissance is just beginning, and fans and stars are all excited for what's in store for her new era. The icon released her highly-anticipated "Renaissance" album on July 29, already her seventh No. 1 solo album and the biggest debut from a woman artist this year, per Billboard. So how did Beyoncé celebrate her big release? With an extravagant, star-studded party aptly called Club Renaissance, of course.
Will Smith’s daughter Willow says facing the reaction to Oscars slap wasn’t as bad as her own ‘demons’
Willow Smith has addressed her father Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap, saying it wasn’t as bad as her own “internal demons”.The 21-year-old rocker recently spoke about the media firestorm that ensued after Will hit comedian Chris Rock across the face on live television when the Academy Awards presenter made a joke referencing Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair.“I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness,” Willow told Billboard in a new interview promoting her upcoming album, COPINGMECHANISM.“Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected...
Stars Begin to Arrive for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding Celebration
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 's friends have been spotted arriving in Georgia for the couple's weekend wedding extravaganza. On Saturday, friends of the actors were spotted arriving in Georgia for the big day. Among the attendees are Affleck's longtime friends Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, filmmaker Kevin Smith and wife Jennifer, Clerks actor Jason Mewes and wife Jordan Monsanto, top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife model and actress Pia Miller.
Ireland Baldwin Debuts Buzz Cut, Feels 'More Beautiful Than Ever'
The model, 26, revealed photos on Saturday of herself with a freshly shaved head, the short locks bleached platinum blonde. "Don't tell me I won't do something because I will," said the caption accompanying the post. Her Instagram stories showed a photo of her in the chair, foils covering her...
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
Where Do Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Really Stand Months After Infamous Oscars Slap?
Through thick and thin. Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have only grown closer amid the Oscars controversy. "Will and Jada are still this unbreakable couple," a source maintained of the Hollywood couple, who shied away from the spotlight after the King Richard actor slapped Chris Rock across the face at the Awards show months prior. “Going through the Oscars incident as a team has only made their relationship stronger."OK! reported Will, 53, marched on stage at the Academy Awards back in March and slapped the comedian after he made a joke about his wife's shaved head. (Jada, 50, has been...
Will Smith Left A Message In Background Of Apology Video To Chris Rock
Yesterday, 29 July, Will Smith posted an apology video to his YouTube channel, titled 'It's been a minute'. The video sees the King Richard star apologise for slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Oscars and answering questions from fans. However, some people think there was more to it than that:
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Beyoncé And Ronald Isley Team Up For New Song
Okay, Beyhive! On the heels of Beyoncé’s latest album RENAISSANCE, the Grammy award-winning entertainer has joined Ronald Isley and The Isley Brothers for a re-work of their 1975 hit “Make Me Say It Again Girl, (Part 1 & Part 2).”. This is the first collaboration between the...
Lizzo Ditches Her Own Wedding For Tyson Beckford in Her "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)" Video
Lizzo is a runaway bride in her latest music video, but her starring love interest, model Tyson Beckford, makes up for her escape. On Aug. 15, the "Special" singer released the bridal-themed visual for her song "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)," complete with an elaborate floral wedding ceremony. However, Lizzo quickly abandons the scene for a solo road trip and a rendezvous with Beckford in the desert (which turns out to be a fantasy). Instead of getting hitched in the video, Lizzo, with her bridesmaids in tow, opts for a glamorous beach party where she happily belts out the lyrics to "2 Be Loved."
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Glimpses of Daughter Malti in a Sweet Tribute: 'Love Like No Other'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is blossoming with motherly love. On Sunday, the Baywatch star shared glimpses of her baby daughter Malti via Instagram while penning a sweet note in the caption. "Love like no other ❤️," Chopra Jonas, 40, wrote alongside pictures of the mother-daughter duo. One snap shows...
Hear Beyoncé, Isley Brothers’ Reimagining of “Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2”
A few days ago, Beyoncé and Ronald Isley announced that they were gearing up for a duet of the Isley Brothers’ classic “Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2.” The reimagined version is set to appear on the Isley Brothers‘ upcoming album, which is slated for release later this year.
Watch the Emotional First Trailer for Tyler Perry's Upcoming Netflix Drama 'A Jazzman's Blues'
The first trailer for Tyler Perry's highly anticipated Netflix drama A Jazzman's Blues is here. Set in the 1940s deep South, the trailer begins with actors Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer sharing a passionate kiss. The two play star-crossed lovers Bayou and Leanne, whose forbidden love is the backdrop for decades of secrets and lies being uncovered.
