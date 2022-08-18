ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Page Six

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith seen together for the first time since Oscars slap

Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith have been spotted out and about together for the first time since Will slapped Chris Rock over a joke at Jada’s expense during the 2022 Oscars back in March. The pair, who appeared to be in good spirits, was snapped by photogs Saturday in Malibu near celebrity hot spot Nobu, walking hand-in-hand as Will waved to onlookers. The Oscar winner wore a black hat, navy polo shirt and matching pants for the outing, completing the look with a fresh pair of white Air Force Ones. Jada also rocked sneakers with her all black ensemble,...
PopSugar

See Photos From Beyoncé's Star-Studded Club "Renaissance" Party

Beyoncé's renaissance is just beginning, and fans and stars are all excited for what's in store for her new era. The icon released her highly-anticipated "Renaissance" album on July 29, already her seventh No. 1 solo album and the biggest debut from a woman artist this year, per Billboard. So how did Beyoncé celebrate her big release? With an extravagant, star-studded party aptly called Club Renaissance, of course.
The Independent

Will Smith’s daughter Willow says facing the reaction to Oscars slap wasn’t as bad as her own ‘demons’

Willow Smith has addressed her father Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap, saying it wasn’t as bad as her own “internal demons”.The 21-year-old rocker recently spoke about the media firestorm that ensued after Will hit comedian Chris Rock across the face on live television when the Academy Awards presenter made a joke referencing Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair.“I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness,” Willow told Billboard in a new interview promoting her upcoming album, COPINGMECHANISM.“Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected...
People

Stars Begin to Arrive for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding Celebration

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 's friends have been spotted arriving in Georgia for the couple's weekend wedding extravaganza. On Saturday, friends of the actors were spotted arriving in Georgia for the big day. Among the attendees are Affleck's longtime friends Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, filmmaker Kevin Smith and wife Jennifer, Clerks actor Jason Mewes and wife Jordan Monsanto, top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife model and actress Pia Miller.
OK! Magazine

Where Do Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Really Stand Months After Infamous Oscars Slap?

Through thick and thin. Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have only grown closer amid the Oscars controversy. "Will and Jada are still this unbreakable couple," a source maintained of the Hollywood couple, who shied away from the spotlight after the King Richard actor slapped Chris Rock across the face at the Awards show months prior. “Going through the Oscars incident as a team has only made their relationship stronger."OK! reported Will, 53, marched on stage at the Academy Awards back in March and slapped the comedian after he made a joke about his wife's shaved head. (Jada, 50, has been...
BET

Beyoncé And Ronald Isley Team Up For New Song

Okay, Beyhive! On the heels of Beyoncé’s latest album RENAISSANCE, the Grammy award-winning entertainer has joined Ronald Isley and The Isley Brothers for a re-work of their 1975 hit “Make Me Say It Again Girl, (Part 1 & Part 2).”. This is the first collaboration between the...
PopSugar

Lizzo Ditches Her Own Wedding For Tyson Beckford in Her "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)" Video

Lizzo is a runaway bride in her latest music video, but her starring love interest, model Tyson Beckford, makes up for her escape. On Aug. 15, the "Special" singer released the bridal-themed visual for her song "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)," complete with an elaborate floral wedding ceremony. However, Lizzo quickly abandons the scene for a solo road trip and a rendezvous with Beckford in the desert (which turns out to be a fantasy). Instead of getting hitched in the video, Lizzo, with her bridesmaids in tow, opts for a glamorous beach party where she happily belts out the lyrics to "2 Be Loved."
