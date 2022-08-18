ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
County
CBS New York

Police: Man, woman rob Bronx Family Dollar, employee put in chokehold

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a man and a woman they said were caught on video stealing from a Family Dollar in the Bronx and attacking an employee who tried to stop them.It happened on Aug. 14 at the Family Dollar on Webster Avenue in the Claremont section.Police said a 23-year-old woman who worked at the store confronted the suspects when they tried to leave without paying.Video showed the worker tried to grab a cart from the female suspect, who attacked the worker and placed her in a chokehold. It went on to show an ensuing struggle between...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man shot during robbery attempt in Harlem: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 55-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in Harlem early Monday, police said. The victim was struck in the left arm at 1532 Amsterdam Avenue at around 1:30 a.m., police said. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. A person of interest is in custody, but […]
MANHATTAN, NY
#Nypd#Violent Crime#Dodge
NBC New York

After Fight With Bronx Worker, Armed Man Rips Bodega Door Off Hinges

The front door of a Bronx bodega was torn off its hinges by a man police say threatened to hurt the man working inside. Police said the unidentified man entered the bodega on East 179th Street in Claremont Village around 11:30 p.m. Friday and got into a verbal argument with the 31-year-old worker.
Daily News

Fatally shot Brooklyn woman recently reported assaults from ex-boyfriend, cousin, stranger

A 42-year-old woman shot to death in the lobby of her Brooklyn apartment building early Monday had recently reported separate assaults from an ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, police said. Police raced to the building on Rockaway Parkway near Winthrop St. in East Flatbush after someone reported hearing gunfire at 1:17 a.m. Cops found the victim shot six times in her body in the lobby. ...
BROOKLYN, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Masked robbers ambushed man in Greenwich Village, cops say

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two masked suspects robbed a 27-year-old man after ambushing him on a Greenwich Village street last month, police said Sunday. The victim was walking on Sullivan Street on July 16 at around 3 a.m. when a white Mercedes SUV pulled up beside him and an armed man got out of […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Two 4-Year-Old NY Boys Dead in Separate Saturday Crashes

A pair of deadly traffic deaths claimed the lives of two 4-year-old boys on Long Island and Queens on Saturday, authorities investigating the deaths said. The first tragedy struck around 11:30 a.m. out in Suffolk County, where police said a boy was struck and killed in the driveway of his Huntington Station home.
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

Long Island Traffic Stop Foils Machete-Carrying Suspect's Kidnapping Attempt

What started as an apparent routine traffic stop uncovered a machete-wielding man's robbery and kidnapping attempt on Long Island, police said. Police conducting an investigation Saturday at the Edgewood Motel in Jericho witnessed a red Ford pickup truck leave the parking lot with four occupants inside. About 1.5 miles from...
WESTBURY, NY
NBC New York

3 Shot in 2 Hours in Brooklyn Overnight

Three young men were shot in the space of just over two hours in unrelated incidents in Brooklyn overnight, police said Tuesday. The first shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. at the Red Hook Houses, where a man was shot in the right leg in a sixth-floor hallway after a dispute with someone he knew. Cops say they're interviewing a person of interest.
