What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
140 Migrants From Texas Arrive in New YorkTom HandyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
NYC Hospital Dietician Indicted For $250,000 Tax Fraud ScamTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Mountain Lions: More Sightings In The State, What Do The Experts SayFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
VIDEO: Woman handcuffed, robbed of $10K by fake police officers in Queens
Two men pretending to be NYPD officers raided a Queens home late last month after first telling a woman inside they were looking for her boyfriend before kicking the door open.
2 men impersonate police officers to handcuff victims in BX apartment, steal $24K
The NYPD is searching for two men who posed at police officers to gain entry to a Bronx apartment and rob its tenants.
NBC New York
Video Shows Man Knocked Out Cold in Sucker-Punch Attack from Behind at Brooklyn Mall
In a jarring attack caught on security camera footage, a man was sent falling to the floor of a Brooklyn shopping center after he was sucker-punched from behind, with police now searching for the suspect. The victim was at the Kings Plaza Mall in Mill Basin around 6 p.m. Saturday...
Police: Woman wanted for attacking employee during robbery at Baldwin beauty supply store
According to detectives, an unknown female subject entered Lucky Beauty Supply located on Grand Avenue and was observed removing numerous items from the shelves and placing them into a black bag.
NYPD: 27-year-old shot in the back in Brooklyn; 2 in custody
Police say a man was shot in the back in Brooklyn Sunday.
Police: Man, woman rob Bronx Family Dollar, employee put in chokehold
NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a man and a woman they said were caught on video stealing from a Family Dollar in the Bronx and attacking an employee who tried to stop them.It happened on Aug. 14 at the Family Dollar on Webster Avenue in the Claremont section.Police said a 23-year-old woman who worked at the store confronted the suspects when they tried to leave without paying.Video showed the worker tried to grab a cart from the female suspect, who attacked the worker and placed her in a chokehold. It went on to show an ensuing struggle between...
NBC New York
Fake Warrant, Real Handcuffs: NYC Cop Impersonators Rob Tenants of $24K
New York City police are on the lookout for a pair of armed suspects pretending to be one of their own. The police department said two individuals claiming to be police officers back on May 6 scored a big payday robbing the tenants of a Bronx apartment. Around 6 p.m.,...
Man shot during robbery attempt in Harlem: NYPD
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 55-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in Harlem early Monday, police said. The victim was struck in the left arm at 1532 Amsterdam Avenue at around 1:30 a.m., police said. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. A person of interest is in custody, but […]
New York City 14-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times Waiting for Bus in Drive-by Shooting
NEW YORK, NY – A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times while waiting for a...
NBC New York
After Fight With Bronx Worker, Armed Man Rips Bodega Door Off Hinges
The front door of a Bronx bodega was torn off its hinges by a man police say threatened to hurt the man working inside. Police said the unidentified man entered the bodega on East 179th Street in Claremont Village around 11:30 p.m. Friday and got into a verbal argument with the 31-year-old worker.
Fatally shot Brooklyn woman recently reported assaults from ex-boyfriend, cousin, stranger
A 42-year-old woman shot to death in the lobby of her Brooklyn apartment building early Monday had recently reported separate assaults from an ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, police said. Police raced to the building on Rockaway Parkway near Winthrop St. in East Flatbush after someone reported hearing gunfire at 1:17 a.m. Cops found the victim shot six times in her body in the lobby. ...
NYPD: Man riding scooter dies after Brooklyn crash
Police say a man who was riding a scooter has died after he was struck by a car in Bensonhurst on Saturday.
NBC New York
Long Island Police Bust Alleged Attempted MS-13 Kidnapping and Possible Murder Plot
Police on Long Island found a man beaten and held hostage in the back of a pickup truck in what they believe was an attempted abduction and possible murder plot from the notorious MS-13 gang. The twisted plot was foiled by Nassau County police on the night of Aug. 20,...
Masked robbers ambushed man in Greenwich Village, cops say
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two masked suspects robbed a 27-year-old man after ambushing him on a Greenwich Village street last month, police said Sunday. The victim was walking on Sullivan Street on July 16 at around 3 a.m. when a white Mercedes SUV pulled up beside him and an armed man got out of […]
Police: Bronx man dies in fiery car crash on Sprain Brook Parkway
A 22-year-old Bronx man was killed in a fiery car crash in Westchester County early Sunday morning, police say.
NYC Men Robbed of their Clothes at Knifepoint in Broad Daylight by 3 Women
NEW YORK, NY – Two men were robbed at knifepoint by three women who demanded...
NBC New York
Two 4-Year-Old NY Boys Dead in Separate Saturday Crashes
A pair of deadly traffic deaths claimed the lives of two 4-year-old boys on Long Island and Queens on Saturday, authorities investigating the deaths said. The first tragedy struck around 11:30 a.m. out in Suffolk County, where police said a boy was struck and killed in the driveway of his Huntington Station home.
NBC New York
Long Island Traffic Stop Foils Machete-Carrying Suspect's Kidnapping Attempt
What started as an apparent routine traffic stop uncovered a machete-wielding man's robbery and kidnapping attempt on Long Island, police said. Police conducting an investigation Saturday at the Edgewood Motel in Jericho witnessed a red Ford pickup truck leave the parking lot with four occupants inside. About 1.5 miles from...
Police arrest man and woman for allegedly beating McDonald's employee on Long Island
Police have arrested a man and woman for allegedly beating a McDonald's employee on Long Island over an argument at the drive-thru.
NBC New York
3 Shot in 2 Hours in Brooklyn Overnight
Three young men were shot in the space of just over two hours in unrelated incidents in Brooklyn overnight, police said Tuesday. The first shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. at the Red Hook Houses, where a man was shot in the right leg in a sixth-floor hallway after a dispute with someone he knew. Cops say they're interviewing a person of interest.
