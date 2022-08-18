NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a man and a woman they said were caught on video stealing from a Family Dollar in the Bronx and attacking an employee who tried to stop them.It happened on Aug. 14 at the Family Dollar on Webster Avenue in the Claremont section.Police said a 23-year-old woman who worked at the store confronted the suspects when they tried to leave without paying.Video showed the worker tried to grab a cart from the female suspect, who attacked the worker and placed her in a chokehold. It went on to show an ensuing struggle between...

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO