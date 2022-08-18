Read full article on original website
kicdam.com
Break-In at Kossuth County Bank Leads to Arrest of Man Suspected of Crimes in Six Counties
Ledyard, IA (KICD) — At around 6 a.m. on August 18 the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a break-in at Bank Plus in Ledyard. Deputies at the scene discovered someone attempted to remove the ATM, then tried to break it open when that failed. Video surveillance captured the suspect’s vehicle description, which was shared with Palo Alto, Emmet and Winnebago Counties in Iowa, and Martin and Faribault Counties in Minnesota. Agencies in these areas were already investigating a string of crimes including a stolen vehicle and several break-ins and thefts.
nwestiowa.com
Sutherland woman arrested on OWI charge
ROCK RAPIDS—A 55-year-old Sutherland woman was arrested about 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in Rock Rapids on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Elizabeth Ann Smith stemmed from the stop of a 2014 Ford Expedition at the intersection of Highway 9 and Boone Street in Rock Rapids following a report of an erratic driver, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
kscj.com
HARTLEY WOMAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING INVESTIGATION
A HARTLEY, IOWA WOMAN IS FACING CHARGES STEMMING FROM A JUNE INCIDENT IN SIOUX COUNTY. ON FRIDAY, SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES ARRESTED 37-YEAR-OLD BREA TSCHOPP,. THE ARREST STEMMED FROM A 9-1-1 CALL ON JUNE 8TH, FROM A MOTORIST WHO STATED TSCHOPP WAS DRIVING HER VEHICLE IN AN UNSAFE MANNER ON HIGHWAY 18, WEST OF HULL.
kicdam.com
Hartley Woman Arrested For Driving While Impaired
Hull, IA (KICD)– The Sioux County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman for allegedly driving under the influence of illegal drugs Friday. A news release says it’s the third time 37 year old Brea Schopp has been arrested for operating a vehicle in an impaired state. She had two young passengers when she was stopped on highway 18 West of Hull around 7am and was also charged with child endangerment.
Siouxland woman faces child endangerment charges after allegedly driving under the influence
A Siouxland woman was arrested for an incident where she was reportedly recklessly driving.
nwestiowa.com
Arrest on warrants leads to more charges
PRIMGHAR—A 61-year-old Primghar man faces more charges after his initial arrest about 8:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, on O’Brien County warrants. The additional charges against James Duane McClain stemmed from his arrest on warrants for fifth-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report August 18, 2022
6:57am: A deputy investigated a missing person report in the 200 block of South 7th Street, Grand Junction. 9:00am: Chanze Bushman 21 of Scranton was booked into the jail to serve a sentence. 9:58am: A deputy investigated a driving complaint on 220th Street near U Avenue. 11:24am: A deputy investigated...
Northern Iowa crash leaves one dead, two injured
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa — Two people were injured and one person died in a crash in Buffalo Center Saturday afternoon. Law enforcement and emergency crew personnel responded to a report of a crash at 2:42 p.m. at the intersection of 20th Ave. and 460th Street. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Dean Balvance, […]
kicdam.com
Emmetsburg Teen Charged Following Emmet County Traffic Stop
Wallingford, IA (KICD)– An Emmetsburg teen has been charged following a traffic stop north of Wallingford early Monday morning. Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens tells KICD News the stop was initiated around one o’clock in the 2000 mile of Highway 4 on a vehicle that is said to have defective lighting equipment.
stormlakeradio.com
Teen Driver Injured in Sac County Rollover ; Drug-Related Search Warrant Executed
A teenage girl was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident in Sac County last week. According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened this past Tuesday, August 9th around 8:20am just east of Lake View. 17-year-old Ashlyn Arbegast of rural Lake View was traveling south on Otter Avenue in a 1997 Ford Explorer when she lost control. The vehicle entered the east ditch, slid sideways, and rolled at least twice before coming to rest on the driver's side.
Fox17
Officials: Iowa woman's death caused by her 5 Great Danes
Authorities in Iowa say a woman whose body was found dead in a ditch was killed by her own dogs. According to NBC affiliate KTIV, Clay County Sheriff's Office said that on Monday, the body of Mindy Kiepe was found in a ditch by a man who initially thought she'd been involved in a motorcycle accident.
Sheriff: 5 dogs euthanized after Iowa woman found dead in a ditch with multiple bites
An Iowa woman has died due to multiple dog bite injuries on Monday, authorities said, after her body was found in a ditch.
5 Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa
ROSSIE, Iowa — A northwest Iowa woman who was found in a ditch died after being attacked by her five Great Danes, authorities said Wednesday.A man found the woman in a rural area of Clay County on Monday but couldn't get close to her because of several large dogs, according to KTIV-TV.MORE NEWS: Dealers rush to sell ghost gun parts before restrictions take effectThe Clay County Sheriff's Office says the man reported what he found and deputies determined the woman was dead. She was identified as Mindy Kiepe, 43, of Rossie.The state medical examiner said Wednesday that Kiepe died of multiple dog bites. An investigation determined Kiepe's Great Danes caused her death.Kiepe lived at a farm near where her body was found.The sheriff's office said the dogs were euthanized.
KCRG.com
Fatal vehicle accident in Greene County results in a traffic citation
Family remembering pregnant woman killed in head-on crash in Glendale. Brigitte Armijo was seven months pregnant and heading to the park with her family when they were hit head-on by another driver in Glendale. Scottsdale firefighters warning people to be careful of rising floodwaters. Updated: 24 minutes ago. |. Captain...
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
yourfortdodge.com
Fort Dodge Animal Shelter Reduces Prices on Pets to Curb Over-Population
More people will be able to provide a forever home to cats and dogs as Almost Home has made the decision to reduce adoption fees. Right now most area agencies are packed to capacity when it comes to the shelters. To ease this and to help both pets and people connect the price to adopt a cat is now $50 down from $120 and if you buy one you get one free. Cost for adopting a dog is $100. The decision was made following a board meeting last night.
Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach
The water at a Spirit Lake beach recently had the highest concentrations of bacteria detected so far this year at any state beach in Iowa and also an unhealthy amount of blue-green algae toxins, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Crandall’s Beach water last week had more than 100 times the amount of […] The post Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
1380kcim.com
The Lake View City Council Was Awarded A Grant At Monday’s Meeting
At their meeting on Monday, the Lake View City Council learned they were awarded a grant from the Federal Economic Development Administration. City Administrator Scott Peterson says this grant will help them put a water main from the water tower to the EVAPCO sight in Lake View. Peterson adds the...
kicdam.com
Kathryn “Kay” Hoffert, 99, of Pocahontas
Funeral services for 99-year-old Kathryn “Kay” Hoffert of Pocahontas will be Thursday, August 25th, at 10:30 a.m. at Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas with burial at Summit Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas is...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: The Woolstock, Iowa concert in 1989 proved less rowdy than Woodstock
WOOLSTOCK, Iowa — The original Woodstock was described as organized chaos. A time when live music drew 400,000 people to a New York dairy farm. It defined the counterculture of the 1960s. Woolstock Iowa is a far cry from Woodstock, but with a name so close, a nearby radio...
