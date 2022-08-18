Stop waking up tired: 8 reasons why you’re exhausted, and expert tips on how to fix them

We’ve all been there. You make sure to go to bed early enough to get your seven to eight hours, but you still feel tired the next day. Like anything else, there are several different reasons why you could be so tired. And, if you’re sick of being tired all the time, there are some things you can do to stop waking up tired every morning.

How to stop waking up tired every morning

Sleep is an important part of our daily lives. While it can be tempting to put other things first and catch up on sleep later, it’s important always to get enough restful sleep and give your body time to recover. Of course, as scientists note, the amount of sleep you need can vary from person to person and based on age. But, overall, not getting enough sleep is always part of why you’re always tired.

What happens when you do get enough sleep, but you’re still tired? When that happens, it’s time to look at some of the things that might affect your sleep. And, of course, there are several things that can affect how much restful sleep you’re getting each night – even if you’re sleeping for eight hours.

Here are a few, as well as some ways you can fix them.

Address poor bedroom environments

The chief of sleeping issues is ensuring your bedroom is set up correctly to maximize rest. Having a poor sleep environment can really hurt how much restful sleep you’re getting. In fact, having a poor sleep routine can explain why you’re tired very easily. Avoid drinking caffeinated drinks six hours before bedtime. You’ll also want to ensure your bedroom is dark, quiet, and cool at night.

Other things that can affect your sleep and leave you tired can be as simple as not drinking enough water and keeping an inconsistent sleep schedule. It can be tempting to stay awake longer those nights you don’t have to work the next day. But, if you’re constantly struggling to figure out why you’re tired, try keeping a consistent sleep schedule every day of the week. It’ll pay off in the long run.

Anxiety and depression can keep you from resting well, too

There are other factors that can help keep you feeling tired all the time, too. If you wonder why you’re always tired, it may be worth speaking with a doctor about anxiety or depression. Especially if you feel like you’re dealing with either. Both can be taxing on your daily energy. Additionally, even small daily activities can leave you feeling fatigued if you live a sedentary lifestyle.

There’s also the possibility that you may be experiencing problems with a sleep partner or pet. If you or your sleep partner suffer from snoring or any kind of sleep disorder, it may be helpful to speak with a doctor to get to the root of the issue and try to correct it. If you sleep with a pet, then your pet’s movements at night may also keep you from resting well, leaving you to wonder why you’re so tired.

Ultimately, finding the reason that you’re tired all the time is important. Ignoring the situation can lead to longer-term issues and being exhausted all the time isn’t fun for anyone. There’s also the effect that not sleeping enough can have on your life, like leaving you unfocused throughout your day.

You can check out even more reasons why you’re tired and how to fix them by reading CNN‘s original report.