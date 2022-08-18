Read full article on original website
Related
kciiradio.com
Merle E. Edwards
There will be no services for 81-year-old Merle E. Edwards of Sigourney, formerly of Kalona. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.
kciiradio.com
Lone Tree’s Opener Called Off Due to Weather
Mother Nature was the only winner on Friday in Wyoming when severe weather put a kibosh on Lone Tree’s football opener in a week zero showdown with Midland. The 8-player clash was scoreless in the second quarter when the lightning came and never stopped that forced the game to be cancelled. The matchup will not be made up and will go down as a no contest. Although the end result was disappointing, Lion head coach Joe Donovan tells KCII Sports it was good to get game experience. “I thought overall we played pretty well defensively. At times they were getting good pushes on us and we were giving up too many yards on first down, but we adjusted in between the quarters. Our linebackers and defensive back field played well so I felt good about that.”
kciiradio.com
Warriors Wallop Warhawks in Week Zero Showcase
It was all Southeast Iowa at Saturday’s 8-player football showcase in Martensdale with Winfield-Mt. Union rolling Audubon and WACO doing the same to Southeast Warren in a pair of top 10 showdowns. The No. 4 ranked Warriors picked up right where they left off last year with a 42-20 week zero triumph over the No. 7 Warhawks in the nightcap of the anticipated event.
kciiradio.com
Washington Healthy Hometown Walking Audit to Be Held in September
The Washington Public Library will host an interactive workshop by Wellmark designed to look at Washington’s walkability, bike-ability, and traffic safety. There will be a presentation about various community design concepts that relate to walkability, safe routes to schools, bike-ability, and traffic safety. After the presentation, participants will go...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kciiradio.com
Horak Insurance Wins Funding for Wellness Park
Each year, IMT Insurance Group awards monetary gifts to community projects and organizations as part of their Community Contest. Over 100 entries were submitted for the competition this year and Washington’s Wellness Park Playground was chosen as one of the 2022 winners. Horak Insurance was the organization that submitted the application to IMT Insurance Group for the City of Washington Wellness Park Playground Project. Luke Horak and Paul Horak presented the $500 check to Nick Pacha the Parks Superintendent forf Washington.
kciiradio.com
Main Street Washington to Host Going Away Party for Executive Director
Main Street Washington Executive Director Sarah Grunewaldt is stepping down after nearly a decade at the helm. The Washington Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Washington will host a going away party for Grunewaldt at JP’s 207 at 207 W Main St in Washington on Tuesday, August 23rd, from 2:00-4:00 pm.
kciiradio.com
Washington School Board Sets Top Three Priorities
At the most recent Washington Community School Board meeting, the board laid out its goals for the upcoming year. The induvial members were given seven topics to assign a rank to, with one being the highest priority and seven being the lowest. According to the school board, the top three priorities for this year are academics, behavioral issues, and facilities.
kciiradio.com
Marr Park Reports Record Profits
At the August 16th Board of Supervisors meeting, the board overheard an annual report from Zach Rozmus, the Executive Director of Washington County Conservation. A revenue report was discussed as part of the annual report, with Rozmus informing the board that Marr Park had recorded record revenue this year with its camping fees. Rozmus spoke with KCII about why he believes the park brought in these unprecedented numbers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kciiradio.com
Washington County Ambulance Purchases New Ambulance
At the August 2nd Board of Supervisors meeting, the board acknowledged the Washington County Ambulance’s application for funds from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation to purchase a new ambulance. At the August 16th Board of Supervisors meeting during the Department Heads comment period, Washington County Ambulance Director Jeremy Peck informed the board that a new Ambulance had been purchased. The new ambulance must undergo a fitting for several technology upgrades but should be in service soon.
kciiradio.com
Library to Host Downtown Forum on Homelessness in Washington
The Washington Public Library, in partnership with Main Street Washington, will be hosting a Downtown Forum on Monday, August 22nd, from 2:00-4:00 pm to discuss downtown safety and homelessness in Washington. Speakers will detail the work being done, and the attendees are also encouraged to share their ideas to help the Washington community.
kciiradio.com
Winfield-Mount Union Community School District Faces Teacher Shortages
Parents and guardians of students in the Winfield-Mount Union Community School District recently received a letter from Secondary Principal Dave Edwards regarding the increasingly difficult task of hiring new teachers. The District has four positions in the secondary level and three positions in the elementary level that were not able...
kciiradio.com
Washington Man Arrested for Felonious Domestic Assault
The Washington Police Department responded to a call for a possible domestic dispute after a neighbor heard someone yelling for help at the 1615 N 6th St apartment complex on August 19th. An intoxicated male was spotted leaving the apartment and was initially detained by the Washington Police Department for public intoxication before being connected with the incident at the apartment complex.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kciiradio.com
WCHC Awarded a Four-Star CMS Rating
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) awarded Washington County Hospitals and Clinics a Four-Star Rating. The approach used to determine the CMS star ratings is based on the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey. These surveys evaluate a health system on over 50 performance measures, including readmission rates, patient experience, safety, and quality of care.
kciiradio.com
Board of Health Preview
The Washington County Board of Health will meet in regular session on Monday, August 22nd. A pair of financial reports for public and environmental health will be on the agenda. There will be a pair of discussions about two separate incidents involving dogs and a discussion about possible septic issues with rental properties. Action will also be taken on a contract for Jet Therapy and Washington County Public Health’s emergency preparedness policies and procedures.
kciiradio.com
150th Lone Tree Fall Festival is this Weekend
The 150th Lone Tree Fall Festival kicks off this Friday evening at five with a carnival, food vendors, muscle tractor show, a big wheel race and the New Trick Band playing at 8 p.m. The fun continues on Saturday with a pancake breakfast from 7:30-9:30 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church....
kciiradio.com
23rd Annual Paws & More Car Show A Huge Success
The 23rd annual Paws & More Car show took place this past Sunday on the square in Central Park in Washington. The annual fundraising event brought to town 175 show cars, trucks and motorcycles as well as hundreds of spectators. KCII News caught up with Paws & More Secretary Cara...
kciiradio.com
Mid-Prairie Football Finishes Fundraiser
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk football team changed gears a bit in 2022 before the season started. For the first time in recent history, the Golden Hawks did not host an annual Gatorade scrimmage Friday, and instead traveled to West Liberty to scrimmage the Comets. While that not only changed the venue of the first live action of the year, it also left the program with a need to reinvent their annual fundraising event, unable to have community member Dwight Duwa host the player auction at a visiting stadium. Players and team personnel instead partnered with Leading Edge Fundraising and sold discount cards throughout the community to raise money for the team, bringing in more than $14,000. These funds will be used to help purchase: Personalized player undershirts for game night, new home jerseys, team meals on road games, team camp fee and travel and more. The Mid-Prairie football program would like to thank those who participated for their support of the team and school.
kciiradio.com
Pancake & Sausage Breakfast benefitting Christmas Behind Bars Outreach Ministries
Highway 1 Discount is hosting a pancake and sausage breakfast Saturday, September 10th, from 6-11 a.m. Menu includes; pancakes and sausage, eggs, hash browns, homemade cinnamon rolls, coffee and beverages. Proceeds from the event will benefit prison ministries through the Christmas Behind Bars Outreach Ministries. The Mission of the ministry...
Comments / 0