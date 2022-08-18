Mother Nature was the only winner on Friday in Wyoming when severe weather put a kibosh on Lone Tree’s football opener in a week zero showdown with Midland. The 8-player clash was scoreless in the second quarter when the lightning came and never stopped that forced the game to be cancelled. The matchup will not be made up and will go down as a no contest. Although the end result was disappointing, Lion head coach Joe Donovan tells KCII Sports it was good to get game experience. “I thought overall we played pretty well defensively. At times they were getting good pushes on us and we were giving up too many yards on first down, but we adjusted in between the quarters. Our linebackers and defensive back field played well so I felt good about that.”

LONE TREE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO