KCRG.com
Growing Cedar Rapids company has ‘to hire’ waitlist
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In most big box retail stores, you see tons of food and items on pallets. Terzo Industries in Cedar Rapids repairs and refurbishes those pallets. In this week’s Working Iowa, we take a closer look at a company that people are clamoring to work for.
$25M project planned to renovate Iowa State Fair livestock barns
DES MOINES, Iowa – Now that the 2022 Iowa State Fair has finished up, a new $25 million project to renovate the livestock barns can begin. The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation announced plans for the massive renovations Monday. The non-profit organization said the plans include a top to bottom approach. The Cattle, Horse, […]
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
ourquadcities.com
$134M Davenport facility to have groundbreaking soon
Fair Oaks Foods will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 2951 Enterprise Way, in northwest Davenport, on Thursday, Sept. 1st at 1 p.m. Headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., the firm is a family-owned meat processing company and the 11th largest Black-owned business in the United States, according to a Quad Cities Chamber release Monday.
kicdam.com
Updated Tourism Numbers Released For Iowa Great Lakes Area
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– Okoboji’s Tourism Director says it’s been a strong summer, but not quite as strong as 2021. Rebecca Peters says cell phone records indicate over 98 thousand adult visitors in July, and the hotels were busy. Okoboji Tourism also has access to VRBO information. Peters...
Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach
The water at a Spirit Lake beach recently had the highest concentrations of bacteria detected so far this year at any state beach in Iowa and also an unhealthy amount of blue-green algae toxins, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Crandall’s Beach water last week had more than 100 times the amount of […] The post Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Iowa State Fair fans flock to event on the last day
DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday was the last day of the Iowa State Fair. Fairgoers were sure to make it back one last time before next year. "If you don't go to the fair, it's not a complete year," said fairgoer Karlee Nelson. KCCI's Lauren Johnson spoke to attendees...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: This Iowa couple had their wedding at the state fair in 1989
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa couple that met at the state fair decided to have their special day in Des Moines. "We met here, and figured there couldn't have been a better place," the groom said. Watch as this couple ties the knot at the Iowa State Fair.
littlevillagemag.com
Film spotlighting North Liberty’s Golf View Mobile Home Park community to screen in Iowa cities
A Decent Home played to packed houses at FilmScene when director Sara Terry held screenings of the documentary this spring. The film tells the story of mobile home park residents as they try to preserve their communities and their homes after the parks are bought by private equity funds and other investors determined to maximize profits at their expense. North Liberty’s Golf View Mobile Home Court is one of the communities featured in the film.
Small Iowa town pranked by "coming soon" Target store sign
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- Residents in a small town in central Iowa were expecting more and eager to pay less. However, the sign promising a new Target store turned out to be a prank.The sign popped up recently in Marshalltown, creating a lot of buzz in the city of 27,000. Yet, many had a feeling that it was too good to be true. "I think a lot of people would think it's super mean, because I know a lot of people would love to have a Target here," said Aryana Ordaz, who lives in Marshalltown. The sign said that a Target store was "coming soon" to 3rd Avenue, the city's central road. While the sign proved to be someone's idea of a light-hearted joke, locals say they'll still drive to the nearest Target store in Ames, roughly 40 miles away.
Fire Breaks Out on Final Day of Iowa State Fair
The Iowa State Fair has finally come to a close. Not without an added level of excitement, though. Not only were there fried Oreos, pork chops on a stick, loads of concerts, tons of rides and carnival games, and different exhibits as always, but kids were hurt by the over-waxed slide, a streaker was arrested, a couple got engaged adjacent to the butter cow, and lastly -- on the final day of the 11-day extravaganza -- a fire broke out at one of the gazillion food vendors.
Big Box Store with Iowa Locations Dishing Out Massive Bonuses
Inflation is a word you hear a lot. It is a small word, that packs a powerful punch for families. As inflation rises, prices rise. The cost of living rises. With many Iowa, and American fmailies already feeling a pinch, it can feel difficult to find relief. The White House...
Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers
A bankrupt Iowa nursing home chain with a history of abuse-and-neglect violations owes taxpayers $6 million in unpaid fines and fees. QHC Facilities, which owns eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities in Iowa, has been cited for at least 184 regulatory violations in the past 20 months while neglecting to pay fines for […] The post Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa State Fair turkey stand grill goes up in flames
DES MOINES, Iowa — A grill at the Turkey Federation’s Turkey Grill stand caught on fire Sunday evening. A viewer sent WHO 13 a video of the fire, which showed flames that were several feet high and engulfed the grill. The Iowa State Patrol said it was a grease fire and no injuries occurred. The […]
nwestiowa.com
Dairies propose natural gas line to Sioux Center
ORANGE CITY—The Sioux County Board of Supervisors heard at its Aug. 9 meeting about a new pipeline project in the works, pending the navigation of legal requirements that come from the public and private sector partnership. Maurice area dairymen Junior Hoogland, Jim Maassen and Brian Roorda are partnering with...
kwit.org
Newscast 08.19.22: Iowa leads the nation in wind energy generation in the second quarter; Today is the deadline to apply for an open seat on the SC School Board
A new report shows Iowa led the nation in the amount of wind power that came online during April, May and June. Nearly 60% of the electricity being generated in Iowa comes from wind turbines and solar installations according to the Clean Grid Alliance, a group that advocates for green energy.
Iowa man seriously injured in antique tractor accident
LINN COUNTY, Iowa – An eastern Iowa man has been hospitalized after being dragged 40 yards across a field by a tractor. It happened in a field south of Troy Mills Saturday afternoon, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. When emergency crews arrived, they found James Weighton of Central City had been seriously injured. […]
Iowa Little Leaguer Blames ESPN for Missed Strike Call
Little League umpiring isn’t perfect. However, when a late call in Saturday’s Iowa-Washington game didn’t go his team’s way, one player believed it wasn’t just the umpire pulling the strings. Davenport, Iowa, was up 6-3 and one out away from winning an elimination game against...
What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?
You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
Founder of Iconic Iowa Furniture Store Passes Away
There were two big furniture stores all Cedar Rapidians remember growing up. Who didn't spend hours just roaming the aisles at the legendary Smulekoff's even if you never ended up buying anything? We all remember the lament leading up to the final days of its closing, after 125 years in business, back in 2014.
