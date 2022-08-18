Read full article on original website
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 8/14 – 8/21/22
Timothy Mark Swann, 60 of Marion, NC. Deputy L. Tipton arrested Swann for felony probation violations. He was issue $5,000.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court. Chance Rainey, 33 of Spruce Pine, NC. Deputy D. Keepers arrested Rainey for failure to pay child support. He was issued $2,756.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 8/31/2022.
Mountain Xpress
Public weighs in on hospital applicants
Three hospital systems — AdventHealth, HCA Healthcare/Mission Health and Novant Health — are jousting for the opportunity to build a facility in Western North Carolina. During an Aug. 12 public hearing at A-B Tech, members of the public got to voice their opinions on who should provide the area’s newest hospital beds.
WBTV
N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action
Deputies in York County received critical training they hope they never have to use. Parents with child in the Exceptional Children’s program concerned about vacancies, CMS is recruiting licensed and guest teachers. Updated: 56 minutes ago. CMS is still trying to fill 360 teacher positions and as of August...
Homeowners on lookout after 2 reports of bobcats in Burke, Caldwell counties
MORGANTON — Some homeowners in Burke and Caldwell counties are on the lookout after reports of two bobcats in the area. They sent Channel 9 a picture on Monday of what they believe is a large cat just south of Morganton. The two sightings are more than 20 miles...
Five charming small towns in North Carolina that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting North Carolina or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31
RALEIGH, N.C. — A deadly neurological disease in deer is spreading in North Carolina just weeks before hunting season. N.C. Wildlife reported the second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem. The deer was just one mile from where the first case was discovered after March 31.
FOX Carolina
Rutherford Co. deputies involved in three chases over weekend
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were involved in multiple pursuits with suspects over the weekend. Deputies said the first chase began on August 20, when deputies tried to stop a motorcyclist for traffic offenses near US 221. The motorcyclist led deputies on a pursuit into South Carolina, where he was taken into custody by deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
FOX Carolina
Several Upstate, WNC cities in running for Top Adventure Town of 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blue Ridge Outdoors is looking for the top adventure town of 2022, and several Upstate and Western North Carolina cities are in the running. Blue Ridge Outdoors has narrowed the field down to 100 contenders spanning from tiny towns to large cities with numerous trails, public greenspaces, water recreation, and an abundance of parks.
NC winery named nation’s Best New Winery in USA Today 10Best contest
The winery that won the readers’ choice award for the best new winery in the United States is about a four-hour drive from Raleigh.
tribpapers.com
Buncombe GOP Picks Former Democrat, Replacing Their Sheriff Candidate
Buncombe County – Buncombe County Republican Candidate for Sheriff Jeff Worley, citing health reasons, has dropped out of the race on August 2nd against Democrat incumbent Sheriff Quinten Miller for the November election. The Buncombe County Republican Executive Committee has selected Trey McDonald to run against Miller. Until very...
iheart.com
Bullets Fly in AVL-4 Shot, Car Drives Off Bridge , Social Districts in HVL
(Asheville, NC) -- Asheville police are continuing to investigate a downtown shooting. Four people were taken to the hospital after gunfire erupted on Grove Street early Saturday morning. WLOS-TV reports three of them had been released from care before the end of the day. It's unclear if any suspects have been charged.
my40.tv
National nonprofit raises concerns about Asheville's drinking water
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville residents who drink water from their tap might want to consider data that shows elevated levels of nine potentially toxic contaminants, including the man-made synthetic chemical PFAS. “Cancer is just one among many potential causes of harm of PFAS,” said Sydney Evans, a scientific...
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If one of your favorite things to order when you go to a nice restaurant is a good steak then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you should visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like. All of these restaurants are praised by both local people and tourists and are known for only using fresh, high-quality ingredients. So in case you haven't visited them already, make sure you add them to your list and you go to one of these amazing steakhouses in North Carolina, next time you are craving a nice, delicious steak:
Technician Online
First spotted lanternfly, an invasive species, identified in North Carolina
On June 29, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture said the first spotted lanternfly in North Carolina was discovered in Forsyth County. According to Penn State University, spotted lanternflies are an invasive species known for their easily recognizable bright red and white coloration with scattered black dots. They produce honeydew, a sugary secretion that attracts stinging insects like wasps and causes sooty mold to grow on infested plants, homes and businesses.
Deputies look for missing man in Buncombe Co.
Deputies are looking for a man who was last heard from on August 16 in Buncombe County.
tribpapers.com
Hotel Remains Unfinished, Supply Chain Issues Says Owner
Woodfin – The owner of an unfinished hotel in Woodfin, which began construction in 2018 with a permit pulled for the project in 2017, said the building remains incomplete due to the inability to get materials. The building is located at 4 Reynolds Mountain Blvd, off of the Weaverville Hwy.
my40.tv
Authorities searching for missing Rutherford County teenager
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who's been reported missing. The sheriff's office says 16-year-old Abagail Lynn Cantrell is described as a white female with blue eyes and black hair. She is 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
Investigation launched into AG Josh Stein's campaign ad
RALEIGH, N.C. — The campaign committee for North Carolina's Attorney General Josh Stein asked a federal court on Wednesday to block enforcement of a seldom-used libel law as the committee faces possible criminal prosecution for a political ad from Stein's last race. Under fire for the TV ad targeting...
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test
Two North Carolina river sites failed the Swim Guide test for high levels of fecal bacteria.
North Carolina man dies after car collides with moving freight train
BENSON, N.C. (AP) — A 27-year-old North Carolina man died on Friday after a car collided with a moving freight train in Benson. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Christopher Ray Valdez died in the crash, which happened before 6 p.m. Friday in Johnston County. State Highway Patrol says a train was going north […]
