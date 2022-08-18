Syracuse, N.Y. — Wegmans is recalling the Wegmans brand Lemon Dill Finishing Butter that is sold in 3.5 oz containers for a possible listeria contamination. The UPC on the packaging of the recalled product is 7789044324, according to Wegmans’ website. The producer of the butter, Epicurean Butter, says a recall due to a possible listeria contamination from its frozen dill supplier, SupHerb Farms, created the recall, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 5 HOURS AGO