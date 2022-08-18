ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
cnycentral.com

Spoiler Alert: Butter sculpture at 2022 New York State Fair honors special anniversary

GEDDES, N.Y. — Spoiler alert! The butter sculpture at the 2022 New York State Fair has been revealed and it's celebrating a milestone. Sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton have been working on the 54th annual Butter Sculpture since Tuesday when the 800lbs. of butter arrived from Batavia. This is their 20th consecutive butter sculpture. Scroll down to learn more about this year's inspiration.
VISUAL ART
cnycentral.com

Taste NY products are back at the 2022 Great New York State Fair

Geddes, NY — The 2022 Great New York State Fair starts kicks off Wednesday, and fair goers will have ample opportunity to buy and sample -- for free -- some of the best homegrown and homemade New York food and beverage products from across the state. Over 100 unique...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Amusement Rides#Amusement Park#Fairs#Travel Guide#Nys Department Of Labor#Nysdol#New Yorkers#The New York State Fair
cnycentral.com

Wegmans recalls its lemon dill finishing butter for possible listeria contamination

Syracuse, N.Y. — Wegmans is recalling the Wegmans brand Lemon Dill Finishing Butter that is sold in 3.5 oz containers for a possible listeria contamination. The UPC on the packaging of the recalled product is 7789044324, according to Wegmans’ website. The producer of the butter, Epicurean Butter, says a recall due to a possible listeria contamination from its frozen dill supplier, SupHerb Farms, created the recall, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
FOOD SAFETY
cnycentral.com

Gardening Update: Home garden with Carol Watson's Greenhouse

Syracuse, NY — Carol Watson features her home garden in this week's gardening update at Carol Watson's Greenhouse. Watch the video to learn more. Carol Watson's Greenhouse is open daily from 9am-5pm. It is located at 2980 Sentinel Heights Road in Lafayette. For more information call (315) 677-0286.
LAFAYETTE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel

Comments / 0

Community Policy