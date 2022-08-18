Read full article on original website
Strawberry Milk returning to New York State Fair Milk Bar for final three days of event
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — After a successful experiment in 2021, Strawberry Milk will be served at the New York State Fair’s Milk Bar again this year during the final three days of the fair. Keeping with tradition, the New York State Milk Bar, operated by Cornell Cooperative Extension, will...
Spoiler Alert: Butter sculpture at 2022 New York State Fair honors special anniversary
GEDDES, N.Y. — Spoiler alert! The butter sculpture at the 2022 New York State Fair has been revealed and it's celebrating a milestone. Sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton have been working on the 54th annual Butter Sculpture since Tuesday when the 800lbs. of butter arrived from Batavia. This is their 20th consecutive butter sculpture. Scroll down to learn more about this year's inspiration.
Taste NY products are back at the 2022 Great New York State Fair
Geddes, NY — The 2022 Great New York State Fair starts kicks off Wednesday, and fair goers will have ample opportunity to buy and sample -- for free -- some of the best homegrown and homemade New York food and beverage products from across the state. Over 100 unique...
Several regional performers to take the stage at 2022 Great New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The 10th Mountain Division’s rock band, Avalanche, and the fast-rising indie pop band NONEWFRIENDS are among several regional performers who will be performing on the biggest stages at the 2022 Great New York State Fair. They will join roots and blues band, The Ripcords, rock...
Wegmans recalls its lemon dill finishing butter for possible listeria contamination
Syracuse, N.Y. — Wegmans is recalling the Wegmans brand Lemon Dill Finishing Butter that is sold in 3.5 oz containers for a possible listeria contamination. The UPC on the packaging of the recalled product is 7789044324, according to Wegmans’ website. The producer of the butter, Epicurean Butter, says a recall due to a possible listeria contamination from its frozen dill supplier, SupHerb Farms, created the recall, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Storm damage and heavy rainfall for some towns and villages in CNY on Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Sunday was a very active weather day for parts of central New York. The day started out as our forecast called for with some showers, downpours and even some rumbles of thunder that woke up many people. The rain was off and on from about 8:00 AM through...
Gardening Update: Home garden with Carol Watson's Greenhouse
Syracuse, NY — Carol Watson features her home garden in this week's gardening update at Carol Watson's Greenhouse. Watch the video to learn more. Carol Watson's Greenhouse is open daily from 9am-5pm. It is located at 2980 Sentinel Heights Road in Lafayette. For more information call (315) 677-0286.
Man in custody for alleged rape accused of contacting protected person in case from jail
WHITESTOWN, N.Y. — According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, Jody A. Hartle, 37, from the Town of Marshall, has ben arrested and is facing numerous charges for a violation of an Order of Protection while in custody. In May 2022, Oneida County Sheriff's Department investigated a child sexual...
Feeling hot and humid with off and on stormy weather continuing through Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- After a very hot and humid Saturday with a few isolated showers, downpours and even a couple severe thunderstorms in parts of the area, we have another day of similar weather conditions for Sunday. We will continue to have warm and humid conditions overnight and with some energy...
