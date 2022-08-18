Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. supervisors discuss new fire trucks
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors met on Monday, Aug. 22, to discuss the potential purchase of new fire trucks for three departments within the county. Although the board did not designate the brand of truck they wanted, they did say they wanted to ensure...
Driver dies after vehicle goes into Pearl River
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A driver in Marion County died after his vehicle went into the Pearl River on August 20. According to the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the Highway 44 Extension at the Pearl River Boat Ramp around 11:40 a.m. After firefighters arrived, they began to search the banks […]
WDAM-TV
2 people suffer injuries in firework accident in Rustin community Sunday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people suffered injuries in a fireworks accident in Jones County Sunday afternoon. According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Administrator Lance Chancellor, the department responded to a report of a man who suffered a critical injury during a fireworks mishap at a home on Newcomb Road in the Rustin community.
WDAM-TV
Man wanted for shooting another man in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted in connection to a shooting that happened at a Jones County home on Saturday, August 20. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the shooting happened on Meador Road near Indian Springs Road. Frederick “Fred” Cooley, 42, allegedly shot another man inside the home. […]
WDAM-TV
Two killed in Pearl River County crash
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are dead after a late night wreck in Pearl River County. Around 11:45 p.m. Friday, troopers with Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a car wreck on Highway 11. Authorities said a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Highway 11 when it...
Two people killed when car collides with tree, Mississippi troopers report
Two Mississippi residents were killed Friday when their car left the road and struck a tree, state troopers reported. On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado...
WDAM-TV
13-year-old child dead after accidental shooting in Picayune
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday morning, an incident involving two juveniles left one dead after a gun was accidentally discharged. According to Maj. Marc Ogden, deputies arrived to the scene in the Tin Hill Subdivision in Picayune at around 7:15 a.m. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage identified 13-year-old Ashton Bean of Carriere as the victim.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. issues 13 names on 'most wanted' list
Jones Co. supervisors discuss potential economic project. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Jones County Board of Supervisors called a special meeting at the Laurel...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. supervisors discuss potential economic project
Jones County investigators are looking for 13 people with active bench warrants issued by a Jones County Circuit Court judge on unrelated charges.
WDAM-TV
Biloxi woman dies in officer-involved shooting, coroner says
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Biloxi that left one woman dead. Officers responded to the 300 block of Benachi Avenue at the Oakwood Village neighborhood around 9 p.m. Monday. What led up the shooting is still unknown, but viewers tell WLOX they heard the gunfire.
Man accused of shooting at three people in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man faces multiple aggravated assault charges in connection to a shooting that happened in Hattiesburg on Saturday, August 20. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on James Street. They said Lashaun Brownlow Jr., 33, of Hattiesburg, shot the car of a known […]
13-year-old dies after gun discharged inside Mississippi house
A 13-year-old has died in an incident involving two juveniles inside a Mississippi residence. The child died after a firearm was discharged in the Tin Hill subdivision in Picayune Friday morning. Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were sent to a home in the...
WLOX
3-year-old left in hot daycare bus, Picayune daycare worker charged with felony
We are going to see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could produce very heavy rain and gusty winds. If we see excessive rainfall over our already saturated areas, we could see some localized flash flooding. If you come to a road covered in water, turn around and find an alternate path. This weekend will be a mixed bag with scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. We will see rain-free hours and some peeks of sunshine here and there. It will be humid, but temps should hover in the 80s thanks to the cloud cover and rain.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg police warn of fake ‘kidnapping’ Facebook post
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A post is circulating on Facebook about a man allegedly trying to abduct women from their cars. The poster claims a man driving a red truck intentionally hits women’s cars and abducts them once they pull over. The post, and others like it, have often gone viral in local communities.
WDAM-TV
Columbia police offer parking reminders for football Fridays
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department is asking the public to recall and respect parking restrictions as the 2022 high school football season kicks off Friday at Walter Payton Field at Garner Stadium. According to the department’s Facebook page, Branton Avenue beside Garner Stadium is closed. Only residents...
WLOX
Drug related police pursuit on I-10 ends in crash, two arrests
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two drug-related arrests were made following a high speed chase that ended with a wreck on I-10 west of County Farm. The wreck at the end of the pursuit involved one other vehicle, which reported no injuries. It is still unclear whether anyone in the vehicle occupied by the suspects was injured.
Picayune Item
Juvenile dies in shooting Friday morning
A 13-year-old child died after a firearm was discharged in the Tin Hill subdivision Friday morning. Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were sent to a home in the Tin Hill Subdivision that morning at about 7:15. Deputies arrived and found that the...
WDAM-TV
JCSD searching for 13 most wanted individuals
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking several individuals on its most wanted list. Jones County investigators are looking for 13 people with active bench warrants issued by a Jones County Circuit Court judge on unrelated charges. The following people are on the county’s...
Florida man arrested in Mississippi for 1996 homicide
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Florida man was arrested in Mississippi in connection to a 1996 homicide that was considered a cold case. Authorities with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) in Michigan said deputies found Sharon Hammack dead on October 3, 1996. They determined that she had been sexually assaulted and strangled to […]
