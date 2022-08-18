Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
25K Open Water Race Canceled, Final Rankings Voided at European Championships
After the 25K open water race at the European Championships was canceled due to weather conditions, the final classifications were also voided because officials say they didn’t have a view of the final rankings. Weather conditions made the 25K race uncertain from the start and got worse as the...
swimswam.com
Popovici, Schmidbauer Crowned First-Ever European Champions in High Diving
Now that high diving is featured in the European and World Championships, several medalists called for the discipline to be added to the Olympics, too. Current photo via LEN. Thursday, August 18 – Saturday, August 20, 2022 (high diving) Rome, Italy. Parco Del Foro Italico. The first-ever European champions...
swimswam.com
Reviewing The Most Notable Swims From Day One Of Duel In The Pool
Mollie O'Callaghan (pictured) was one of Australia's standout performers on day two of the Duel in the Pool competition between the US and the Aussies. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. 2022 DUEL IN THE POOL. Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022. Sydney, Australia. Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic...
swimswam.com
Kristof Milak Might Add New Events To His Lineup At Next Year’s Hungarian Nats
In an interview with Hungarian magazine Magyar Nemzet, Milak hinted at was adding more events to his lineup at next year's Hungarian National Championships. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. In an interview with Hungarian magazine Magyar Nemzet, Kristof Milak discussed his performances at the 2022 European Championships and his outlook...
RELATED PEOPLE
swimswam.com
A Deep Dive Into Romania’s Potential to Build Relays Around David Popovici
By FINA rules, David Popovici is only allowed to swim one leg of a relay. So who else could Romania put around him with a chance at an Olympic final? Archive photo via MATEI BUTA. After breaking the World Record in the 100 meter freestyle last week at the European...
swimswam.com
WATCH: Shaine Casas Rip 50.86 100 FL & All the Races from Duel in the Pool Day 2
Watch all the action from Day 2 of Duel in the Pool, where Shaine Casas (pictured) took on a tough schedule, highlighted by his 50.86 in the 100 fly. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 DUEL IN THE POOL. Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022. Sydney,...
swimswam.com
2022 French Elite Champs Runner-Up Kai Van Westering to Join Indiana in Fall
Van Westering already has best times in both backstroke events that would have made the B and C final at the 2022 Big Ten Championships. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Siobhan Haughey Hits 1:56.47 200 Free In Hong Kong Comeback Meet
LCM (50m) The 2022 Hong Kong Open Swimming Championships kicked off this weekend, with national record holder Siobhan Haughey back in the water. The 24-year-old former University of Michigan Wolverine is competing once again after having pulled out of this year’s World Championships to tend to her ankle injury incurred this past May. In Budapest, Haughey was the top seed in both the 100m and 200m freestyle, the events in which she took silver at the 2020 Olympic Games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
swimswam.com
WATCH: The Debut of the Mixed Class/Able-Bodied Relay and All DITP Day 3 Races
Watch Lizzi Smith (pictured) be a part of history in the first mixed class/able-bodied relay, and all the other races from the final day of Duel in the Pool. Archive photo via Fike Swim. 2022 DUEL IN THE POOL. Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022. Sydney, Australia.
swimswam.com
Watch: Regan Smith and Bowe Becker Featured in Film About Olympics in a Pandemic
Regan Smith & Bowe Becker are featured among other Olympic and Paralympic athletes to discuss their experiences at the Tokyo Games in the midst of a pandemic Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Fischr Media, a Minneapolis based YouTube channel, has released a video that features the personal experiences of...
swimswam.com
Olympic Swimming Medalist Kieran Smith Explains Why He Turned Pro
In this podcast Kieran also shares he's eyeing another U.S. relay. By June 2024, he'd like to drop a top-4 U.S. 100m free time to make the 4x100. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
swimswam.com
Luke Hobson Goes A Massive (Unofficial) Best Time Of 1:45.59 In The 200 Free
Although Duel In the Pool times are not official, Hobson's 200 free swim was 0.55 seconds faster than his official best time of 1:46.14. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 DUEL IN THE POOL. Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022. Sydney, Australia. Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swimswam.com
The US Wins Duel in the Pool: Social Media Trophy Edition
The US won Duel in the Pool defeating Australia. See their posts on social media with the trophy here. Current photo via USA Swimming and Swimming Australia. Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre (pool swimming, Aug. 20-21) Bondi Beach (open water, Aug. 19) Start Times. Friday – open water: 9:00 am...
swimswam.com
Swimming’s Duel in the Pool Is More All-Star Weekend than Euro-Cup Final, and I Loved It
The rules changed on the fly, the rosters changed without warning, and we're not really sure what the score is, but day two of Duel in the Pool was a hoot-and-a-half. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 DUEL IN THE POOL. Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022...
MLB・
swimswam.com
Nearly Two Dozen LC Records Taken Down at 2022 Southwest Zone Summer Champs
David Heron (pictured above) broke the world age-group and USMS record in the 800 freestyle (8:24.46) and 1500 free (15:49.04) for the men’s 25-29 age group. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 Southwest Zone Summer Championships. Marguerite Aquatic Center. Mission Viejo, California. LCM. The 2022 Southwest Zone Summer...
swimswam.com
Olympic Roundup: India’s Legal Issues Drag On as International Suspension Looms
Despite three rulings by India’s Supreme Court in the past week, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is no closer to avoiding another suspension. SwimSwam will periodically update you on the biggest news around the Olympic and Paralympic world, outside of aquatic sports. Catch up on the Indian Olympic Association’s latest efforts to avoid an international suspension, USA Gymnastics taking Roe v. Wade into consideration for future site selections, updates regarding bans of Russian athletes, and more.
FIFA・
Comments / 0