ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
swimswam.com

25K Open Water Race Canceled, Final Rankings Voided at European Championships

After the 25K open water race at the European Championships was canceled due to weather conditions, the final classifications were also voided because officials say they didn’t have a view of the final rankings. Weather conditions made the 25K race uncertain from the start and got worse as the...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Popovici, Schmidbauer Crowned First-Ever European Champions in High Diving

Now that high diving is featured in the European and World Championships, several medalists called for the discipline to be added to the Olympics, too. Current photo via LEN. Thursday, August 18 – Saturday, August 20, 2022 (high diving) Rome, Italy. Parco Del Foro Italico. The first-ever European champions...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Reviewing The Most Notable Swims From Day One Of Duel In The Pool

Mollie O'Callaghan (pictured) was one of Australia's standout performers on day two of the Duel in the Pool competition between the US and the Aussies. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. 2022 DUEL IN THE POOL. Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022. Sydney, Australia. Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Kristof Milak Might Add New Events To His Lineup At Next Year’s Hungarian Nats

In an interview with Hungarian magazine Magyar Nemzet, Milak hinted at was adding more events to his lineup at next year's Hungarian National Championships. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. In an interview with Hungarian magazine Magyar Nemzet, Kristof Milak discussed his performances at the 2022 European Championships and his outlook...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mykhailo Romanchuk
Person
Michael Phelps
swimswam.com

2022 French Elite Champs Runner-Up Kai Van Westering to Join Indiana in Fall

Van Westering already has best times in both backstroke events that would have made the B and C final at the 2022 Big Ten Championships. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Siobhan Haughey Hits 1:56.47 200 Free In Hong Kong Comeback Meet

LCM (50m) The 2022 Hong Kong Open Swimming Championships kicked off this weekend, with national record holder Siobhan Haughey back in the water. The 24-year-old former University of Michigan Wolverine is competing once again after having pulled out of this year’s World Championships to tend to her ankle injury incurred this past May. In Budapest, Haughey was the top seed in both the 100m and 200m freestyle, the events in which she took silver at the 2020 Olympic Games.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimmer#Swimming#Fina#Italy Parco Del Foro#European Aquatics
swimswam.com

Olympic Swimming Medalist Kieran Smith Explains Why He Turned Pro

In this podcast Kieran also shares he's eyeing another U.S. relay. By June 2024, he'd like to drop a top-4 U.S. 100m free time to make the 4x100. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
SWIMMING & SURFING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
swimswam.com

The US Wins Duel in the Pool: Social Media Trophy Edition

The US won Duel in the Pool defeating Australia. See their posts on social media with the trophy here. Current photo via USA Swimming and Swimming Australia. Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre (pool swimming, Aug. 20-21) Bondi Beach (open water, Aug. 19) Start Times. Friday – open water: 9:00 am...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Nearly Two Dozen LC Records Taken Down at 2022 Southwest Zone Summer Champs

David Heron (pictured above) broke the world age-group and USMS record in the 800 freestyle (8:24.46) and 1500 free (15:49.04) for the men’s 25-29 age group. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 Southwest Zone Summer Championships. Marguerite Aquatic Center. Mission Viejo, California. LCM. The 2022 Southwest Zone Summer...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
swimswam.com

Olympic Roundup: India’s Legal Issues Drag On as International Suspension Looms

Despite three rulings by India’s Supreme Court in the past week, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is no closer to avoiding another suspension. SwimSwam will periodically update you on the biggest news around the Olympic and Paralympic world, outside of aquatic sports. Catch up on the Indian Olympic Association’s latest efforts to avoid an international suspension, USA Gymnastics taking Roe v. Wade into consideration for future site selections, updates regarding bans of Russian athletes, and more.
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy