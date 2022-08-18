ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Clear the Shelters: Lee is a stately cat, looking for a new family

All month online, we are helping area humane societies Clear the Shelters, this week featuring a select group of future family members with very familiar names. Tonight: Lee is a fine upstanding cat, waiting at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center. More info can be found at https://ktvz.com/community/clear-the-shelters/
REDMOND, OR
Fast-moving 10-acre wildfire prompts evacuation alerts for Three Rivers area near Lake Billy Chinook

A small but fast-moving wildfire prompted evacuation alerts for all of the Three Rivers area near Lake Billy Chinook and the call-up of two regional structure-protection firefighting task forces Friday evening, authorities said. The post Fast-moving 10-acre wildfire prompts evacuation alerts for Three Rivers area near Lake Billy Chinook appeared first on KTVZ.
CULVER, OR
Pro bull-riding event brings in the toughest bulls to Redmond’s O’Neil Arena

In Redmond, the O'Neil Arena put on the "Grizzly Mountain" professional bull riding event Saturday night. About 30 bull riders geared up for a wild ride. It was a chance for people to see some bull riders taking on the toughest bulls. Bulls were brought in hours before the event, being checked in as they were unloaded from the trailer. Julio Moreno, a stock contractor from Oakdale, California, brought in 13 bulls for the event.
REDMOND, OR
Pilot killed in crash on Warm Springs Reservation was incapacitated, federal investigators say — but why is unknown

A 72-year-old Portland businessman killed in the January 2001 crash of his business jet on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation had apparently become incapacitated, federal investigators said, but they could not determine from the available evidence why that happened. The post Pilot killed in crash on Warm Springs Reservation was incapacitated, federal investigators say — but why is unknown appeared first on KTVZ.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
Suspect in double homicide case makes first court appearance

The man police claim is responsible for the deaths of Alfredo Hernandez, 18, and Angela Pastorino, 18, made his first court appearance, Friday. Wesley Abel Brady, 41, sat silently in a holding room, and over a zoom call, listened to his arraignment. Brady is being held without bail. His next...
