KTVZ
Clear the Shelters: Lee is a stately cat, looking for a new family
All month online, we are helping area humane societies Clear the Shelters, this week featuring a select group of future family members with very familiar names. Tonight: Lee is a fine upstanding cat, waiting at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center. More info can be found at https://ktvz.com/community/clear-the-shelters/
Candlelight vigil planned this evening at Al Moody Park to honor, remember Bend slaying victims
A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Sunday evening at Al Moody Park in northeast Bend for the two 18-year-olds found slain at a southwest Bend home last week. The post Candlelight vigil planned this evening at Al Moody Park to honor, remember Bend slaying victims appeared first on KTVZ.
Fast-moving 10-acre wildfire prompts evacuation alerts for Three Rivers area near Lake Billy Chinook
A small but fast-moving wildfire prompted evacuation alerts for all of the Three Rivers area near Lake Billy Chinook and the call-up of two regional structure-protection firefighting task forces Friday evening, authorities said. The post Fast-moving 10-acre wildfire prompts evacuation alerts for Three Rivers area near Lake Billy Chinook appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Welcome to the US roundabout capital, and it’s not in Central Oregon
We know there are a lot of roundabouts in Central Oregon. Some love them. Some loathe them. But we’re not the roundabout capital of the United States. We’re not even close. That title belongs to a city that is of similar population size to Bend. And by 2025,...
KTVZ
Pro bull-riding event brings in the toughest bulls to Redmond’s O’Neil Arena
In Redmond, the O'Neil Arena put on the "Grizzly Mountain" professional bull riding event Saturday night. About 30 bull riders geared up for a wild ride. It was a chance for people to see some bull riders taking on the toughest bulls. Bulls were brought in hours before the event, being checked in as they were unloaded from the trailer. Julio Moreno, a stock contractor from Oakdale, California, brought in 13 bulls for the event.
KTVZ
City of Bend buys closed Hong Kong Restaurant property for 3rd Street-Wilson Ave. intersection project
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The closed Hong Kong Restaurant in southeast Bend will be demolished soon by the property’s new owner, the city of Bend, to make way for a safer intersection at Third Street and Wilson Avenue. But first, the restaurant’s old equipment is being given away this week, declared surplus by the city.
Pilot killed in crash on Warm Springs Reservation was incapacitated, federal investigators say — but why is unknown
A 72-year-old Portland businessman killed in the January 2001 crash of his business jet on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation had apparently become incapacitated, federal investigators said, but they could not determine from the available evidence why that happened. The post Pilot killed in crash on Warm Springs Reservation was incapacitated, federal investigators say — but why is unknown appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Suspect in double homicide case makes first court appearance
The man police claim is responsible for the deaths of Alfredo Hernandez, 18, and Angela Pastorino, 18, made his first court appearance, Friday. Wesley Abel Brady, 41, sat silently in a holding room, and over a zoom call, listened to his arraignment. Brady is being held without bail. His next...
