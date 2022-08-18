In Redmond, the O'Neil Arena put on the "Grizzly Mountain" professional bull riding event Saturday night. About 30 bull riders geared up for a wild ride. It was a chance for people to see some bull riders taking on the toughest bulls. Bulls were brought in hours before the event, being checked in as they were unloaded from the trailer. Julio Moreno, a stock contractor from Oakdale, California, brought in 13 bulls for the event.

REDMOND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO