Monroe County, GA

Monroe County investigators working to identify person who made school threat on Snapchat

By Caleb Slinkard
The Telegraph
 4 days ago

Monroe County Sheriff’s investigators are searching for the identity of the person who made a “nonspecific threat” against a school Thursday morning using Snapchat.

The threat didn’t mention a specific school, just a time frame: between noon and 12:45 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. A Monroe County Schools student reported the threat to officials, which had been reposted by several other students.

The sheriff’s office increased the number of deputies on campuses in the district and helped school staff search campuses with K-9 teams.

Investigators and school resource officers are working to figure out who initially posted the threat, although they’ve discovered usernames of students who reposted it, and have asked for Snapchat’s assistance.

The Columbia County School District Police assisted in the investigation by interviewing a student who might have had knowledge of the threat.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7043 or your local law enforcement agency.

