Radio legend Karl Shannon remembered through car show
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Radio legend Karl Shannon’s legacy continued Sunday at Waveland State Historic Site, months after he passed. Shannon’s voice ruled the radio stations for more than 40 years. He was also Waveland’s Santa Claus. Shannon was known for putting on car shows for charity. “He...
A family’s fight: Winchester mom speaks out on experience with child with rare medical condition
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Winchester baby suffering from a life-threatening medical condition is alright thanks to modern medicine. Now, her mom is giving her best advice for parents going through similar experiences with their children. Maisyn Clem was born in May 2021, the youngest of four children in...
Big Blue Deli opens in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Monday begins Commerce Lexington’s week-long celebration of local small businesses. There’s a new deli in town: it all began with one man’s love for the Kentucky Wildcats. Big Blue Deli on North Limestone opened its doors just two weeks ago after owner...
Woodland Christian Church brings back art market
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Across the street from the annual art fair at Woodland Park, another art market continued it’s annual tradition. The Woodland Christian Church brought back it’s Kentucky Art Market on the church grounds. Now in its 30th year, the juried art fair features 60 artists. All...
Woodland Art Fair draws thousands to downtown
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Central Kentucky’s largest free cultural event is back in Lexington this weekend. The annual Woodland Art Fair brings nearly 70,000 people to Lexington every year. Nearly 200 artists and craftspeople came to the 46th annual event at Woodland Park. The artwork includes ceramics and fine jewelry,...
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers raises money through annual Shootout fundraiser
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Bluegrass Crime Stoppers rely on tips from the community to help solve crimes. In an effort to help raise money for those tips, the organization held one of its’ biggest fundraisers Saturday morning. The Crime Stoppers Shootout fundraiser helped raise thousands of dollars. The event...
Kentucky’s community college system welcomes 71,000 students
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Community and Technical College System is expected to welcome more than 71,000 students for the fall semester. KCTCS has 16 colleges which account for over 40 percent of the state’s public higher education undergraduate enrollment, according to a press release. “The first month...
Mercer Co. Schools mourns loss of student
HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Mercer County Schools community is mourning the loss of one of its middle school students. In a Sunday Facebook post, the school system said an eighth-grade student, Griffin Baker, lost his life after injuries sustained from an ATV accident. “Our heartfelt condolences and prayers...
Families raise awareness of fentanyl poisoning through Capitol rally
FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- An awareness rally was held Sunday morning to remember the lives of nearly 200 Kentuckians who have died in recent years from fentanyl poisoning. The rally was put on by the “Never Alone Nick Rucker Foundation”. Founder Angela Parkerson created the foundation in honor of her son, who died in 2021.
Child and Adult Care Food Program eligibility guidelines revised
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has set new income eligibility guidelines to participate in free or reduced-price meals through the Child and Adult Care Food Program for 2022-23. The CACFP provides meals and snacks for those attending childcare centers, daycare homes, Head Start programs, adult day cares, homeless shelters and afterschool programs, according to a press release. The program also works to establish positive eating habits at early stages of development; reduces future healthcare and education costs by encouraging proper early development; and provides training and support of local center personnel.
Lexington to host Veterans Hall of Fame Ceremony
The ceremonies will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Lexington Griffin Gate Marriott Resort & Spa. Tickets are required for the Friday banquet. The Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame was created in 2010 by Vietnam veteran, founder and executive director H.B. Deatherage. The organization is committed to the recognition of veterans’ military service and to honoring their continued service to the community following their military careers, according to Mayor Linda Gorton. Since 2014, there has been induction classes each year with more than 200 veterans having been inducted into the hall of fame.
“Kate’s Place” initiative launches to help homeless population
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Saturday was a big day for the Recovery Cafe in Lexington. The non-profit launched a new initiative aimed at providing case management for people struggling with homelessness. One year ago Friday, Chastity griffin lost her sister to an overdose. She says both of them have also been...
Lexington police investigating shooting on New Circle Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a shooting on New Circle Road on Sunday. At around 3:09 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the 1100 block of New Circle Road after receiving reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, police said they located shell casings and...
Man injured in Sunday morning shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating after a man was found shot early Sunday morning. Police say officers responded just after 3 a.m. to the 1100 block of New Circle Road to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot...
Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
Downstairs neighbor killed when suspect fired AR-15 into floor, police say
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a deadly Lexington shooting will go before a grand jury. Police say Keith Denton shot and killed 38-year-old Kadage Albert Byishim. The shooting happened on July 20 in the 300 block of Quinton Court. Denton is facing a murder charge. However, one big...
Lexington police investigating after 18-month-old found dead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating after an 18-month-old boy was found dead at a home in the 800 block of Charles Avenue. Police responded to a call about an unresponsive 18-month-old on Wednesday. The boy, identified as Cho’Zyn Carter Wilson, was transported to UK Medical Center Pediatric ER where he was pronounced dead, according to a press release.
Suspect in Lexington murder case appears in court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case of a Lexington murder suspect police caught from a tip has been waived to a grand jury. Demonte Cowan is accused of killing Randy Wise back in June. He’s charged with murder, wanton endangerment, and having a gun as a felon. A not...
Lexington man arrested in Graves County on drug, gun charges
A call in Graves County about a man reportedly passed out in a vehicle ended with the arrest of a Lexington man on gun and drug charges Saturday night. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said they received a call at 7pm about a man possibly passed out in a vehicle near the intersection of Ory Lane and Burnett Chapel Road. When authorities arrived they reportedly found 55-year-old Gary Wayne Hoskins of Lexington, slumped over the steering wheel with the engine running.
QR code scam surfaces in Georgetown
In this scam, the victim would receive an email, direct message on social media, text message, flyer or mail with a QR code asking you to scan the code with your phone’s camera and it will open a link. In some scams, the code takes you to a phishing website where you’re prompted to enter your personal or login information for scammers to steal. Other times, scammers use codes to automatically launch payment apps or a malicious social media account.
