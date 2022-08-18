The ceremonies will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Lexington Griffin Gate Marriott Resort & Spa. Tickets are required for the Friday banquet. The Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame was created in 2010 by Vietnam veteran, founder and executive director H.B. Deatherage. The organization is committed to the recognition of veterans’ military service and to honoring their continued service to the community following their military careers, according to Mayor Linda Gorton. Since 2014, there has been induction classes each year with more than 200 veterans having been inducted into the hall of fame.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO