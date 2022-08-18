Read full article on original website
Apple CFO Luca Maestri sells shares worth $16.9M
Apple chief financial officer Luca Maestri has sold a batch of shares for $16.9 million on Wednesday, an SEC filing reveals, performed as part of an arranged trading plan. Maestri performed two sales of Apple shares on August 17, the Securities and Exchange Commission filing states. One transaction was for 66,390 shares, sold for $174.66 each, while the other was 30,345 shares fetching $175.60 apiece.
Apple Store union distributes job surveys in preparation for negotiations
The union at an Apple Store in Towson, Maryland recently distributed surveys to union members as it prepares to kick off the bargaining process with Apple.
Apple Maps could serve advertising to users in 2023
Apple's move to increase advertising it serves to its users could result inApple Maps showing ads as early as 2023.
Tesla hopes new investors go for the ride after stock split
NEW YORK (AP) — Unlike its cars, Tesla shares are about to get less expensive. Tesla is splitting its stock 3 for 1, so after the close of trading Tuesday, investors will receive two additional Tesla shares for every one they owned as of Aug. 17. In theory, that should drop Tesla’s share price by about two-thirds before trading starts on Wednesday.
M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air added to Apple Self Repair Program
After launching the Self Repair Program for iPhones earlier in 2022, Apple has now added the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro to the list of devices eligible for the program -- but not versions with the M2 processor. Starting on August 23, Apple's MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with M1...
iPhone 13 sales still looking robust even ahead of new iPhone launch
Just weeks before a new iPhone launches, carrier sales data suggests that fewer people are waiting for Apple's September event to update and doing it now instead, compared to past cycles. In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee takes a look at Wave7 Research...
Apple is now taking orders for MacBook Pro & MacBook Air repair parts
Apple's Self Service Repair Store is now accepting orders for MacBook Air andMacBook Pro parts and tools — and will also allow users to view repair manuals for M1-equipped models.
Apple employee petition demands flexibility against return-to-office policy
Like other companies that put in place work-from-home schemes during the pandemic, Apple is struggling to get employees to agree to return to working from within its offices. The latest salvo in the battle of wills between employees and employer is a new petition, demanding Apple continues to be flexible in its working practices.
What Apple learned from skeuomorphism and why it still matters
Apple's focus on skeumorphism changed a decade ago iniOS 7. Here's why Apple started and stopped using it, how it evolved, and why it's still important to interface design.
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall. September's launch lineup is rumored to focus most of the changes on the iPhone 14 Pro rather than the iPhone 14, and it seems Apple is planning for sales to err towards the newer models. In data shared by analyst Ross Young of DSCC, Apple's suppliers are apparently focusing their efforts on creating panels for the Pro range.
Daily deals August 23: $299 iPad, $336 off 49-inch Samsung Curved 120Hz Monitor, $700 off EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, more
Tuesday's bestdeals include an Anker 737 Power Bank for $120, a Segway Go Kart Pro for $300 off, a Fender Concert Acoustic Guitar for $139, and much more.
Serena Shades review, testing the Pela Lomi, & more on HomeKit Insider
This week on the HomeKit Insider podcast, your hosts review the new architectural honeycomb Serena Shades, test the Lomi, and talk about a new air purifier coming to market. Our biggest story from the past seven days has been the architectural honeycomb shades from Lutron-owned Serena Shades. They pair with Lutron's Smart Bridge to allow easy HomeKit control of your window coverings.
Apple's iPad mini 6 drops to $429.99 thanks to back-to-school savings at Amazon
Amazon is stacking bonus savings at checkout with an instant rebate to deliver thecheapest iPad mini 6 price heading back-to-school.
SanDisk Professional G-Drive range overhauled with 10Gbit USB 3.2 Type-C
The SanDisk Professional G-Drive range of high-capacity external drives now includes a hard disk-based option that connects with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C interface and has a modernized appearance.
New MacBook Pro expected before end of 2022 with 5nm chips
In a tweet on Monday, Kuo said that the upcoming 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro will enter mass production in Q4 2022. However, he cast doubt on rumors that the devices could sport chips built on TSMC's 3nm processes. According to Kuo, TSMC has offered guidance that its...
Apple's legendary secrecy is hampering India production expansion efforts
Apple's attempts to grow India as a manufacturing hub alternative to China is being slowed down by Apple itself, with the company's need for secrecy impacting attempts to get the two regions manufacturing new products simultaneously. Apple has been trying to migrate its production away from a China-centric plan for...
Daily deals August 21: $200 off iPad mini, $300 off Pro Display XDR, $120 off Polk bookshelf speakers, more
Sunday's best deals include an Apple TV 4K 32GB of $119, an M1 Max Mac Studio for $200 off, and a 58-inch Insignia 4K Smart TV for $180 off.
