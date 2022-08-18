Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Novant Health expands access to pulmonary medicine with new Brunswick County location
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health Medical Group has opened a new clinic in Shallotte to expand access to pulmonary and sleep medicine services in Brunswick County. Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine – Shallotte welcomed its first patients today at its location within the medical office building at 512 Village Road, Shallotte. The office will be open Monday through Friday.
WECT
Pine Harvest Drive in Leland to experience closures for utility work
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A section of Pine Harvest Drive in Leland will have intermittent closures between August 30 and October 24 during the night for crews to work on sewer manholes. Per the Town of Leland, the closures will be from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on Pine Harvest...
WECT
Wilmington Fire Department opens applications for Citizens Academy
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department is taking applications for the fall session of its Citizens Fire Academy. Members of the community can experience what it’s like for firefighters on Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., starting on September 8 and ending with a graduation ceremony on October 27.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Names released in recent fatal Chadbourn shooting
CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — The names of the victims in a shooting last week in Chadbourn have been released. Dennis Lamont Willis died from his injuries, with Steven Jovan Barfield being transported to NHRMC. According to officials in the Town of Chadbourn, two men were shot around midnight on...
WECT
Novant Health opens new pulmonary medicine clinic in Shallotte
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine in Shallotte saw its first patients on Monday, August 22. Though sleep studies must still be done at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center in Bolivia, the clinic’s providers can help treat lung conditions such as asthma and COPD along with sleep apnea and other sleep conditions. The new clinic also reduces the amount of people who need to be referred to the office in Wilmington.
WECT
Riverwalk Visitor Center to be renovated
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington announced Aug. 22 that renovations had begun at the Riverwalk Visitor Center. Per their announcement, the $278,000 project will include:. Replacement of deck boards. Removal of the roof and furnishings in the picnic area. New landscaping. New overhead string lights. New stools.
WECT
WFD responds to fire at Washington Street, no injuries
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to an active fire at a residence on Washington Street. The fire was contained and under control within minutes. Everyone was outside of the house when crews arrived and no one has been injured. Three adults and their pets are currently...
WITN
WHO AM I? Deputies looking for man in store thefts
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in the breaking and enterings and thefts of two stores in Onslow County. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says the first theft happened on Aug. 4th at 3:11 a.m. at Simpson Brothers, 3790 Richlands Highway.
WECT
Brunswick Co. Schools to offer in-school 7th and 12th grade immunizations
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - During the month of September, Brunswick County Health Services will offer in-school 7th and 12th-grade immunizations, Brunswick County Schools announced Monday. The immunizations will be available to 7th and 12th-grade students who have not already received Tdap or meningococcal vaccines. Tdap and Meningococcal vaccines are...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Chadbourn Police issue multiple citations, arrests in weekend checking station
CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — Multiple agencies came together over the weekend in an attempt to keep the streets of Chadbourn safer. The Chadbourn Police Department led a license checking station and saturation patrol on N. Brown Street on Saturday from 9:00 pm to 11:00 pm. Officers then conducted a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Surf City Police searching for individuals who allegedly trespassed, caused home damage
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Police are asking for your help in locating two people they say caused damage to a property in Surf City. The pair reportedly trespassed in the backyard of a house on the south end of Surf City. According to a post online featuring ring...
WECT
Neon green water in Wrightsville Beach leaves people with questions
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The water along the south end of Wrightsville Beach on Monday was a surprise to folks living there: it was neon green. Social media posts spurred speculation as to what caused the green water. While some thought it might be runoff from fertilizers, others suspected algae was to blame, and a few believed it was some sort of dye.
Myrtle Beach police say missing woman found safe
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police say a missing woman has been found safe. Police posted the update to social media about 2 hours after sharing information about the missing woman.
WMBF
Pee Dee family searches for missing daughter; last known phone call in North Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee family is looking for their missing daughter who has not been heard from in a month. The family filed a missing person report case last week for Ashlyn Adams Wyatt. Her mother, Shane Gibson, started a Facebook page called ‘Find Ashlyn Adams Wyatt’ where posts have been shared many times and has even gotten the attention of the National Center for Missing and Endangered.
WECT
New Hanover County applies for $3 million in funding for school improvement projects
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners agreed to submit applications for $3 million in grants for several school repair and renovation projects on August 22. The NHC Board of Education first approved the applications on August 2. The county is applying for seventeen Public School...
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel reopens after ‘technical issue’ strands 3 groups of riders on Sunday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel reopened on Monday after a “technical issue” Sunday afternoon led to three groups of riders being stranded on the popular attraction, officials said. Crews responded late Sunday afternoon to the SkyWheel to help get down riders who were stuck on the popular attraction, according to Myrtle […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man facing years in prison for drug trafficking
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 29-year-old man pled guilty in New Hanover County Superior Court last week to one county of trafficking MDMA and one county trafficking LSD after a motion to suppress evidence in his case was denied. Sean Ruffolo of Wilmington was sentenced by Judge J. Stanley...
foxwilmington.com
$19.4 million to be awarded for multi-family housing projects in areas impacted by hurricanes
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resilience announced Aug. 19 that the second phase of the Affordable Housing Development Fund program has begun. Local governments across the state can apply for funds to assist “shovel-ready” projects to increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas that experienced major damage from hurricanes Matthew and Florence, per the release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Driver wanted after hit and run in Wilmington Saturday morning
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Around 2:54 in the morning on Saturday, August 20, WPD Officers responded to the 5500 block of Market St. A female passenger fell from her vehicle and landed in the east bound lanes of Market St. While in the roadway, she was struck and run over by a black in color sedan which fled the scene. The female was transported to the Novant NHRMC with serious life threatening injuries but is now in stable condition.
WECT
Misconfiguration of website tools leads to information leak at Novant Health; NHRMC says its patients not affected by leak
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health has announced that the private information of some clients may have been disclosed to Facebook’s parent company, Meta. Per the report, the incorrect configuration of Novant’s Facebook ads and a Meta website traffic tool led to the leak. Information at risk includes:
