SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine in Shallotte saw its first patients on Monday, August 22. Though sleep studies must still be done at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center in Bolivia, the clinic’s providers can help treat lung conditions such as asthma and COPD along with sleep apnea and other sleep conditions. The new clinic also reduces the amount of people who need to be referred to the office in Wilmington.

23 HOURS AGO