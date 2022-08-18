ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Mike Norvell applauds ability of Jordan Travis, Lawrance Toafili in adverse situations

By Alex Weber about 5 hours
 4 days ago
Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Florida State still hasn’t broken through under Mike Norvell. In 2021, they finished with another losing record during a season full of fireworks and flameouts. However, they did return two talented pieces at quarterback and running back to headline the offense in 2022.

Most importantly, they returned starting quarterback Jordan Travis. The Louisville transfer was the starter each of the last two seasons and put up fairly decent numbers. Perhaps this fall could finally be his breakout.

Another player in line for an emergence is third-year running back Lawrence Toafili. He has over 500 yards in his FSU career already and may finally earn starter-level carries.

Mike Norvell is certainly high on both of these guys. At a recent press conference, he raved about the improvements and mindset of the two likely offensive leaders. You can check out his comments in full right here.

Mike Norvell on Jordan Travis, Lawrence Toafili

“As a coach, you try to make sure that you have what you need. And, you know, we’ve had to work through a lot of different situations. You take a quarterback, you take a running back, but there’s a lot of other components that have to go into allowing those guys to be successful as well. So, we’ve had to tailor things to our quarterbacks, but also, you know, to different positions we might need to have a little bit more help or to try to put them in a more quality situation.

“So there’s some challenges that come with it, but the way that Jordan [Travis] and LT have approached the knowledge aspect of the game and what they’re doing — I mean, they want it all. And you see that when they get on the field. I mean, Jordan is remarkable. It doesn’t mean that every decision is the right decision. But he’s in control of every decision.

“Sometimes, if you have 11 guys doing the wrong thing, you have an opportunity to be able to find a way to make it right. That’s where his success rate on the things that we ask him to do, I mean it’s sky high right now.

“So I mean him and LT — once they know where they’re supposed to be, they know what they’re supposed to do, they know where they’re supposed to read, they know the route — then they can play football. And you take all the work they put into strength and conditioning, all the individual work, and you just get to showcase that. So it’s a lot of fun playing the game when you’re at that point.”

Comments / 0

 

POLITICS
