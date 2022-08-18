Read full article on original website
Man drowns in Otsego County river
A man has reportedly drowned in a river in Otsego County. The Otsego County Sheriff's Office said Brian Walley, 43, of Walton, was canoeing with family at the time.
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in upstate New York identified
Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
Man drowns while canoeing in Town of Otego
TOWN OF OTEGO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a man from Walton, Ny drowned during a family canoeing trip on August 21st. Around 1:59 pm on Sunday, officers and emergency responders arrived on the scene at the river in the area behind 2664 State Highway 7 in the Town of Otego, after the Otsego County 911 Center received a report that a man was missing.
Pennsylvania Man Found Guilty of Felonies in Broome County
A Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania man was found guilty of felony crimes committed earlier this year. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Mason Rounds, Sr., of Hallstead, violated a no contact Order of Protection issued in Dickinson Town Court by calling the protected party from the Susquehanna County Jail in February 2022.
Human remains in Morris identified
Two weeks ago, the New York State Police at Oneonta found human remains in a remote area in the town of Morris. On Friday, August 19th, those remains were identified.
Cortland woman arrested for Grand Theft from Target
A Cortland County woman has been arrested for stealing more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from the Target in Lansing.
City of Binghamton, CARES to provide 1,000 filled backpacks to students
Mayor Jared Kraham announced today that the City of Binghamton will partner with CARES Advocates For Families Inc. to provide 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to City
Broome County Announces New Overdose Prevention Pilot Program
The Broome County Health Department announced Monday a new program to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs, as part of its fight to reduce overdoses in the area. Broome County Opioid Awareness Council and Prevention Coalition of Broome County have partnered with Lourdes and UHS pharmacies to distribute Deterra Drug Deactivation pouches.
After Four Months, No Arrests in Shooting Death of Aliza Spencer
Silence continues to surround the investigation into the April killing of a 12-year-old Binghamton girl who was shot while walking near her home. Aliza Spencer died after she was wounded near the intersection of Bigelow and Chamberlain streets on the East Side. Binghamton police said the shooting occurred shortly after...
Cortland County woman arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Officers found that Danielle Webster, 23, was involved in a physical altercation with two adult victims. The altercation took place in front of a child.
Teen arrested for handgun possession in Chemung County
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — A missing teen from Virginia has been found and another teen has been arrested on weapons charges after deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle parked behind a Bryne Dairy. […]
Business of the Week: Gorick Construction
Gorick Construction is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.
Teen dies after crashing into tree in Otsego County
MARYLAND, N.Y. – A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Otsego County after New York State Police say she went off the road and hit a tree just after noon on Sunday. The teen, whose name has not been released, was driving south on County Highway 42 in the town of Maryland when she crashed.
Phelps Mansion has a new Executive Director
The Phelps Mansion Museum in Binghamton has a new director.
Day Hollow Animal Hospital has the business spotlight for August
On Aug. 10, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce officially recognized Day Hollow Animal Hospital as the August 2022 “Spotlight on Business.”. This recognition puts a spotlight on Dr. Alicia Bocek, who was born in Binghamton, N.Y. She attended Binghamton University and graduated with a BS in Biology in 2002. Dr. Bocek then attended St. George’s University in Grenada, West Indies, where she received her DVM in 2007.
Reported Stabbing on North Meadow Street in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police are investigating a stabbing incident on North Meadow St. in Ithaca. According to IPD, on August 17th at around 6:20 PM, officers were called to the 400 block of North Meadow Street. Officers learned that a delivery person was stabbed in the left shoulder. IPD says the injury is non life-threatening.
New York State Police Identify Body Found In Morris
On Thursday, August 11, 2022, New York State Police announced that the body of a woman had been found in a remote area in the town of Morris. According to New York State Police in Sidney, the human remains belonged to an adult female who stood between 4'9" and 4'11" in height. The woman was wearing Adidas jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina brand boots. Also found with the remains were a silver adjustable ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace were also found.
Two arrested for burglaries in Veteran
VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been arrested for multiple burglaries in Chemung County last week. Bradley Smith (34) of Alpine and Tiffany Doan (36) from Odessa were arrested by New York State Police on August 19, 2022. According to police, the two were involved in two burglaries in the Town of Veteran, reported […]
More Fair Photos and Derby Action
We went to print on a Friday, and while the Tioga County Fair was still taking place. Here are more photos from the action that took place during this year’s five-day event to include Thursday’s Wrestling event in which two locals, Keith Zimmer and Joe Davis, also participated and are credited for bringing the action to this year’s fair.
Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended period of time. An investigation determined that […]
