ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

New Vols commit Freddie Dilione makes big jump in updated Top150 rankings

Freddie Dilione, the highly rated combo guard who committed to Tennessee basketball last week, isn’t done climbing in the player rankings in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Dilione jumped up 45 spots in Monday’s 247Sports Top150 update, moving up from No. 69 all the way to No. 24 overall. His player rating went from 92 to 96.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Commit Skyrockets Into Top 25 Following Latest Rankings Update

Recent Tennessee basketball commit Freddie Dilione impressed seemingly everyone who watched him during the summer AAU circuit. We noted when Dilione committed to Rick Barnes and his staff last week that he could climb up the recruiting rankings in forthcoming updates. Climb up the rankings Dilione most certainly did. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Receives Predictions To Land Blue Chip Big Man

Four-star New England center JP Estrella is under two weeks from announcing his college decision on Sept. 2. Rick Barnes and his staff were in on the late rising recruit early and it may have paid off in a big way with Estrella’s recruitment taking off in recent months.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Knoxville, TN
Government
saturdaydownsouth.com

Veteran transfer running back no longer member of Tennessee football team, per report

Lyn-J Dixon’s time at Tennessee has reportedly already come to an end. Dixon is no longer a member of the Volunteer football team, according to Austin Price of VolQuest. Dixon is a well-traveled transfer. Though he originally committed to UT in 2017, he decommitted and signed with Clemson as part of the Tigers’ 2018 recruiting class. After 4 seasons in Dabo Swinney’s program, Dixon entered the transfer portal in September 2021, landing at West Virginia. Dixon never played for the Mountaineers and re-entered his name into the portal in July.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville’s Scott Stallings finishes second at BMW Championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge native Scott Stallings shot a final-round 69 to finish at 13 under par at the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware Sunday. Stallings hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation and took advantage at four birdie looks throughout the day but fell a shot shy of eventual champion Patrick Cantlay. Stallings - a Tennessee Tech grad - carded just two bogeys Sunday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arms Race#Sec#The University Of Florida
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC
utc.edu

New Mocs rock Roundhouse for Convocation 2022

The Roundhouse—aka McKenzie Arena—boomed with excitement Friday morning as thousands of incoming first-year students at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga gathered for Convocation 2022. A hype squad helped fire up the crowd and featured members of the UTC band, the Sugar Mocs, the Ladies of Gold, the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
rejournals.com

Cooper Commercial closes $24.5 million sale of Knoxville office building

The Cooper Commercial Investment Group negotiated the sale of Parkside Plaza 1, a fully occupied Class-A office building in Knoxville, Tennessee. The office building is anchored by tenants Raymond James and Waste Connections. Dan Cooper, president and broker of Cooper Commercial Investment Group, represented the seller, a private investment group...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
fordauthority.com

Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee

Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Mays takes two during Volunteer's Fan Appreciation Weekend

BULLS GAP — Family provided the toughest competition, but Bobby Mays extended his winning streak to six races at Volunteer Speedway during Fan Appreciation Weekend. The Jonesborough racer battled with nephew Marcus Mays to win Friday’s Classic car feature. On Saturday, it was Marcus’ dad, Bobby’s brother Jeff Mays, who finished runner-up to the black No. 5 car.
BULLS GAP, TN
wvlt.tv

What’s next for S&S Cafeteria’s customers and staff?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - S&S Cafeteria customers and staff have days left at the Knoxville staple. They’re already looking for new jobs and a new place to eat. Debra Clark has been a waitress at the restaurant for 15 years. She was earning her master’s degree when she started...

Comments / 0

Community Policy