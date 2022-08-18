Read full article on original website
247Sports
New Vols commit Freddie Dilione makes big jump in updated Top150 rankings
Freddie Dilione, the highly rated combo guard who committed to Tennessee basketball last week, isn’t done climbing in the player rankings in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Dilione jumped up 45 spots in Monday’s 247Sports Top150 update, moving up from No. 69 all the way to No. 24 overall. His player rating went from 92 to 96.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Commit Skyrockets Into Top 25 Following Latest Rankings Update
Recent Tennessee basketball commit Freddie Dilione impressed seemingly everyone who watched him during the summer AAU circuit. We noted when Dilione committed to Rick Barnes and his staff last week that he could climb up the recruiting rankings in forthcoming updates. Climb up the rankings Dilione most certainly did. The...
Grass has certainly not been greener for this former Tiger
A former Tiger that has transferred to two schools since leaving Clemson will now be looking for a new home. Just a few weeks after transferring to Tennessee from West Virginia, multiple reports have (...)
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Receives Predictions To Land Blue Chip Big Man
Four-star New England center JP Estrella is under two weeks from announcing his college decision on Sept. 2. Rick Barnes and his staff were in on the late rising recruit early and it may have paid off in a big way with Estrella’s recruitment taking off in recent months.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Veteran transfer running back no longer member of Tennessee football team, per report
Lyn-J Dixon’s time at Tennessee has reportedly already come to an end. Dixon is no longer a member of the Volunteer football team, according to Austin Price of VolQuest. Dixon is a well-traveled transfer. Though he originally committed to UT in 2017, he decommitted and signed with Clemson as part of the Tigers’ 2018 recruiting class. After 4 seasons in Dabo Swinney’s program, Dixon entered the transfer portal in September 2021, landing at West Virginia. Dixon never played for the Mountaineers and re-entered his name into the portal in July.
atozsports.com
Current Vols player who played under Jeremy Pruitt and Butch Jones details how Tennessee is different under Josh Heupel
Tennessee Vols wide receiver Grant Frerking recently sat down with The Athletic’s Andy Staples on “The Andy Staples Show” to discuss a variety of topics. One of the things that Frerking discussed is the environment under current Vols head coach Josh Heupel as opposed to his predecessors, Jeremy Pruitt and Butch Jones.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville’s Scott Stallings finishes second at BMW Championship
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge native Scott Stallings shot a final-round 69 to finish at 13 under par at the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware Sunday. Stallings hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation and took advantage at four birdie looks throughout the day but fell a shot shy of eventual champion Patrick Cantlay. Stallings - a Tennessee Tech grad - carded just two bogeys Sunday.
UT Athletics department meets with Vols fans to answer questions ahead of new digital ticketing system launch
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As the start of the University of Tennessee's (UT) football season draws near, fans can expect tickets and parking passes to look different this year. In July, UT announced they will be digital this season. The move has sparked many questions for Vols fans, including Jim...
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
utc.edu
New Mocs rock Roundhouse for Convocation 2022
The Roundhouse—aka McKenzie Arena—boomed with excitement Friday morning as thousands of incoming first-year students at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga gathered for Convocation 2022. A hype squad helped fire up the crowd and featured members of the UTC band, the Sugar Mocs, the Ladies of Gold, the...
Zoo Knoxville to move its 3 elephants to sanctuary in Middle Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville made a major announcement Monday that it would be moving its African elephants to a sanctuary in Middle Tennessee. The zoo said its three elephants -- Tonka, Jana and Edie -- will be moving to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, which is located in Hohenwald.
rejournals.com
Cooper Commercial closes $24.5 million sale of Knoxville office building
The Cooper Commercial Investment Group negotiated the sale of Parkside Plaza 1, a fully occupied Class-A office building in Knoxville, Tennessee. The office building is anchored by tenants Raymond James and Waste Connections. Dan Cooper, president and broker of Cooper Commercial Investment Group, represented the seller, a private investment group...
Maryville, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Heritage High School football team will have a game with Maryville High School on August 22, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
fordauthority.com
Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee
Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
One Silver Alert still active in East Tennessee
Three Silver Alerts were issued for people who were recently missing in East Tennessee. One person has been missing since March.
New Tennessee short-barrel gun laws add confusion for gun owners and stores
One Nashville gun shop owner says Tennessee's new short-barrel gun law has probably caused more confusion than clarity.
Kingsport Times-News
Mays takes two during Volunteer's Fan Appreciation Weekend
BULLS GAP — Family provided the toughest competition, but Bobby Mays extended his winning streak to six races at Volunteer Speedway during Fan Appreciation Weekend. The Jonesborough racer battled with nephew Marcus Mays to win Friday’s Classic car feature. On Saturday, it was Marcus’ dad, Bobby’s brother Jeff Mays, who finished runner-up to the black No. 5 car.
newstalk987.com
Some UT Students and Business Owners Upset by New Construction Projects Planned Along “The Strip”
The Strip along the University of Tennessee campus will not look the same in the coming years; four new apartment buildings and a 10-story parking garage are in the works for Cumberland Avenue. The changes are causing a stir among some. Louie Albaba, the owner of Oscar’s Restaurant, has operated...
wvlt.tv
What’s next for S&S Cafeteria’s customers and staff?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - S&S Cafeteria customers and staff have days left at the Knoxville staple. They’re already looking for new jobs and a new place to eat. Debra Clark has been a waitress at the restaurant for 15 years. She was earning her master’s degree when she started...
wvlt.tv
A football stadium sized room, a 200 foot waterfall, and a seismograph call an East TN cavern home
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuckaleechee Caverns are the highest-rated Caverns in the Eastern United States. The Caverns, located off of 321 in Townsend attract people from all across the world to experience life under the Smoky Mountains. ”It brings a lot of people, if it wasn’t for Tuckaleechee and the...
