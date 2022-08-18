ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autry Park to Gain New Steakhouse Concept

By Amber D. Browne
A new steakhouse from Berg Hospitality Group is in the works for Autry Park in Houston. Turner’s Cut is tentatively set to open at the 14-acre mixed-use development on the western edge of Buffalo Bayou Park in the summer of 2023.

Turner’s Cut will be an elevated steakhouse. Benjamin Berg , CEO of Berg Hospitality, told What Now Houston the menu will feature composed dishes with steak as the primary protein. “We’re going for the top, top, top cuts of beef. We’re really representing a lot more Japanese cuts, special American cuts,” Berg said.

The nearly 5,000-square-foot space was designed by local architect Isaac Preminger along with Berg. “It’s a very intimate setting, a really elevated setting,” Berg said. The design will include opulent elements and antique pieces selected by Berg, according to a press statement. Turner’s Cut will be located at 811 Buffalo Park Dr., Ste. 160 in Houston.

Turner’s Cut will be a new addition to Berg Hospitality’s restaurant concepts. Berg Hospitality operates Turner’s , a fine dining restaurant in Houston, B&B Butchers & Restaurant in Houston and Fort Worth, and a number of other restaurants in the Houston area.



What Now Houston

El Agave Cypress Offers Quesabirria, Tortas, and More

The owner of a food truck that specializes in quesabirria is now opening a brick-and-mortar location in Houston. El Agave Cypress first started serving customers a variety of tacos, tortas, and quesadillas back in 2020. Now, owner Emmanuel Torres is working to remodel his first storefront at 6965 Barker Cypress Rd. in Houston.
CYPRESS, TX
What Now Houston

Pearland Could Become New Home of Torchy’s Tacos

It looks like Torchy’s Tacos is headed to Pearland! According to a state project filing, Torchy’s would be located at 2800 E. Broadway Street, Suite P in Pearland. The interior finish-out on the nearly 4,200-square-foot space could be completed in January of 2023, but there is no official word on when the Pearland Torchy’s might open to the public.
PEARLAND, TX
Houston's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

