Autry Park to Gain New Steakhouse Concept

A new steakhouse from Berg Hospitality Group is in the works for Autry Park in Houston. Turner’s Cut is tentatively set to open at the 14-acre mixed-use development on the western edge of Buffalo Bayou Park in the summer of 2023.

Turner’s Cut will be an elevated steakhouse. Benjamin Berg , CEO of Berg Hospitality, told What Now Houston the menu will feature composed dishes with steak as the primary protein. “We’re going for the top, top, top cuts of beef. We’re really representing a lot more Japanese cuts, special American cuts,” Berg said.

The nearly 5,000-square-foot space was designed by local architect Isaac Preminger along with Berg. “It’s a very intimate setting, a really elevated setting,” Berg said. The design will include opulent elements and antique pieces selected by Berg, according to a press statement. Turner’s Cut will be located at 811 Buffalo Park Dr., Ste. 160 in Houston.

Turner’s Cut will be a new addition to Berg Hospitality’s restaurant concepts. Berg Hospitality operates Turner’s , a fine dining restaurant in Houston, B&B Butchers & Restaurant in Houston and Fort Worth, and a number of other restaurants in the Houston area.

