Move out and out, Mitch! You have done nothing to help these Republican candidates. You are useless to true conservatives 😡😡😡
Yes, Mitch needs to go. He is way out of touch with everything. I sometimes wonder if he is actually a republican or just going through the motions. Time to retire Mitch.
Dems already have 2 republican seats won and we have a good chance at another. A super progressive is beating Ron Johnson in Wisconsin by 7%. We are crushing Dr Oz in Pennsylvania by 9%. Y’all should win Arizona and Georgia but your candidates are terrible. Dems will have 52-53 after the midterm
