Florence, KY

Mitzi Menard
4d ago

Move out and out, Mitch! You have done nothing to help these Republican candidates. You are useless to true conservatives 😡😡😡

Peace653
4d ago

Yes, Mitch needs to go. He is way out of touch with everything. I sometimes wonder if he is actually a republican or just going through the motions. Time to retire Mitch.

Lets Go Darwin
4d ago

Dems already have 2 republican seats won and we have a good chance at another. A super progressive is beating Ron Johnson in Wisconsin by 7%. We are crushing Dr Oz in Pennsylvania by 9%. Y’all should win Arizona and Georgia but your candidates are terrible. Dems will have 52-53 after the midterm

Toby Hazlewood

Marjorie Taylor-Greene And 19 Other Republicans Voted Against a Bill To Prevent Human-Trafficking and Help Victims

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On July 26, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene was one of just 20 House Republicans who voted against the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention & Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022. Given that the bill was intended to put in place measures to prevent human-trafficking, to punish those who commit the crime and to help those who have been victim of it, her motivation to vote against seems hard to understand.
Salon

If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her

The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau

A top Senate Republican raised "concerns" with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may "further erode confidence" in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
POTUS
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer "pigheadedly" support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was "someone who is better than Trump".Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the "nightmare scenario" of Joe Biden being elected president."That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good," said Mr Jones said on Thursday."I...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

I'm a Democrat and here are 3 reasons why we'll hold the Senate in 2022

One of President Joe Biden's favorite sayings from the campaign trail is, "Don't compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." And it seems, less than 100 days out from the 2022 midterm elections, voters are doing just that: comparing each candidate on their own individual merits. The oft-repeated mantra that "candidates matter" is proving true as Republicans are consistently underperforming their Democratic counterparts in the polls and nominating extreme candidates far outside the mainstream. In an evenly divided U.S. Senate, every candidate and battleground state matters.
ELECTIONS
NBC News

NBC News

