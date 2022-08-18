ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, NC

Tigers on prowl: experience, depth brighten future

By Bill Rollins Correspondent
Duplin Times
Duplin Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jsV0s_0hMMpflS00

WARSAW – James Kenan snapped out of the football doldrums last fall with its first winning season since 2015.

Now, second-year head coach and Class of 2000 alumnus Tim Grady has solid plans for that to signal the start of the Tigers’ return to playoff relevancy.

That will be tougher in 2A instead of 1AA in the glory years under coach Ken Avent Jr. (2006-16).

But Grady definitely sees it coming.

“I feel like there’s been a misconception that we lost most of our talent from last year,” Grady said.

“We are missing some outstanding players, but there’s a bunch of really good ones back, almost our whole defense and a lot of the offense.

“We also had a very talented junior varsity, some that are ready to move right in and fill some shoes.

Plus, the Tigers have built their program numbers back to 70-some, with 55-60 hitting the weight room regularly all year.

“I couldn’t be more excited about where we are,” said the coach.

ED, WRH loom

That being said, most things are relative.

There are still JK’s top rivals – Wallace-Rose Hill and East Duplin – looking down the barrel of howitzers.

But Grady says, “Our goal every year is to be Duplin County (2A) champions. If we do that in a given year, we’ve got a good chance to be conference champs.”

The other four ECC members are Kinston, North Lenoir, South Lenoir and Southwest Onslow.

“We also play both of our biggest rivals on the road this year,” said Grady, “but hopefully we can get that balanced in the next realignment (2025).”

James Kenan managed a 6-4 record last year, 4-2 in the ECC. It was quite a turnaround, considering their first two games – and practice those weeks – were canceled due to positive tests for Covid-19.

Then they decisively lost their first two actual games, to Eastern Wayne (40-19) and East Duplin (41-6).

A five-game winning streak followed, including 48-47 at Kinston in double overtime.

Then they lost in the fourth quarter to Wallace-Rose Hill 36-28 – their first competitive game in the series since 2015. They rallied with their first playoff win in six years 41-34 at home over East Bladen, before getting blitzed at Whiteville 56-0.

Tigers true

But there’s something else that has Grady excited: six of his eight assistant coaches also are JK grads.

The two who are not, John Bert Avent and Randy Pugh, were defensive coordinators on the Tigers’ most recent state champs: Avent in 2007 and Pugh in 2013.

Pugh switched to offensive coordinator last year and continues in that role. Avent works with defense.

The Kenan grads are Randy’s son Tyler Pugh (second-year defensive coordinator), John Thomas Avent, Ken Avent III, Lee Sutton, Danny Forsythe and veteran Rob Futch, who is the team’s first (medical) responder who also helps coach several groups.

Replacing Pender

Any elementary school kid who paid attention at Tiger games last year can tell you the team’s biggest subtraction from 2021.

Andrew Pender was one of the county’s chief playmakers and inspirational leaders, made first-team Duplin’s Elite and also earned the all-county team’s Champion’s Heart award.

He topped JK in touchdowns with 14, rushing with 105.1 yards per game and average per carry at 6.4. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Further, Pender led in passing until being moved to running back to accentuate his open-field skills.

Which made Slayden Smith (6-0, 185, then a junior) fulltime at QB, which was also a top building block for 2022.

“Slayden’s got a strong arm and a real knack for running the triple option,” said Grady. “He’s very dedicated and has been patient playing a basic role while developing strong skills.”

His top target will be Hayden McGee (6-3, 165,), who averaged 45 yards receiving per game.

“We’re also working on some other stuff that will be revealed as we go along,” Grady said.

Returning to ball-carrying roles are the Bostic brothers, Manny (6-0, 185, sr.) and Eli (6-0, 180, sr.). They averaged 5.1 and 5.0 yards per carry last year.

Also in the regular rotation is Xavier Boone (6-0, 175, sr.). Up-and-comers are Shyqwon Williams (5-11, 185, jr.) and Josh Mitchell (5-11, 165, soph).

“We’re also excited to have our offensive front back for the most part,” said Grady.

The principal returnees are end/tackle Marcus Baysden (6-5, 245, sr.), Aiden Venecia (6-4, 255, sr.), D’Marion Artis (6-1, 250, jr.) and Tristan Diaz (6-3, 265, jr.) who will go both ways in the lines.

Venecia and Diaz were second-team Duplin’s Elite selections on offense last season. Baysden was a second-teamer on defense.

Splitting snaps at center will be Keshaun Mainor (5-11, 265, sr.) and Elijah Maye (6-1, 290, jr.).

Grady says big former JV lineman Maki Merriman (6-4, 290, jr.) will find a spot, and Jaycen Jones (5-9, 225, jr.) will get reps at the tackles, tight end and fullback.

Kenan is also returning a majority of its defense.

Ends coming back are lineman Aiden Venecia (6-4, 265, sr.), a first-team Duplin’s Elite All-County and third-year starter Desmond Player (5-10, 225, sr.). Mason Brown (6-5, 210, sr.) also was an Elite first-teamer at middle linebacker, and plays fullback and tight end.

Tristan Diaz (6-3, 265, jr.) replaces big Robert Johnson going both ways at tackle. D’Marion Artis (6-1, 250, jr.) goes both ways in the interior lines, as does Hassan Kornegay (6-3, 2320, so).

Returning at defensive backs are three seniors: Xavier Boone (6-0, 175), Chris Hatfield (6-0, 145) and J’vion Dudley (5-9, 185).

Grady said a couple of up and coming standouts are Josh Mitchell (5-11, 165, so.) and Shykwon Williams (5-11, 185, jr.).

• Reverse streaking: JK’s recent streak of five non-winning seasons (2016-20) included a 5-5 mark in the middle (2018). So the only Tiger streak of more than two losing seasons was 0-4 from 2000-03.

Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com.

