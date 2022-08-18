Richlands’ Byrd: ‘Foundation is set’

RICHLANDS – Pat Byrd is entering his third season as head coach at Richlands. Yet the Wildcats have played just 13 games since he took over in March of 2000, as the Covid-19 pandemic steered the course of the schedule.

With so much confusion, Byrd and his focus has been on underclassmen and work in the weight room.

Both themes are steering points for the upcoming season, which starts this Friday night with a trip to South Brunswick.

The Wildcats were winless in 2021 but Byrd said there has been progress. Richlands has 11 seniors but only four have earned extensive playing time. The roster is dotted with 20 juniors, 25 sophomores and more than 20 freshmen.

“We’re young, even the juniors are first-year starters on our offensive line,” Byrd said. “I’m looking forward to the season, watching this group grow. We have a chance to be a solid football team. I think the foundation is there. But we have to be more physical and handle adversity.”

Byrd said team unity is key.

“We have to live and believe we are our brother’s keeper,” he said. “We have to think, ‘I’m blocking for this guy because I’m protecting my brother.”

Richlands’ spread attack will be spearheaded by sophomore quarterback Caleb Simco (5-11, 155).

Junior running backs Owen Simco (5-7, 167) and Mekhi Mack (5-10, 161) look to have the ball in their bellies plenty.

Juniors wide receivers Elijah Polingo (5-9, 154) and Ando Wilges (6-3, 185) and senior slot receiver Patryk McCallie (6-1, 201) will be the main targets in passing situations.

“Right now we can’t go toe-to-toe with people so we will spread them out,” Byrd said. “Right now the offensive line is a work in progress. It is probably our biggest question mark. We have to have better technique. You don’t have to be great up front, you just have to get in their way.”

The all-underclassmen line includes center Elijah Davis (6-0, 201), right guard Talen Anders (6-1, 221), left guard C.J. Marra (6-1, 320), left tackle Joey Stotesbury (5-6,166) and right tackle Marcus Branthoover (6-2, 205). Marra and Branthoover are sophomores; the other three are juniors.

Defensive coach Bill Good will use Marra at nose guard with junior Dylan Clear (6-0, 198) and sophomore Dylan Clear (6-0, 198) as tackles.

Linebackers include: McDonald, McCallie, sophomore Julian Thiel (6-1, 176) and seniors Xavien Tolbert (5-8, 189, senior) and Damien Hall (6-0, 195).

Owen Simco, Nate Mummert (5-11, 157) and Mason Rowe (5-7, 130) will be among the players in the secondary.

Byrd sees defending Coastal 3A Conference champ West Carteret (8-3, 5-0 conference) as the team to beat, but says there is parity in the league.

“Anyone can beat anyone on a given night,” he said. “West Carteret is the king until someone knocks them off. Croatan is always very solid and physical. Swansboro’s gonna throw the ball all over the place.

“Dixon, for some reason, has a hatred toward Richlands, so we know to expect their best. And White Oak always has the most athletes, which gives them a chance year in, year out.”

Richland plays 2A powers East Duplin and Princeton and 2A rival Southwest Onslow as part of its rugged five-game non-conference slate.

Byrd says a fast start will be extremely beneficial.

“South Brunswick is no slouch,” he said of the Wildcats’ opening foe. “They are in a tough 3A/4A conference and beat New Hanover last year en route to making the 3A playoffs. It’s a big game for us.

“And as coaches we have to do a good job at keeping players believing in our mission. We have the talent. We’ll be battle tested before we start conference play.”