Crusaders start anew behind Spell, Brunson

HARRELLS – Harrells Christian Academy head coach Jason Arnette has been coaching long enough to know the cyclical nature of football.

Arrnette was an assistant coach when Clinton won an NCHSAA 2A title, and as head coach of Harrells Christian Academy has captured two conference titles and a pair of berths in the NCISAA’s 2A final the past two seasons.

Entering his fifth season with the Crusaders, he is without 17 seniors from last year, which include all-state fullback Devin Gardner (N.C. State), halfback Xavier Arrington (Fayetteville State), LB Trent Jackson, lineman Jahiem Murphy and nearly all of their mates on offense and defense.

HCA is rebuilding around a senior QB/DB/kicker Ethan Spell, freshman fullback/linebacker J’Kaeshi Brunson, frosh running back Chamani Newton and two developing lines.

HCA went 11-3 last fall, 8-1 in 2020 and 8-3 in the buildup season of ’19.

“We’re extremely young and I like it,” Arnette said. “We’ll take our lumps this year, although I think we’ll be pretty good. I always find it a challenge when people say ‘What’s he going to do now?’ I enjoy that.

Spell is one of two seniors on a team of seven juniors, nine sophomores and eight freshman. His role will expanded this season and getting him “in space” in the shotgun offense is key to the new offense.

“We’re eager to see him do his thing,” Arnette said. “He’s not been asked to pass or run much the past two years, and his role has changed.”

Brunson, a 5-11, 188-pounder, is a rising star, with Newton (5-11, 140) offering a contrasting running style.

All three made their presence known at a jamboree last Friday against North Duplin, Farmville Central, North Johnston and West Carteret. Scrimmages consisted of 10 offensive and 10 defensive plays against each foe, with no clock.

“Brunson may have been the star of it all,” Arnette said. “He probably had four of our six touchdowns. “He just turned 14 but doesn’t look or play like a freshman. Newton also did a good job. These two have tons of potential and tons of ability,”

Spell (6-1, 185) will be the director of the Cru’s run-pass option calls.

Sophomore Bryson Lovette (5-6, 240) started at center in 2021 but is moving to left guard as freshman Landon Toler (6-0, 240) will snap the ball.

Coley Sasser (5-8, 185) is at right guard and Michael Dale Williams (6-0, 200) and Ryder Peterson man the left and right tackles spots, respectively. Jaiden Stallings (6-2, 225) is the starter at tight end.

Malik Wider will get reps on this line, but have a much greater impact on the O-line, where he will be assigned at times by the HCA staff. So will Williams.

Also laying their hands in the defensive grass are Hakim Murphy (6-1, 230), Leyton Ezzell (6-2, 310) and Grant Swanson (5-10, 180), who will also play as an outside linebacker.

Eli Hardison (5-10, 185) and Case Barber (5-7, 140) will likewise see time in the middle of the defense and be wingbacks on offense.

HCA travels to longtime rival Parrott Academy on Friday for its opener, and will play at home against High Point Christian and Pamlico County, respectively the following two weeks.

