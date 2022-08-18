Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Laura "Jean" (Rasmussen) Renner
Laura “Jean” (Rasmussen) Renner, 81 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. She was born on July 23, 1941 in North Platte to Martin and Laura (Norris) Rasmussen. Jean loved her animals. Jean is survived by her...
News Channel Nebraska
Pauline J. Lewis
Pauline Jean Lewis lost her three year battle with bone cancer August 19, 2022. She died peacefully at home in Fairbury with her husband Nick Lewis at her side. Born July 19, 1946, in Manchester England, Pauline’s parents, Stanley and Mary Wood had thirteen children which provided many playmates for her. She met Nick in 2000, moved to the USA where they married. They lived in the Ozarks, Totley, England, and many years in Fairbury, Nebraska.
News Channel Nebraska
Group mystified by city's opposition to railroad museum
NEBRASKA CITY – Supporters of a movement to establish a railroad museum in Nebraska City were elated in 2020 when the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway deeded over property to them, but have since been entangled in court filings and mystified by the reaction of city government. About four...
News Channel Nebraska
Summer attendance at Big Blue Aquatic Park topped 18,000
BEATRICE – This summer’s season at the Big Blue Aquatic Park in Beatrice turned out to be a good one, from an attendance standpoint. "The total admissions throughout the pool season was 18,233." Mayor Stan Wirth says there were over 400 season passes sold for the season. "That...
News Channel Nebraska
Two semis wreck in Dodge County
AMES, Neb. -- A two-vehicle wreck affected traffic in eastern Nebraska Monday morning. It happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 14 Boulevard about a mile west of the community of Ames. Dodge County Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook page that the crash involved two...
News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
Warrant issued for Omaha man suspected in double homicide
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man arrested in Iowa is suspected of killing his grandmother and great-grandmother earlier this month. A warrant has been issued for him in Douglas County. Gage Walter, 27, is suspected by Omaha Police to have killed two of his family members on Aug. 13.
News Channel Nebraska
Police report man in custody
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City High School was placed in “secure” status Monday before police took a Missouri man into custody. The secure status means that exits are locked and monitored while classes proceeded as normal. Earlier Monday, a Nebraska City woman notified police that a...
News Channel Nebraska
Tarkio pair arrested near Shenandoah
SIDNEY, IA – Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports two arrests following a traffic stop south of Shenandoah. A sheriff’s office press release says deputies stopped a Chrysler on Aug. 20 and a search revealed 11 grams of methamphetamine and 16 grams of marijuana. Jacqueline Riley, 44, and...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man receives over five years of prison time for a firearm
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was sentenced to 70 months' imprisonment by the federal court as a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Gregg Grant, of Omaha, was sentenced on Aug. 19. to 70 months' imprisonment. Grant will begin his three-year supervised release once he finishes his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man sentenced to 20 years on drug-related charges
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man received 240 months in prison for drug-related charges on Aug. 19. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 38-year-old Adante Mower, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for distributing cocaine and fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury. Mower will be on supervised release for three years after he serves his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Person of interest arrested after reports of subject with gun near Columbus schools
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Two schools in Columbus were put on lockout early Tuesday after reports of a person carrying a gun in the area. Shortly before 8:00 a.m., officers from the Columbus Police Department were called to the area near Columbus High School and Lost Creek Elementary. A caller reported a male subject walking in the area carrying a gun.
News Channel Nebraska
A Bellevue man will serve six years in jail for a drug-related charge
BELLEVUE, Neb. -- A Bellevue man was given 72 months of imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of actual methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Monday that 35-year-old Charles Elmore, of Bellevue, was sentenced to 72 months’ imprisonment. Elmore will begin a four-year term of supervised release after he is released from his prison sentence.
News Channel Nebraska
One stabbed at Hookah bar in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing at a Hookah bar in Lincoln. Lincoln Police said officers were called to the O Street 88 Hookah Lounge around 2 a.m. Saturday. Officers said they talked with a 37-year-old man with a single stab wound to his...
News Channel Nebraska
Dog rescued, extensive damage to northwest Lincoln home after fire
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Fire and Rescue said there's extensive damage to about half of a northwest Lincoln home that caught fire late Monday night. The call came in just after 11:00 p.m. for a house on fire near northwest 3rd Street and northwest Tudor Lane in the Highlands neighborhood.
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: Norfolk man killed in Butler County car accident
DAVID CITY, Neb. -- One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident in east central Nebraska. The Butler County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 66. The Sheriff's Office said during the investigation and after they received an eye witness...
News Channel Nebraska
Man shot at Lincoln gas station
LINCOLN, Neb. -- One person is recovering after a shooting at a Lincoln gas station. Lincoln Police said officers were called to the Casey's on north 27th Street Saturday night for a report of a shooting. Officers said they arrived and found a 31-year-old man with a single gunshot wound...
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicles collide at Gage-Lancaster line intersection
BEATRICE – A collision at an uncontrolled rural intersection along the Gage-Lancaster County line Friday night, sent a Wilber woman to the hospital. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol went to the scene of the collision, about three miles northwest of Clatonia, at around 8:20 p.m. Cortland and Hallam Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched.
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in crash near Cortland
BEATRICE – One person was taken to a Lincoln hospital from an accident south of Cortland Friday, where a vehicle crossed over the median of U.S. Highway 77. Gage County Sheriff’s deputies say a 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by 37-year-old Valerie Jinright, of Beatrice, was northbound on the highway when her vehicle hydroplaned on wet pavement. The S-U-V spun across the paved median into southbound traffic, where it collided with a 2022 Dodge Ram Truck driven by 56-year-old Michael Ferm, of Winter Springs, Florida.
