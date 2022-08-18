Pauline Jean Lewis lost her three year battle with bone cancer August 19, 2022. She died peacefully at home in Fairbury with her husband Nick Lewis at her side. Born July 19, 1946, in Manchester England, Pauline’s parents, Stanley and Mary Wood had thirteen children which provided many playmates for her. She met Nick in 2000, moved to the USA where they married. They lived in the Ozarks, Totley, England, and many years in Fairbury, Nebraska.

FAIRBURY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO