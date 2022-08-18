For currency traders, the unthinkable has happened. The Euro briefly traded below the price of the U.S. dollar for the first time in two decades and is now roughly equal. The last time this happened was on July 15, 2002, just seven months after the currency was fully introduced. "I always assumed that the Euro couldn't go below the dollar, just like oil before the pandemic couldn't go below zero," said Daniel Alhanti, a foreign exchange trader and president of The Foreign Exchange Trading Academy. "It's something that just didn't happen." Alhanti explained that trading patterns have long made it difficult to...

