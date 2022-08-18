Read full article on original website
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
Explainer: Why Did the Euro Fall Below the Value of the Dollar?
For currency traders, the unthinkable has happened. The Euro briefly traded below the price of the U.S. dollar for the first time in two decades and is now roughly equal. The last time this happened was on July 15, 2002, just seven months after the currency was fully introduced. "I always assumed that the Euro couldn't go below the dollar, just like oil before the pandemic couldn't go below zero," said Daniel Alhanti, a foreign exchange trader and president of The Foreign Exchange Trading Academy. "It's something that just didn't happen." Alhanti explained that trading patterns have long made it difficult to...
Tesla hopes new investors go for the ride after stock split
NEW YORK (AP) — Unlike its cars, Tesla shares are about to get less expensive. Tesla is splitting its stock 3 for 1, so after the close of trading Tuesday, investors will receive two additional Tesla shares for every one they owned as of Aug. 17. In theory, that should drop Tesla’s share price by about two-thirds before trading starts on Wednesday.
Is This Fashion Brand Really Sustainable Or Just Expensive, And More Ethical Shopping Questions Answered
Let's say you come across a fashion brand that gives off a "sustainable and ethical" vibe. How can you tell if they're really committed to those ideals — or just expensive?
