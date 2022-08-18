ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's "That Motherf----r" News

We now finally appear to know who Tom Brady was referring to when he told HBO's "The Shop" that he couldn't believe one NFL team wanted to keep "that motherf----r" quarterback instead of signing him in free agency. Saturday night, Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he and Tom Brady were ready...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission

Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs

Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
TAMPA, FL
AthlonSports.com

Vikings Are Reportedly Trading For A Raiders Quarterback On Monday

We have significant trade news out of the National Football League. The Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly agreed to a quarterback trade. The NFC North franchise is acquiring quarterback Nick Mullens from Vegas. In exchange, Minnesota is reportedly sending a conditional 7th-round pick to the Raiders for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Adam Schefter
AthlonSports.com

Minnesota Vikings Are Cutting A Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday

The Minnesota Vikings announced a significant roster cut this Monday afternoon. The NFC North franchise is released a veteran wide receiver. That receiver is 30-year-old Albert Wilson. The Vikings announced on Monday afternoon that they're cutting veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson. Wilson recently caught two touchdown passes from Kellen Mond...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AthlonSports.com

Carolina Panthers Officially Announce 2022 Starting Quarterback Decision

The Carolina Panthers have been conducting a quarterback competition ahead of the 2022 season. Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have battled all preseason, but just one can be named starting quarterback. Baker Mayfield has won the job. The Carolina Panthers announced this Monday afternoon that Baker Mayfield will be the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
#American Football#Nflpa#Espn
AthlonSports.com

Buccaneers Are Reportedly Placing 2 Players On Season-Ending Injured Reserve

Tampa Bay's injury luck is not very good ahead of the 2022 season. This Monday afternoon, the Buccaneers announced they are placing two players on the season-ending injured reserve. One of those players is linebacker Cam Gill. The other is offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie. Both Cam Gill and Aaron Stinnie...
TAMPA, FL
AthlonSports.com

Fantasy Football Deep Sleeper: Chargers WR Joshua Palmer

A Los Angeles Chargers offense, stacked with elite talent, has another weapon fantasy football managers need to pay attention to in 2022. Los Angeles, who averaged the fourth most total yards per game (390.2) and the fifth most points per game (27.9), appear more potent this season. Third-year quarterback Justin Herbert, who threw for the second most passing yards (5,014) behind only Tom Brady, has dynamic playmakers in Keenan Allen, Mike Wiliams and Austin Ekeler.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AthlonSports.com

New York Giants Rookie Reportedly Out For Season With Serious Knee Injury

The New York Giants were expecting big things out of rookie linebacker Darrian Beavers this upcoming season. Unfortunately, he's going to have to watch it from the sideline. Beavers, the rookie out of Cincinnati, has suffered a season-ending injury. Beavers tore his ACL during the Giants' preseason game on Sunday...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Sunday, Aug. 21)

It's Week 2 of the NFL preseason and there are three games on Sunday, Aug. 21. All three games will be broadcast nationally, and while fans shouldn't expect any of the big names to play very long, if at all, it still means we are getting closer to the when the real games take place.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Fantasy Football Sleeper Alert: Texans Nico Collins

Fantasy football managers are astutely aware that championship rosters are often built in the mid-to-late rounds of drafts. In Week 2 of the NFL preseason, one deep sleeper at the wide receiver position continued to impress. Outside of fellow wideout Brandin Cooks and running back Dameon Pierce most fantasy managers...
HOUSTON, TX
AthlonSports.com

Money Talks: Name, Image and Likeness Raises the Stakes for Players and Schools Alike

As the football world focused its attention on the NFL Draft in late April, a headline-stealing report emerged: New USC head coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans were testing the limits of college football's new name, image and likeness policy, attempting to lure reigning Biletnikoff Award-winning wideout Jordan Addison of the Pittsburgh Panthers into the transfer portal and on to SoCal via a reportedly massive NIL enticement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AthlonSports.com

Fantasy Football Sleeper Alert: Steelers Rookie George Pickens

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens is getting a lot of hype and rave reviews from coaches, teammates, and Pittsburgh beat reporters in training camp. And the fantasy football community is starting to take notice. The second-round pick out of Georgia is the early favorite to win the team’s starting wide receiver role alongside Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson.
PITTSBURGH, PA

