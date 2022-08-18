Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's "That Motherf----r" News
We now finally appear to know who Tom Brady was referring to when he told HBO's "The Shop" that he couldn't believe one NFL team wanted to keep "that motherf----r" quarterback instead of signing him in free agency. Saturday night, Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he and Tom Brady were ready...
NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission
Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs
Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
Deshaun Watson Accuser Speaks Out Following NFL Disciplinary Settlement
When the NFL’s and NFLPA’s jointly-appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, disappointment in the system became the resounding reaction. Then the NFL appealed the decision, also opening the possibility for a lawsuit from Watson’s legal team. However, the...
Vikings Are Reportedly Trading For A Raiders Quarterback On Monday
We have significant trade news out of the National Football League. The Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly agreed to a quarterback trade. The NFC North franchise is acquiring quarterback Nick Mullens from Vegas. In exchange, Minnesota is reportedly sending a conditional 7th-round pick to the Raiders for...
NFL Reportedly Makes Official Discipline Decision On Block That Injured Kayvon Thibodeaux
New York Giants first-rounder and defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux went down with what appeared to be a serious injury during the team's preseason game Sunday night. It happened when he was met by a Bengals offensive player who went for a low block. Ever since, there have been plenty of...
Cowboys Dante Fowler: 1st Benched, Now Fined By NFL for Roughness Penalty
Dante Fowler committed a foul that McCarthy considered so heinous that the vet defensive end was benched.
Tom Brady Reportedly Makes Official Decision On When He'll Return To Practice
Tom Brady has been away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for almost two weeks. A recent report suggests he took his family on vacation to the Bahamas. So when will he be returning to Tampa Bay? It looks like today is the day. Tom Brady reportedly is in the Buccaneers'...
Minnesota Vikings Are Cutting A Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
The Minnesota Vikings announced a significant roster cut this Monday afternoon. The NFC North franchise is released a veteran wide receiver. That receiver is 30-year-old Albert Wilson. The Vikings announced on Monday afternoon that they're cutting veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson. Wilson recently caught two touchdown passes from Kellen Mond...
Buffalo Bills Are Releasing A Veteran Wide Receiver, Former College Football Star This Monday
The Buffalo Bills are making a couple of significant roster cuts this Monday afternoon. That includes the release of a veteran wide receiver and former college football star. The Bills announced they are releasing Tavon Austin. Tavon Austin was a first-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Rams back in...
Carolina Panthers Officially Announce 2022 Starting Quarterback Decision
The Carolina Panthers have been conducting a quarterback competition ahead of the 2022 season. Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have battled all preseason, but just one can be named starting quarterback. Baker Mayfield has won the job. The Carolina Panthers announced this Monday afternoon that Baker Mayfield will be the...
Arizona Cardinals Are Trading For A Buffalo Bills Offensive Lineman This Monday
The Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills have agreed to a trade this Monday afternoon. The Cardinals are acquiring an offensive lineman while the Bills are bolstering their draft picks. The Bills are trading offensive guard Cody Allen to the Cardinals. In exchange, Buffalo is getting a fifth-round pick in the...
Buccaneers Are Reportedly Placing 2 Players On Season-Ending Injured Reserve
Tampa Bay's injury luck is not very good ahead of the 2022 season. This Monday afternoon, the Buccaneers announced they are placing two players on the season-ending injured reserve. One of those players is linebacker Cam Gill. The other is offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie. Both Cam Gill and Aaron Stinnie...
Fantasy Football Deep Sleeper: Chargers WR Joshua Palmer
A Los Angeles Chargers offense, stacked with elite talent, has another weapon fantasy football managers need to pay attention to in 2022. Los Angeles, who averaged the fourth most total yards per game (390.2) and the fifth most points per game (27.9), appear more potent this season. Third-year quarterback Justin Herbert, who threw for the second most passing yards (5,014) behind only Tom Brady, has dynamic playmakers in Keenan Allen, Mike Wiliams and Austin Ekeler.
New York Giants Rookie Reportedly Out For Season With Serious Knee Injury
The New York Giants were expecting big things out of rookie linebacker Darrian Beavers this upcoming season. Unfortunately, he's going to have to watch it from the sideline. Beavers, the rookie out of Cincinnati, has suffered a season-ending injury. Beavers tore his ACL during the Giants' preseason game on Sunday...
NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Sunday, Aug. 21)
It's Week 2 of the NFL preseason and there are three games on Sunday, Aug. 21. All three games will be broadcast nationally, and while fans shouldn't expect any of the big names to play very long, if at all, it still means we are getting closer to the when the real games take place.
Fantasy Football Sleeper Alert: Texans Nico Collins
Fantasy football managers are astutely aware that championship rosters are often built in the mid-to-late rounds of drafts. In Week 2 of the NFL preseason, one deep sleeper at the wide receiver position continued to impress. Outside of fellow wideout Brandin Cooks and running back Dameon Pierce most fantasy managers...
Money Talks: Name, Image and Likeness Raises the Stakes for Players and Schools Alike
As the football world focused its attention on the NFL Draft in late April, a headline-stealing report emerged: New USC head coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans were testing the limits of college football's new name, image and likeness policy, attempting to lure reigning Biletnikoff Award-winning wideout Jordan Addison of the Pittsburgh Panthers into the transfer portal and on to SoCal via a reportedly massive NIL enticement.
Fantasy Football Sleeper Alert: Steelers Rookie George Pickens
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens is getting a lot of hype and rave reviews from coaches, teammates, and Pittsburgh beat reporters in training camp. And the fantasy football community is starting to take notice. The second-round pick out of Georgia is the early favorite to win the team’s starting wide receiver role alongside Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson.
