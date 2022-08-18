Read full article on original website
Related
getnews.info
Best Universities Announces 2022 Best Sonographer and Ultrasound Tech Schools in California
Best Universities’ latest publication includes new rankings of the Best Sonographer and Ultrasound Tech Schools in California. Designed for students looking to complete or further their education, the rankings evaluate sonographer and ultrasound tech schools in California. In order to create the list of the best sonographer and ultrasound...
KPBS
San Diego State neighbors complain about out-of-control parties as students return to campus
School is back on the Sand Diego State University Mesa and there are already complaints about off campus parties. KPBS Reporter Alexander Nguyen has more. San Diego State University greeted students on the first day of the semester on Monday and while it is a new year, some things are much the same.
San Diego student will receive full refund after squalor BLVD63 apartment
SAN DIEGO — On Friday, CBS 8 showed you a story of a San Diego Mesa College student who planned to move into an off campus apartment at BLVD63 apartments. But on move in day, Kaylie Herzberger was shocked to see greasy appliances, stained carpets and bugs inside the apartment.
asumag.com
University of California, San Diego, expects record high enrollment
The University of California, San Diego, is beginning its fall quarter this week with what’s expected to be record enrollment and lots of crowding on a campus that’s in the midst of one of the largest expansions in the school’s 59-year history. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
getnews.info
602 Cash Offer Expands Into All Arizona Markets Enabling Homeowners To Sell Their Homes Fast and Efficiently
602 Cash Offer announces an expansion into all Arizona markets. 602 Cash Offer has provided access to quick and easy home sales throughout neighboring markets and due to customer demand expanded quickly into all major markets in the region. Furthermore, 602 Cash Offer has introduced a helpful service that allows homeowners to sell their properties for cash before relocating. Homeowners in the area who want cash for their home can receive a free offer.
Local college student says apartment was uninhabitable, not move-in ready
A mother and a college student are now looking for a new place to live after they say the apartment they got was uninhabitable.
San Diego Named to List of U.S. Cities with Greatest Risk for Disease-Carrying Pests
The National Pest Management Association released its bi-annual “vector sectors” list of the top 12 U.S. cities with the greatest risk for increased pest pressure for the remainder of summer and into fall and San Diego is on the list. With much of the country observing record-setting heat,...
City of San Diego demands California Theatre demolition due to safety concerns
SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego is demanding for the downtown California Theatre to be torn down after deeming it a hazard to the public. The venue on the corner of Fourth Avenue and C Street has been shut down for more than three decades. It's now painted with graffiti and boarded windows.
IN THIS ARTICLE
getnews.info
FDW Chapel offers Wedding advice for planning a destination wedding in Florida
“We are here to educate and empower you, to help plan and prepare for your destination wedding in Florida.”. FDW Chapel is helping couples make their dream destination weddings a reality. The non-profit organization offers free destination wedding information to help couples plan and celebrate their nuptials at the best destinations in Florida.
San Diego weekly Reader
KFMB could get flipped once more
Yet another radical change may soon be in sight for one of San Diego's biggest news sources, depending on the outcome of a titanic battle in Washington, D.C. between a controversial hedge fund owner and a group of labor unions and so-called public interest groups. The announcement of the sale...
Here’s How to Choose a Professional to Help Create a Water-Saving Landscape
Fifteenth in a series republished with permission from the San Diego County Water Authority‘s website. If you choose to design, implement and maintain a new water-saving landscape yourself, you can follow the Homeowner’s Guide to a WaterSmart Landscape to help you plan, prepare, and work through each step. Free classes and online videos can help.
Chula Vista mother of three in need of kidney transplant
A single mother in Chula Vista is in desperate need of a kidney transplant. ABC 10News spoke with her about her fight to survive for her three kids.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Off-campus apartment near San Diego State University in squalor
SAN DIEGO — Move in day for one San Diego State University student did not go as planned. Jenny Rabe shared pictures of a bug infested apartment, with dirty carpet and missing furniture at BLVD63, an off-campus complex near San Diego State. The mother was in tears trying to...
NBC Bay Area
California COVID Updates: New Variants Emerge, Omicron Boosters
Newly updated COVID-19 boosters will be available to teens and adults "in a few short weeks," White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said this week. The new boosters target the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, as well as the original strain of the virus. BA.5 accounts for nearly 90% of new COVID cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Indian Restaurants in San Diego, CA
If you’re looking for some of the best Indian cuisines in San Diego, look no further! The following is a list of some of the best Indian restaurants in San Diego. So, whether you’re a fan of curries, naan bread, or samosas, there’s sure to be a restaurant on this list that will satisfy your cravings.
NBC San Diego
Clairemont Pediatric Dentist Accused of Unnecessary Procedures Apparently Closes Practice
A San Diego dentist accused of performing substandard and unneeded dental work on children has apparently closed his practice. NBC 7 Investigates first reported about the state accusation filed against Dr. Khuong Nguyen in February. Several patients complained to the state, saying he performed root canals and installed stainless steel crowns on baby teeth. At the time of our first report, he was still practicing at Clairemont Pediatric Dental.
MacKenzie Scott donates $1.1M to Junior Achievement of San Diego County
MacKenzie Scott, the world's richest woman and the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $1.1 million to the Junior Achievement of San Diego County.
Coast News
Carlsbad volunteer, coach Brian Reynolds dies in swim event
CARLSBAD — A larger-than-life personality and longtime La Costa community volunteer unexpectedly died earlier this month in San Francisco, leaving friends and family devastated. Brian Reynolds, 50, of Carlsbad, was competing in the 29th annual Alcatraz Sharkfest Swim on Aug. 7 in San Francisco when he suffered an unknown...
Mysterious mushrooms sprouting in San Diego | What are they?
SAN DIEGO — Abbie Stevens posted a picture online and asked neighbors around Mt. Helix if they knew what a strange, egg-like looking thing was that is growing on her tree. The picture she posted recently was from last year before her husband knocked it off. But this year, the strange things started growing again.
Comments / 0