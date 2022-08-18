ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Santa Monica, CA
San Diego, CA
Education
State
California State
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Education
getnews.info

602 Cash Offer Expands Into All Arizona Markets Enabling Homeowners To Sell Their Homes Fast and Efficiently

602 Cash Offer announces an expansion into all Arizona markets. 602 Cash Offer has provided access to quick and easy home sales throughout neighboring markets and due to customer demand expanded quickly into all major markets in the region. Furthermore, 602 Cash Offer has introduced a helpful service that allows homeowners to sell their properties for cash before relocating. Homeowners in the area who want cash for their home can receive a free offer.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foothill College#Skyline College#College Rankings#K12#Santa Monica College 3#Santa Ana College 4#San Diego Mesa College 5
getnews.info

FDW Chapel offers Wedding advice for planning a destination wedding in Florida

“We are here to educate and empower you, to help plan and prepare for your destination wedding in Florida.”. FDW Chapel is helping couples make their dream destination weddings a reality. The non-profit organization offers free destination wedding information to help couples plan and celebrate their nuptials at the best destinations in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
San Diego weekly Reader

KFMB could get flipped once more

Yet another radical change may soon be in sight for one of San Diego's biggest news sources, depending on the outcome of a titanic battle in Washington, D.C. between a controversial hedge fund owner and a group of labor unions and so-called public interest groups. The announcement of the sale...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NBC Bay Area

California COVID Updates: New Variants Emerge, Omicron Boosters

Newly updated COVID-19 boosters will be available to teens and adults "in a few short weeks," White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said this week. The new boosters target the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, as well as the original strain of the virus. BA.5 accounts for nearly 90% of new COVID cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CALIFORNIA STATE
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Indian Restaurants in San Diego, CA

If you’re looking for some of the best Indian cuisines in San Diego, look no further! The following is a list of some of the best Indian restaurants in San Diego. So, whether you’re a fan of curries, naan bread, or samosas, there’s sure to be a restaurant on this list that will satisfy your cravings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Clairemont Pediatric Dentist Accused of Unnecessary Procedures Apparently Closes Practice

A San Diego dentist accused of performing substandard and unneeded dental work on children has apparently closed his practice. NBC 7 Investigates first reported about the state accusation filed against Dr. Khuong Nguyen in February. Several patients complained to the state, saying he performed root canals and installed stainless steel crowns on baby teeth. At the time of our first report, he was still practicing at Clairemont Pediatric Dental.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Carlsbad volunteer, coach Brian Reynolds dies in swim event

CARLSBAD — A larger-than-life personality and longtime La Costa community volunteer unexpectedly died earlier this month in San Francisco, leaving friends and family devastated. Brian Reynolds, 50, of Carlsbad, was competing in the 29th annual Alcatraz Sharkfest Swim on Aug. 7 in San Francisco when he suffered an unknown...
CARLSBAD, CA
CBS 8

Mysterious mushrooms sprouting in San Diego | What are they?

SAN DIEGO — Abbie Stevens posted a picture online and asked neighbors around Mt. Helix if they knew what a strange, egg-like looking thing was that is growing on her tree. The picture she posted recently was from last year before her husband knocked it off. But this year, the strange things started growing again.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy