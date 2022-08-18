ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

CWD Testing Kits Offered for Minnesota Deer Hunters

MINNEAPOLIS – Deer hunters in Minnesota have another way to test for Chronic Wasting Disease. The Department of Natural Resources Eric Hildenbrand says you can sign up and get a testing kit mailed to your home, free of charge. The hunter can then take a sample from their deer and send it in for testing, with results arriving in about a week.
Lakeshirts Receives $450,000 State Grant to hire 78 New Employees

ST. PAUL (KDLM/KNSI) – A Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) grant is helping Lakeshirts hire 78 new employees at their Little Falls screen printing facility. DEED utilizes two different accounts to help aid businesses in expanding. The Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund have...
LITTLE FALLS, MN

