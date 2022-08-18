Read full article on original website
lakesarearadio.net
CWD Testing Kits Offered for Minnesota Deer Hunters
MINNEAPOLIS – Deer hunters in Minnesota have another way to test for Chronic Wasting Disease. The Department of Natural Resources Eric Hildenbrand says you can sign up and get a testing kit mailed to your home, free of charge. The hunter can then take a sample from their deer and send it in for testing, with results arriving in about a week.
lakesarearadio.net
Lakeshirts Receives $450,000 State Grant to hire 78 New Employees
ST. PAUL (KDLM/KNSI) – A Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) grant is helping Lakeshirts hire 78 new employees at their Little Falls screen printing facility. DEED utilizes two different accounts to help aid businesses in expanding. The Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund have...
