Vigo County farm receives state recognition

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After proudly serving Vigo County since 1854, the McLaughlin/LaDue Farm has been recognized with high agricultural honors in the state of Indiana.

According to State Representative, Bob Heaton, and State Senator, Jon Ford, the farm was awarded the Hoosier Homestead Sesquicentennial Award.

Centennial, sesquicentennial and bicentennial Hoosier Homestead awards are given out to farms owned and maintained by the same family for 100 years or more.

“Family farms helped make Indiana one of the top states for agriculture, and many of them are still operating today,” Heaton said. “It’s important for us to recognize what they’ve accomplished through generations of hard work and commitment.”

This farm family was among more than 100 awardees recently recognized at the Indiana State Fair for their commitment to Indiana agriculture.

“Indiana has such a rich agricultural history thanks to establishments like the McLaughlin/LaDue Farm,” Ford added. “I truly admire the dedication and perseverance it takes to be in operation for over 150 years, and I congratulate them on this incredible feat.”



Each year, two awards ceremonies are held in the spring and summer commemorating the achievements of farm families across the state. Since its inception in 1976, more than 5,800 farms received the designation of Hoosier Homestead.

