Marianna Grall has placed her license with AgentOwned Realty’s Moncks Corner office located at 219 North US Highway 52. A member of the top-producing Unlocking Dreams Team, Marianna recently moved with her husband to South Carolina from Washington State, by way of the US Navy. Since relocating here, Marianna has fallen in love with the Charleston area and is approaching the Southern food, warm weather and her new career in real estate with enthusiasm. Away from work, she practices Jiu Jitsu and Olympic weightlifting and notes the National Down Syndrome Society as her favorite nonprofit organization.

MONCKS CORNER, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO