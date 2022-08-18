ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AgentOwned Realty’s Moncks Corer Office Welcomes Marianna Grall

Marianna Grall has placed her license with AgentOwned Realty’s Moncks Corner office located at 219 North US Highway 52. A member of the top-producing Unlocking Dreams Team, Marianna recently moved with her husband to South Carolina from Washington State, by way of the US Navy. Since relocating here, Marianna has fallen in love with the Charleston area and is approaching the Southern food, warm weather and her new career in real estate with enthusiasm. Away from work, she practices Jiu Jitsu and Olympic weightlifting and notes the National Down Syndrome Society as her favorite nonprofit organization.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
Weston Bradley joins Landmark Enterprises

Mr. Weston Bradley has joined Landmark Enterprises as a Broker Associate. At Landmark Enterprises, Bradley will primarily focus on acquisition, sale and leasing of land, office and warehouse space in the Charleston metropolitan area, while also supporting select clients throughout South Carolina and the Southeast. Bradley is from Virginia Beach, VA and holds a BA in Economics from Sewanee: The University of the South.
CHARLESTON, SC
Sunland Logistics Solutions Introduces Expanded Management Talent in Charleston, SC

Sunland Logistics Solutions announces the expansion of its management talent based in Charleston, SC. While the South Carolina headquartered third party logistics company continues to grow as a national provider with distribution and fulfillment centers across the United States, the team remains focused on building the services and partnership support it provides to the thriving Charleston, SC business community.
CHARLESTON, SC

