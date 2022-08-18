ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Espanola, NM

Man accused of killing Blake’s employee facing federal charges

By Isaac Cruz
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ricky Martinez Jr., the man accused of murdering a Blake’s employee during a robbery is now in federal custody and facing federal charges. He was arrested Wednesday night, less than 24 hours after being accused of robbing the Blake’s in Espanola and killing Cypress Garcia, an employee there.

Serial robbery suspect arrested, accused in fatal Española Blake’s Lotaburger shooting

According to a criminal complaint, Martinez demanded money, shot Garcia in the chest, jumped over the counter and pistol-whipped another employee multiple times. The complaint says he then tried to get into the cash drawer, but was unsuccessful and fled, leaving his gun behind. He is now facing a murder charge connected to the shooting.

Police say Martinez was caught at a condo in Santa Fe that he had frequented in the past. They did not say if he gave himself up peacefully or if he had a weapon.

Friends of Garcia say they are shocked at what happened and say he was willing to help anyone. “Cyprus will give you the shirt off his back. And maybe, he was always ever like for a helping hand. Like I said, super friendly. Always made sure to make you smile or make you laugh at you,” said a friend.

The District Attorney’s office told KRQE News 13 that they believe the feds will take over the whole case against Martinz including the murder charge. Martinez had just gotten out of federal prison in May.

He is now back in federal custody, accused of violating parole and being a felon with a gun. He is also facing a federal charge for eight armed robberies he is accused of over the past week in Espanola and Taos. Martinez has a federal detention hearing on Monday.

Takes someone’s life over a few bucks smh what’s wrong with people. I remember a time when mostly everyone respected people and there properly ..grandpa could drive around town with his guns in the rack with the truck windows open and you could come out of the store and they’d still be in there

