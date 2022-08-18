HBO Max set to remove 36 titles from streaming. Here’s a look at what’s departing the service

Read full article on original website
‘House of the Dragon’ fans think one scene from the show’s premiere was more gruesome than all of ‘Game of Thrones
Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode one of House of the Dragon. The time has finally come: House of the Dragon, the prequel series to Game of Thrones, has finally landed on HBO Max, and the internet has been set ablaze. The premiere episode of the season took us...
Do you need to watch ‘Game of Thrones’ to understand ‘House of the Dragon?’
Warning: This article contains massive spoilers for House of the Dragon. House of the Dragon is the new HBO series that’s a prequel to the long-running mega success, Game of Thrones. The series is set to take place 200 years before the events of the original show and will introduce new characters who rule King’s Landing. Season one is set to have 10 1-hour long episodes produced, and will air on HBO Max.
DC fans show concern for Matt Reeves’ BatVerse after ‘Caped Crusader’ cancellation
DC fans were forced to do a double-take last night when it was revealed that HBO Max had scrapped a Matt Reeves-backed Batman project. If there’s any sort of silver lining to be drawn from the highly-anticipated Caped Crusader (a spiritual successor to the beloved Batman: The Animated Series) becoming the latest victim of Warner Bros. Discovery’s massive surge of cuts, it’s that the live-action offshoots to emerge in the aftermath of Robert Pattinson’s debut as the Dark Knight appear to be safe.
‘Batgirl’ director attempted to salvage footage following cancelation
Bilall Fallah the co-director of the ill-fated Batgirl movie has spoken out of his attempts to try and save the footage from the film following the HBO Max original getting slashed by Warner Bros. The beginning of Aug. 2022 saw a slew of cancelations from HBO Max which are still...
Marvel alum boycotts HBO Max over cancellation of DC properties
One of Marvel’s most prolific comic writers, Dan Slott, has taken to Twitter to announce his boycott of HBO Max after another string of cancelations from the streaming service. In the latest round of HBO Max’s bizarre, cost-cutting decisions, the service has had its upcoming Matt Reeves produced Batman:...
Netflix’s trashy new series shrugs off bad reviews to reach the Top 10 in 82 countries
The promise of a slick and polished Netflix original is often more than enough to guarantee big viewership numbers, at least for the first few days the project in question is available. Following in the footsteps of the maligned Resident Evil, Netflix’s latest slab of blockbuster trash TV has proven to be a certifiable smash hit, with Echoes tearing it up on the most-watched charts.
A lackluster horror hit that favors gore over scares haunts the streaming Top 5
Plenty of horror movies have successfully balanced blood, guts, and gore with genuine frights and atmosphere, but it’s often too easy to lean into the former at the expense of the latter, something 2022’s Ghost Ship knows all too well. Ironically, the original screenplay was penned as a...
MCU fans have plenty to say after upgraded ‘Ironheart’ armor emerges online
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were thrilled beyond belief when set photos revealed that Disney Plus series Ironheart had built a full-size practical costume for Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams to use as she battled crime during the nascent stages of her crimefighting career, alleviating concerns that Phase Four’s inconsistent CGI could become a factor once more.
An action thriller everyone seems to hate hunts down a spot on the streaming Top 10
The world of B-tier action thrillers is awash with titles that are hardly barometers of cinematic excellence, with a deluge of hard-hitting genre flicks arriving on what feels like a weekly basis. However, this year’s Hunting Ava Bravo has reached rarefied air that many of its peers can only dream of, by becoming one of the most popular titles on a major streaming service.
‘House of the Dragon’ star tried to make a tyrannical king as human as possible
The monarchs of Westeros may be renowned for many things, from bravery and battle-prowess to debauchery or even downright insanity but they probably aren’t best known for their humanity. But as the current reigning monarch Viserys I Targaryen on HBO Max’s new hit Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Paddy Considine says he had to consider the character’s heart above all else.
Watch: ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ season two trailer teases magic, romance, and danger
Season two of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga has arrived, and it teases even more magic, romance, and danger lurking in the darkness. The teen drama centers on a group of fairies at a magical school, Alfea, whose old regime has gone, leaving the opportunity available to embrace a new one.
Marvel reportedly addressing issues surrounding visual effects crunch culture
Marvel Studios has gotten a lot of heat lately for its reported crunch culture when it comes to visual effects artists, and although many in the industry continue to speak out with criticisms for the studio behemoth owned by Disney, it seems there are some changes being made for the better behind the scenes, as well.
Watch: ‘Sins of Our Mother’ reveals Netflix’s latest true crime docuseries
Netflix is here to hook you in with its latest true crime docuseries, Sins of Our Mother. Sins of Our Mother follows the story of what appears to be a picture-perfect family unit with a devoted mother of three, Lori Vallow, at its center. But something changes for the worst over the course of three years, with Lori now in jail awaiting a trial for conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder. Lori’s charges are in connection to the deaths of her fourth husband, her fifth husband’s wife, and her two youngest children.
An epically underwhelming flop wages war on a pair of rival streaming services
The advent of the streaming wars has seen distribution deals and on-demand contracts scattered to the four winds, but it seems as though anyone with a hankering to see blockbuster fantasy epic The Great Wall has found themselves in luck. Hero and House of Flying Daggers director Zhang Yimou’s tale...
MCU fan suggests series about normal people’s lives during MCU events
If given more than three seconds of thought, most people will realize just how insanely unhinged a day in the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon can be. One minute the world is close to getting annihilated by a genocidal robot; the next minute, the world effectively does get annihilated by an equally-genocidal purple alien, and then the people of New York City start wondering why an alternate universe is pouring out of the sky.
A female protagonist will star in ABC’s ‘The Good Doctor’ spin-off series
ABC’s medical drama, The Good Doctor, will receive a spin-off series after the show completed its fifth season in May. The future series reported that a female protagonist would lead the new series with a similar premise. In a report made by Deadline, The Good Lawyer is ABC’s upcoming...
Watch: Trailer for A24’s ‘The Inspection’ based on writer/director Elegance Bratton’s real life
The struggles faced by a member of the LGBTQ+ community make for a heart-wrenching story more often than not, but a story about one young, gay, Black man’s experience of becoming a Marine brings a weight all its own. Now, filmmaker Elegance Bratton seeks to capture that weight with The Inspection, an emotionally poignant drama based on his own life experiences and the latest of A24‘s fall slate to receive a trailer, itself a striking taste of what’s in store.
‘House of the Dragon’ breaks massive record that not even ‘Game of Thrones’ could conquer
The premiere of the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is officially HBO’s most-watched series premiere ever. The show pulled in 9.99 million viewers through HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, according to Variety. The tally includes both scheduled and streaming viewings. Those numbers mean that it’s the largest audience a show has ever pulled in on the network, including shows that aired before the streaming era on the network.
Fans call out the MCU’s rare casting missteps, and it’s hard to argue
For the most part, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been largely impeccable when it comes to casting, whether we’re talking the marquee superheroes that play major roles in blockbuster movies and Disney Plus shows, or the smaller supporting parts that help thread the mythology together. Of course, there are...
Fans pit Zack Snyder against James Gunn, and things get ugly real quick
Not everything has to be a competition, though it’s often difficult to resist the temptation of pitting two directors against each another to see who comes out on top. Right now there’s a titanic battle taking place on social media between two of the most popular modern directors.
