Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
Former White House Press Secretary Says Classified Information Was Like a 'Shiny New Toy' to Donald Trump
Following the FBI's seizure of 11 sets of classified documents from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property, one former White House staffer says Trump's tendency to show off secret information was well known during his time in office. According to former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, the now 76-year-old Trump treated...
New home sales crater to slowest pace in more than 6 years as higher mortgage rates pummel the housing market
The annualized pace of new home sales sank to 511,000 units in July, down from 585,000 in June and marking the slowest rate since January 2016.
World struggles to get Iran and US to return to nuclear deal both say they want
Iran is accusing the United States of dithering. Washington accuses Tehran of having frittered any goodwill over months of intransigence. And both sides are struggling to present any return to the nuclear deal as a victory.Meanwhile, an exasperated European Union has shorn its status as messenger and taken a more active mediator role, urging both America and the Islamic Republic to embrace a deal they both say they want.“The world would be a much safer place if we could just make this deal work again,” EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borell told reporters on Monday.Experts and diplomats say the US...
