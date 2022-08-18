Read full article on original website
Bernice Leo
4d ago
why haven't they figured out a way to channel those flood waters into the underground aquifers and local lakes? they know they're prone to low water levels so why aren't they proactive?
Steve Hughes
4d ago
You ever notice CNN tries to take something positive such as rains in much needed drought areas and still spin it to a negative to keep the political agenda going? weird.
Lois Knaster
4d ago
It’s Monsoon season! Stop making it sound like this is some extraordinary event.
