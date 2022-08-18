LINCOLN, Neb. (August 22, 2022) (KOLN) – Two blood drives are being held in honor of a fallen Lincoln Police Investigator. The friends and family of Investigator Mario Herrera, in partnership with LPD, Lincoln Fire and Rescue, and several other organizations, want to give back in his memory and invite Nebraskans to a special 12 Days of Hope Campaign to donate blood.

