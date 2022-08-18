Read full article on original website
Slipped Disc
Placido Domingo: Listen here to the compromising tape
At 7:42 on this video, you can listen to the singer arranging an assignation with members of an Argentine sex gang. The gang members have been arrested. Police in Buenos Aires say Domingo will not be prosecuted. Some have called for him to be retired from the public stage.
Germans mourn star clarinet, 92
The celebrated jazz clarinetist and saxophonist Rolf Kühn has died at a great age. He was the German counterpart to Benny Goodman.
The Ludwig and Bruckner composer has died
The Bavarian composer Franz Hummel, who has died at 83, had his moment of fame with a Wagnerian musical titled “Ludwig II – Longing for Paradise”. Premiered in 2000 within sight of the mad king’s castle, it was revived with considerable success in 2019. Among 19...
The summer ends with a festival whimper
Salzburg has staged its last major premiere of the month and the feeling is the festival has been well below standard. The Bayreuth Ring was booed off the stage. Edinburgh has managed one secondhand opera and failed to put on a Beethoven 9th. Its classical content has seldom been duller.
