Glen Rock, NJ

94.5 PST

New Jersey deli named among the country’s best

Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
NEWARK, NJ
Travel Maven

These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
PRINCETON, NJ
Syracuse.com

No more Covid quarantines, test-to-stay for NY schools, Hochul says

New York — Students in New York schools will no longer have to stay home if they’re exposed to Covid-19 during the upcoming school year, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. “The days of sending an entire classroom home because one person was symptomatic or tests positive, those days are over,” Hochul said during a press conference in New York City. “Children are safe in clasrooms. When they’re not in classrooms and the learning stops, the traditional learning stops, it can be devastating to the well-being of those children.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
themontclairgirl.com

Famous ‘First’ Occurrences That Happened in Essex County, New Jersey

From the dawn of the American Revolution to the Industrial Revolution to today, Essex County has been the starting point and arena for innovators, influential figures, monumental events, and more. So much history has happened here — some even the first of its kind in the state, country, or even world. It may be challenging to uncover what Essex County and its municipalities have done first. Whether buried in a century-old book or part of recent news, we have done our research to share with you what groundbreaking and leading things have occurred in Essex County, New Jersey. Read on to learn about Essex County’s famous firsts.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
GlobeTrooper.com

5 Best Places to Travel Outside of New York City

There are many unique places to travel to outside of New York City. Here are ten of the best. Whether you're looking for a quiet and peaceful getaway or an action-packed adventure, there's something for everyone on this list. So pack your bag and get ready to explore some of the most beautiful and exciting places in the world!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Sushi in New Jersey

- Try a sushi restaurant if you're looking for a unique dining experience in the Garden State. New Jersey is full of options, whether you're looking for a traditional omakase experience or more contemporary sushi. Here are some of the best spots for delicious Japanese cuisine. New Jersey offers many excellent places to enjoy sushi, including a few of the most popular spots in the state.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
accountingtoday.com

New York enhances SALT cap workaround for pass-throughs

New York State is expanding a tax break that allows smaller companies to circumvent the $10,000 limit on state and local tax deductions from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, similar to a workaround also being permitted in some other high-tax states. The legislation, which was passed by the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC weather: A warmer-than-normal winter? More intense snowstorms? Forecasters issue latest predictions

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island may experience warmer-than-normal temperatures this winter while precipitation levels are likely to be around average, forecasters said. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) seasonal outlook, released late last week, gives New York City between a 40% and 50% chance to have higher temperatures than typically experienced between December and February.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)

One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
UNION CITY, NJ
WIBX 950

Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
paramuspost.com

Valley Welcomes Director of OB/GYN Residency Program

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, August 22, 2022 — Valley Health System is pleased to welcome Kajal Angras, DO, as a member of the Maternal-Fetal Medicine team and Director of the soon-to-be established Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN) Residency Program. Dr. Angras will have oversight and leadership responsibility for the management of the...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
94.5 PST

Study says if zombies attack, don’t be in Newark, NJ

Sure, the report is tongue in cheek (or is it?) since there is no such thing as a zombie apocalypse (or is there?), but apparently, if the zombies do attack, you’d be well served to get out of New Jersey. The info on surviving the zombie apocalypse was compiled...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town

Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
FRANKLIN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Garden State Plaza developers plan to transform Bergen County mall into destination area

Garden State Plaza in Paramus is set to be completely reimagined. Instead of surface parking areas to the west of the shopping center, there will be modern luxury apartment homes, plazas, parks, gardens, health and wellness amenities, commercial office space, as well as a transit center — alongside new outdoor shops, restaurants, community event spaces and a restored Sprout Brook.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New Haven Independent

Harold’s Changes Hands For $4.85M

A New York City-based developer has purchased the long-vacant former Harold’s Bridal Shop property on Elm Street for $4.85 million, and intends to follow through on already approved plans to convert the site into 96 new apartments. That downtown property sale is one of the city’s latest local real...
NEW HAVEN, CT
beckersspine.com

4 HSS surgeons among top 10 for hip, knee replacement in New York

Four orthopedic surgeons from Hospital for Special Surgery — Alexander McLawhorn, MD; Geoffrey Westrich, MD; Amar Ranawat, MD; and Peter Sculco, MD — are ranked among the top 10 physicians for hip and knee replacement in New York, based on patient volume and experience, according to rankings authority Dexur.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

