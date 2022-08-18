Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Resort Offers an Epic Zip Line AdventureTravel MavenVernon Township, NJ
NYC Hospital Dietician Indicted For $250,000 Tax Fraud ScamTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Why is There a Dog Statue in NYC's Central Park? Meet Balto, the Heroic Siberian HuskyNew York CultureNew York City, NY
Paterson Receives Over $50M to Improve InfrastructureMorristown MinutePaterson, NJ
New York Provides Million For Food AssistanceCadrene HeslopNew York City, NY
New Jersey deli named among the country’s best
Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family
Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
No more Covid quarantines, test-to-stay for NY schools, Hochul says
New York — Students in New York schools will no longer have to stay home if they’re exposed to Covid-19 during the upcoming school year, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. “The days of sending an entire classroom home because one person was symptomatic or tests positive, those days are over,” Hochul said during a press conference in New York City. “Children are safe in clasrooms. When they’re not in classrooms and the learning stops, the traditional learning stops, it can be devastating to the well-being of those children.”
themontclairgirl.com
Famous ‘First’ Occurrences That Happened in Essex County, New Jersey
From the dawn of the American Revolution to the Industrial Revolution to today, Essex County has been the starting point and arena for innovators, influential figures, monumental events, and more. So much history has happened here — some even the first of its kind in the state, country, or even world. It may be challenging to uncover what Essex County and its municipalities have done first. Whether buried in a century-old book or part of recent news, we have done our research to share with you what groundbreaking and leading things have occurred in Essex County, New Jersey. Read on to learn about Essex County’s famous firsts.
Lightning strikes house in Nutley during severe storms across New Jersey, Tri-State
A utility crew turned off power to a charming home in Nutley, New Jersey on Monday night after a fierce bolt of lightning struck and started a fire in the attic.
5 Best Places to Travel Outside of New York City
There are many unique places to travel to outside of New York City. Here are ten of the best. Whether you're looking for a quiet and peaceful getaway or an action-packed adventure, there's something for everyone on this list. So pack your bag and get ready to explore some of the most beautiful and exciting places in the world!
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Sushi in New Jersey
- Try a sushi restaurant if you're looking for a unique dining experience in the Garden State. New Jersey is full of options, whether you're looking for a traditional omakase experience or more contemporary sushi. Here are some of the best spots for delicious Japanese cuisine. New Jersey offers many excellent places to enjoy sushi, including a few of the most popular spots in the state.
accountingtoday.com
New York enhances SALT cap workaround for pass-throughs
New York State is expanding a tax break that allows smaller companies to circumvent the $10,000 limit on state and local tax deductions from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, similar to a workaround also being permitted in some other high-tax states. The legislation, which was passed by the...
NY1
Mayor's frequent dinners at upscale restaurant raise concerns
Osteria La Baia is Mayor Eric Adams’ favorite restaurant: an Italian spot in Midtown Manhattan with plates ranging from $31 to $50. He likes it so much that according to the New York Times he had dinner there 14 times during the month of June. “If I’m sitting down...
NYC weather: A warmer-than-normal winter? More intense snowstorms? Forecasters issue latest predictions
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island may experience warmer-than-normal temperatures this winter while precipitation levels are likely to be around average, forecasters said. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) seasonal outlook, released late last week, gives New York City between a 40% and 50% chance to have higher temperatures than typically experienced between December and February.
World’s largest indoor go-kart track coming to New Jersey
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! (Well, almost.) A new entertainment complex is under construction along Route 1 South in Edison, NJ, next to Topgolf. It is set to open this fall. And they make the bold claim that it will include the largest indoor go-kart track in the world.
We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)
One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
paramuspost.com
Valley Welcomes Director of OB/GYN Residency Program
RIDGEWOOD, NJ, August 22, 2022 — Valley Health System is pleased to welcome Kajal Angras, DO, as a member of the Maternal-Fetal Medicine team and Director of the soon-to-be established Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN) Residency Program. Dr. Angras will have oversight and leadership responsibility for the management of the...
Study says if zombies attack, don’t be in Newark, NJ
Sure, the report is tongue in cheek (or is it?) since there is no such thing as a zombie apocalypse (or is there?), but apparently, if the zombies do attack, you’d be well served to get out of New Jersey. The info on surviving the zombie apocalypse was compiled...
Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town
Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
roi-nj.com
Garden State Plaza developers plan to transform Bergen County mall into destination area
Garden State Plaza in Paramus is set to be completely reimagined. Instead of surface parking areas to the west of the shopping center, there will be modern luxury apartment homes, plazas, parks, gardens, health and wellness amenities, commercial office space, as well as a transit center — alongside new outdoor shops, restaurants, community event spaces and a restored Sprout Brook.
This Massive Antique Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, New Jersey is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Harold’s Changes Hands For $4.85M
A New York City-based developer has purchased the long-vacant former Harold’s Bridal Shop property on Elm Street for $4.85 million, and intends to follow through on already approved plans to convert the site into 96 new apartments. That downtown property sale is one of the city’s latest local real...
beckersspine.com
4 HSS surgeons among top 10 for hip, knee replacement in New York
Four orthopedic surgeons from Hospital for Special Surgery — Alexander McLawhorn, MD; Geoffrey Westrich, MD; Amar Ranawat, MD; and Peter Sculco, MD — are ranked among the top 10 physicians for hip and knee replacement in New York, based on patient volume and experience, according to rankings authority Dexur.
