EXCLUSIVE: Meme Stock Hero Ryan Cohen Used Retail Investors To Pump 'Extremely Underwater' Bed Bath & Beyond Position, Strategist Says

SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth
SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
$7.3 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones dropped more than 600 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Dogecoin Daily: Price Goes Red As Fresh Trading Week Starts, Co-Creator Says He Has Just This Much Net Worth In Crypto
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.9% lower at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning. DOGE was in the red even though other major coins were trading higher intraday as the global cryptocurrency market cap edged 0.8% higher to $1.02 trillion at press time. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame %...
Got $2,500? These 2 Small-Cap Monsters Are Crushing Tesla Stock
It might not last forever, but for now they're preparing to grow aggressively.
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
Two Dividend Stocks Legendary Investor George Soros Is Holding Through The Tumultuous Markets
As many notable investors submit their 13F SEC filings, we can gain a better understanding of market sentiment by monitoring their portfolios. With many investors split on market direction, investing in stocks with attractive betas, strong earnings, and dividend yields can prove to be beneficial. Here are two dividend stocks that George Soros holds in Soros Fund Management.
Working With Elon Musk: 'If You Were Getting Micromanaged By Elon, You Were Probably On Your Way Out'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk, is a very public figure, and invariably on Twitter, he wears his heart on his sleeve. But there are some not-very public dimensions of the billionaire that are quite interesting. A glimpse at Musk’s professional life and his workforce interactions came to light in...
Jim Cramer Is Staying Away From This Stock, Says It's The 'Best One Of A Bad Neighborhood'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT is the "best one of a bad neighborhood." However, he added that the company is "not making money, and we can’t recommend stocks that aren’t making money in this environment. It’s too hard."
Here's A Dividend Stock Both Warren Buffett And George Soros Agree On
After tirelessly analyzing Warren Buffett, George Soros and Steven Cohen’s 13F SEC filings for the second quarter of 2022, we've gained a better understanding of the investment strategies they've adopted and the construction of their hedge funds portfolios. Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management is currently trading the most positions when...
Here's What To Watch On Amazon As The Stock Heads For Gap Fill
Amazon has been trading in tandem with the S&P 500 recently, rejecting the 200-day SMA. Bullish traders may prefer to see Amazon drop down to fill the lower gap left behind on July 29 for more confidence going forward. Amazon.com Inc. AMZN was trading flat in the premarket on Tuesday...
Crypto Whale Who Bet $1M On LUNA Crash Is Now Countertrading Jim Cramer
Pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader “Algod” bet $1 million on Terra LUNA/USD crashing weeks before the event unfolded. His position against trades recommended by Jim Cramer has now doubled. What Happened: In a Twitter update on Monday, Algod said his “inverse Jim Cramer” account had risen to over $100,000 from...
Sony PlayStation Faces Multi-Billion UK Class Action
Sony Group Corp SONY PlayStation faced a potential opt-out U.K. class action suit for allegedly overcharging for games and in-game purchases, Bloomberg reports. Any U.K. buyer of digital games or extra content on their console or through the PlayStation store since August 2016 is a plaintiff. London’s Competition Appeal Tribunal...
Waitr Makes Online Food Ordering Easy - Read How
Waitr Holdings Inc WTRH said its on-demand delivery brand ASAP has entered into a partnership agreement with the online food delivery search engine, FoodBoss. WTRH expects the agreement to boost ASAP's accessibility to new restaurant brands and its ability to reach guests. FoodBoss allows consumers to see every online food...
After Reports Of Amazon Taking Interest In Healthcare Firm, Cathie Wood Cuts $48M From Stake
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management sold over 1.7 million shares of home-health services company Signify Health Inc SGFY, valued at over $47.9 million based on Monday’s closing price, through two of its exchange-traded funds. The share sale comes in the wake of a 41% single-day rise in Signify's stock...
Amazon Upgrades Warehouse AC Following Heat Complaints, Worker Death
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN upgraded the air conditioning system at a New Jersey warehouse where it blamed a worker's death during a heat wave in July on a "personal medical condition," CNBC reports quoting NBC News. Amazon reportedly installed an extensive new ducting system on the ground floor of the warehouse...
Melinda Gates Reveals 'The Most Difficult Times' During Divorce With Microsoft Co-Founder: 'There's Sadness'
Former power couple Melinda and Bill Gates announced their separation in mid-2021, with the divorce coming through in August. Now, Melinda is disclosing certain details regarding the phase of their life around the divorce. Philanthropy held the Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder and his then-wife together during the troubled phase of...
Elon Musk Spells Out 2 'Giant Kahunas' He Hopes To Accomplish In 2022: 'Will Require Insane Work By Many Super-Talented People'
Elon Musk says Starship's orbital launch and wider rollout of FSD are two things he would focus on in 2022. He commended workers but added achieving goals would require 'insane work by many super talented people.'. The task is cut out for Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s team, with...
