Moses Lake, WA

kpq.com

Moses Lake Apartment Fire Displaces Thirteen

More than a dozen people are displaced after a Wednesday morning fire at a Moses Lake apartment complex. Grant County Fire District 5 Captain Travis Svilar said that when crews arrived at the Five Star Apartments in the Larsen subdivision, flames could be seen coming out of three separate windows on the building's second floor.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ncwlife.com

Arson suspected in series of Soap Lake-area fires

Firefighters had to deal with two more suspicious brush fires in the Soap Lake area last night, the third and fourth fires that are being investigated as possible arson in the past week. The first Thursday fire, about 8:40 p.m., was in the 21-thousand block of Road A Northeast, northeast...
SOAP LAKE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Grant Co. SO: Mass Shooting Possibly Averted at Gorge Amphitheater

(George, WA) -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office says they possibly stopped a mass shooting. The agency says it was Friday night when deputies stopped an Ephrata man around 9:00pm at the Gorge Amphitheater after witnesses told them they saw the suspect inhale an unknown substance from a balloon, and then load two 9mm pistols from the trunk of his car. 30-year-old Jonathan R Moody put one gun in the rear of his waistband, and the other in a holster then approached people going into the concert and asked what time it ended, and when people would be coming out. He apparently tried to enter the amphitheater but security stopped him. He's facing multiple charges and is in the Grant County Jail. The concert, which was sold out, was expecting around 25,000 people that evening. The Grant County Sheriff's Office says this is a good reminder that if you see something, say something.
EPHRATA, WA
Moses Lake, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Moses Lake, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Moses Lake, WA
kpq.com

Bass Canyon Avoids a Mass Shooting Threat

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office shared that the Bass Canyon Festival at the Gorge Amphitheater avoided a mass shooting threat Friday night. Around 9 p.m. on August 19, concertgoers informed security of a suspicious looking individual inhaling an unknown substance from a balloon in a nearby parking lot. Public...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Stevens County Sheriff’s Office attempts to locate missing person

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. – The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is searching for a missing person, likely in the area of Wilbur or Colville. Trevor Bresnahan drove to Stevens county to visit friends on Aug. 10. His mother received a call Aug. 17 that someone found his dog on Springdale Hunter Road. Neither Bresnahan nor his maroon Hyundai Accent were found.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County Sheriff's Office responds to car vs train crash

PLYMOUTH, Wash. - Early Saturday morning the Benton County County Sheriff's responded to a car versus train crash on Christy Road. Fortunately, no one was injured. According to a Facebook post from BCSO, the people in the car got out before the train hit the car. BCSO suspects drugs and alcohol as the reason the car got off the roadway and onto the train crossing.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
610KONA

Details, Victim Names Released in Fatal Grant County Crash

Following a fatal crash in Grant County July 30, the Grant County Sheriff's Office has released new information. (image shows vehicle in upper right-red car) Four persons were riding in a 2003 Chevy Cavalier traveling on South Frontage Road E. near the interchange with Interstate 90 around 6:30 AM when the car failed to negotiate a corner.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
610KONA

Two Killed In Moses Lake RV Fire

(Moses Lake, WA) -- Two people are dead following an RV fire near Moses Lake. Firefighters responded to a fire in a fifth-wheel trailer at Cougar Campers RV Park around 4 a.m. Monday morning. The trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived. After putting out the fire, two bodies were found inside. The Medical Examiner will determine how the people died. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Fight at Grant County Fair Leaves 15-year-old Unconscious

A 15-year-old's family has reportedly indicated they will seek a restraining order but will not press charges after the boy was rendered unconscious following a fight at the Grant County Fair. Grant County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said the Tuesday evening fight was between two 15-year-old boys...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
nypressnews.com

The Crime Blotter: Two people arrested for statewide dealership car thefts

Pair accused of statewide dealership car thefts arrested. Bellevue detectives arrested a 29-year-old male and 24-year-old female at a Renton hotel Friday. The pair is suspected of multiple car thefts from car dealerships across the state. Investigators say on Aug. 2, they drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a Bellevue dealership and asked the salesperson to move a similar vehicle to compare with theirs. They then asked for the Carfax report, and when the salesman returned, both vehicles were gone.
BELLEVUE, WA
kpq.com

Moses Lake Girl Airlifted After Being Struck by Car

An 8-year-old Moses Lake girl was airlifted to a Seattle Hospital and is now recovering after being struck by a car while on an electric scooter. Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office said the girl was struck Thursday evening by a Honda Civic driven by a 19-year-old woman. The incident happened on Castlewood Drive near Larchmont Drive in the Pelican Point area of Moses Lake.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Five Occupants Ejected in Rollover Crash on SR 24

Five occupants were taken to Kadlec Medical Center after they were ejected from their vehicle on August 17. At 3:50 p.m., Washington State Patrol were called out to a crash 30 miles west of Othello near Vernita Bridge. A gray 2014 Honda Accord was headed westbound SR 24 when the...
OTHELLO, WA
ifiberone.com

Wenatchee PD looking to ID two suspects in string of vehicle prowls

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee police are hoping to identify two suspects in a string of vehicle prowls in both Wenatchee and Douglas County parks. The two female suspects reportedly broke windows on parked vehicles at several parks on Tuesday, stealing items including wallets and purses, according to Wenatchee police. Police...
WENATCHEE, WA

