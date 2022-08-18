Read full article on original website
Related
Deputies believe they stopped possible mass shooting at Gorge Amphitheater
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office in Washington believes its deputies stopped a man from carrying out plans to commit a mass shooting at the Gorge Amphitheater Friday night.
kpq.com
Moses Lake Apartment Fire Displaces Thirteen
More than a dozen people are displaced after a Wednesday morning fire at a Moses Lake apartment complex. Grant County Fire District 5 Captain Travis Svilar said that when crews arrived at the Five Star Apartments in the Larsen subdivision, flames could be seen coming out of three separate windows on the building's second floor.
ncwlife.com
Arson suspected in series of Soap Lake-area fires
Firefighters had to deal with two more suspicious brush fires in the Soap Lake area last night, the third and fourth fires that are being investigated as possible arson in the past week. The first Thursday fire, about 8:40 p.m., was in the 21-thousand block of Road A Northeast, northeast...
Grant Co. SO: Mass Shooting Possibly Averted at Gorge Amphitheater
(George, WA) -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office says they possibly stopped a mass shooting. The agency says it was Friday night when deputies stopped an Ephrata man around 9:00pm at the Gorge Amphitheater after witnesses told them they saw the suspect inhale an unknown substance from a balloon, and then load two 9mm pistols from the trunk of his car. 30-year-old Jonathan R Moody put one gun in the rear of his waistband, and the other in a holster then approached people going into the concert and asked what time it ended, and when people would be coming out. He apparently tried to enter the amphitheater but security stopped him. He's facing multiple charges and is in the Grant County Jail. The concert, which was sold out, was expecting around 25,000 people that evening. The Grant County Sheriff's Office says this is a good reminder that if you see something, say something.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kpq.com
Bass Canyon Avoids a Mass Shooting Threat
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office shared that the Bass Canyon Festival at the Gorge Amphitheater avoided a mass shooting threat Friday night. Around 9 p.m. on August 19, concertgoers informed security of a suspicious looking individual inhaling an unknown substance from a balloon in a nearby parking lot. Public...
FOX 28 Spokane
Stevens County Sheriff’s Office attempts to locate missing person
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. – The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is searching for a missing person, likely in the area of Wilbur or Colville. Trevor Bresnahan drove to Stevens county to visit friends on Aug. 10. His mother received a call Aug. 17 that someone found his dog on Springdale Hunter Road. Neither Bresnahan nor his maroon Hyundai Accent were found.
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County Sheriff's Office responds to car vs train crash
PLYMOUTH, Wash. - Early Saturday morning the Benton County County Sheriff's responded to a car versus train crash on Christy Road. Fortunately, no one was injured. According to a Facebook post from BCSO, the people in the car got out before the train hit the car. BCSO suspects drugs and alcohol as the reason the car got off the roadway and onto the train crossing.
610KONA
Details, Victim Names Released in Fatal Grant County Crash
Following a fatal crash in Grant County July 30, the Grant County Sheriff's Office has released new information. (image shows vehicle in upper right-red car) Four persons were riding in a 2003 Chevy Cavalier traveling on South Frontage Road E. near the interchange with Interstate 90 around 6:30 AM when the car failed to negotiate a corner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
610KONA
Two Killed In Moses Lake RV Fire
(Moses Lake, WA) -- Two people are dead following an RV fire near Moses Lake. Firefighters responded to a fire in a fifth-wheel trailer at Cougar Campers RV Park around 4 a.m. Monday morning. The trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived. After putting out the fire, two bodies were found inside. The Medical Examiner will determine how the people died. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
kpq.com
Fight at Grant County Fair Leaves 15-year-old Unconscious
A 15-year-old's family has reportedly indicated they will seek a restraining order but will not press charges after the boy was rendered unconscious following a fight at the Grant County Fair. Grant County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said the Tuesday evening fight was between two 15-year-old boys...
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Police Officer Named North Central Washington Law Enforcement Officer of the Year
East Wenatchee police officer Ivy Jacobsen was selected as the North Central Washington Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. Officer Ivy is the School Resource Officer for Eastmont School District and was nominated by Eastmont School District students and staff for this award. Before joining the East Wenatchee police, Jacobsen...
Armed man arrested outside of Gorge music festival
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office stopped an armed man they believe was planning a mass shooting at the Gorge Amphitheater.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nypressnews.com
The Crime Blotter: Two people arrested for statewide dealership car thefts
Pair accused of statewide dealership car thefts arrested. Bellevue detectives arrested a 29-year-old male and 24-year-old female at a Renton hotel Friday. The pair is suspected of multiple car thefts from car dealerships across the state. Investigators say on Aug. 2, they drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a Bellevue dealership and asked the salesperson to move a similar vehicle to compare with theirs. They then asked for the Carfax report, and when the salesman returned, both vehicles were gone.
Pasco man lost control of vehicle in Grant County roundabout, died from injuries
MATTAWA, Wash. — State Troopers confirmed that an 80-year-old man from Pasco died in the hospital a day after he lost control of his vehicle in a Grant County roundabout and crashed into a ditch. According to social media notices from WSP Trooper Jeremy Weber and a subsequent memo,...
Security increased at Grant County Fair after youth violence incidents
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — More police will be at the Grant County Fair Saturday night after recent incidents of youth violence in the area. Earlier this week and Friday evening, several fights took place as a result of youth violence in the area. One of the incidents includes the arrest of a 15-year-old boy who had a handgun.
kpq.com
Moses Lake Girl Airlifted After Being Struck by Car
An 8-year-old Moses Lake girl was airlifted to a Seattle Hospital and is now recovering after being struck by a car while on an electric scooter. Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office said the girl was struck Thursday evening by a Honda Civic driven by a 19-year-old woman. The incident happened on Castlewood Drive near Larchmont Drive in the Pelican Point area of Moses Lake.
ifiberone.com
Deputies: Teen rendered unconscious in attack at Grant County Fair
MOSES LAKE - The mother of a teen who was attacked by a peer at the Grant County Fair opted to seek a restraining order against her son’s attacker instead of pressing charges, according to Grant County Sheriff’s officials. On Wednesday, Marilyn Avila contacted law enforcement to report...
kpq.com
Five Occupants Ejected in Rollover Crash on SR 24
Five occupants were taken to Kadlec Medical Center after they were ejected from their vehicle on August 17. At 3:50 p.m., Washington State Patrol were called out to a crash 30 miles west of Othello near Vernita Bridge. A gray 2014 Honda Accord was headed westbound SR 24 when the...
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee PD looking to ID two suspects in string of vehicle prowls
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee police are hoping to identify two suspects in a string of vehicle prowls in both Wenatchee and Douglas County parks. The two female suspects reportedly broke windows on parked vehicles at several parks on Tuesday, stealing items including wallets and purses, according to Wenatchee police. Police...
Comments / 0