(George, WA) -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office says they possibly stopped a mass shooting. The agency says it was Friday night when deputies stopped an Ephrata man around 9:00pm at the Gorge Amphitheater after witnesses told them they saw the suspect inhale an unknown substance from a balloon, and then load two 9mm pistols from the trunk of his car. 30-year-old Jonathan R Moody put one gun in the rear of his waistband, and the other in a holster then approached people going into the concert and asked what time it ended, and when people would be coming out. He apparently tried to enter the amphitheater but security stopped him. He's facing multiple charges and is in the Grant County Jail. The concert, which was sold out, was expecting around 25,000 people that evening. The Grant County Sheriff's Office says this is a good reminder that if you see something, say something.

EPHRATA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO