Tucson, AZ

Things are looking up for Wildcats football

Last year at about this time, I wrote a column that was somewhat dismissive of the oddsmakers in Las Vegas who gave the Arizona Wildcats football team a really disrespectful over/under number of 2 1/2. That meant that bettors could wager as to whether the Wildcats would either win two games or fewer, or three games or more.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What we learned from Arizona football’s training camp

After 15 practices, including two scrimmages, Arizona has shifted from training camp mode into regular-season mode. Tuesday’s practice will see the Wildcats shift all focus toward preparing for the 2022 season opener at San Diego State. The second preseason camp under coach Jedd Fisch was vastly different from the...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

WATCH: Arizona football post-scrimmage interviews

Training camp officially ended for Arizona football on Saturday night with a “mock game” scrimmage inside the stadium. The Wildcats will shift their focus to San Diego State for the next two weeks. Our full report from the scrimmage can be found here. Below are interviews with head...
TUCSON, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
allsportstucson.com

2022 Southern Arizona high school football preview: Sahuaro Cougars

2021 record: 1-8 overall, 1-3 4A Kino (fourth) Head coach: Al Alexander, first season as a head coach and overall. Longtime Salpointe assistant coach who in the previous two years served on Pat Nugent’s staffs at Cienega and Mica Mountain. Alexander filled the vacancy created when 13-year coach Scott McKee and Sahuaro parted ways last December. Alexander was also the offensive line coach with the Tucson Sugar Skulls professional indoor team the last two seasons under Dixie Wooten. He was an assistant and associate head coach on Dennis Bene’s staff at Salpointe from 2004 to 2019 when the Lancers annually competed for region and state titles. The Lancers won the state title in 2013.
TUCSON, AZ
clearpublicist.com

Texas Tech falls to Arizona

LUBBOCK, Texas – Despite keeping a 17-6 shot gain, Texas Tech fell to Arizona, 1-, Sunday at the John Walker Soccer Complicated. Immediately after both sides combined for just two shots on purpose as a result of the opening 45 minutes of engage in, the Wildcats (2–) Megan Chelf took a pass off the purpose line from Maddy Koleno to web the activity-winner.
LUBBOCK, TX
thisistucson.com

This iconic saguaro with as many as 34 arms collapsed this month

Marana has lost one of its oldest and most prominent residents. A towering saguaro nicknamed Strong-Arm collapsed and died along the trail at the Tortolita Preserve on Aug. 4 after a long bout with a bacterial infection. Its exact age is unknown, but experts believe it was at least 150 years old.
MARANA, AZ
Phoenix New Times

3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls

Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
ARIZONA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Tucson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Tucson, Arizona

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Tucson Arizona. There are plenty of things to do in Tucson Arizona. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway or simply want to spend some time exploring the desert, there is sure to be something to keep you busy. The city is home to several art museums, including the Tucson Desert Art Museum.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

A more active monsoon pattern returns today and tomorrow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will start the day mostly sunny, then becoming cloudy with a 50% chance for storms in Tucson today and tonight. Best chances for storms will be southeast of Tucson, and across central and western Pima county today. Wednesday we will see an even better...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Remains of Arizona soldier killed in Korean War to be buried

TUCSON, AZ (AP) -- U.S. Army officials say the remains of a 19-year-old Arizona soldier killed in action during the Korean War in 1950 will be buried next month in Tucson. Burial for Pvt. Felix M. Yanez is scheduled for Sept. 3 at South Lawn Cemetery. Yanez was a native of Douglas, Arizona who served in the Army as a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Typical monsoon pattern returns this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We’ll continue the transition back to a more “typical” monsoonal pattern this week with daily storm chances – mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will warm back into the 90s with lows in the 70s. TUESDAY: 40% chance...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police at large scene at park in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at Joaquin Murrietta Park and appear to be investigating a crime scene Monday evening, Aug. 22. According to a KOLD News 13 photographer at the scene, about 10 units are there and an ambulance recently left the scene. Authorities roped off...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima County deputies looking for missing Green Valley woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Departmen is currently searching for a vulnerable missing woman. Christine Meyers-Brinson, 52, is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair. She was last seen on foot in the 3800 block of...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Foster dog safely found after being stolen in Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. — Sunday was quite an ordeal for some folks trying to help save a dog from being put down at a shelter. A volunteer was bringing the dog from California to a family in Tucson, but that plan took a turn when the car the volunteer was driving was stolen with the dog inside at a home in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
kmyu.tv

Weekend flooding closes businesses, leaves hiker missing; more monsoon rain coming

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monsoonal rains beat portions of Utah over the weekend, leaving homes and businesses damaged and a family searching for their missing loved one. According to the National Weather Service, another round of summer storms are coming mid-week. But the risk for more flash floods remained present across the state's national parks on Sunday, even as many parts of Utah were drying out.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KOLD-TV

Four hikers rescued in Sabino Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friday evening, four hikers were caught off guard by fast moving water in Sabino Canyon. They were stranded on the other side of a water crossing, located just south of the Sabino Dam. Emergency personnel from the Tucson Fire Department (TFD), Rural Metro and...
TUCSON, AZ

