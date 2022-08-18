Read full article on original website
"I just kept watching": Central Arizona Vaqueros pitcher reacts to being selected in MLB DraftJeremy BerenCoolidge, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Things are looking up for Wildcats football
Last year at about this time, I wrote a column that was somewhat dismissive of the oddsmakers in Las Vegas who gave the Arizona Wildcats football team a really disrespectful over/under number of 2 1/2. That meant that bettors could wager as to whether the Wildcats would either win two games or fewer, or three games or more.
azdesertswarm.com
What we learned from Arizona football’s training camp
After 15 practices, including two scrimmages, Arizona has shifted from training camp mode into regular-season mode. Tuesday’s practice will see the Wildcats shift all focus toward preparing for the 2022 season opener at San Diego State. The second preseason camp under coach Jedd Fisch was vastly different from the...
azdesertswarm.com
WATCH: Arizona football post-scrimmage interviews
Training camp officially ended for Arizona football on Saturday night with a “mock game” scrimmage inside the stadium. The Wildcats will shift their focus to San Diego State for the next two weeks. Our full report from the scrimmage can be found here. Below are interviews with head...
theunderdogtribune.com
2022 Mississippi State football predictions: ESPN FPI favors Bulldogs vs. Arizona Wildcats
As Mike Leach and his Mississippi State football team get set for the 2022 season, they’re getting ready to hit the road for a really long trip out west. After the Bulldogs get the season started by hosting the Memphis Tigers in Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, Mississippi State will head out west to face off against the Arizona Wildcats.
The Absolutely Arizona story behind 'Bear Down'
The legendary story of John "Button" Salmon who, on his death, told his University of Arizona teammates to "Bear Down." Longtime Arizona Daily Star columnist Greg Hansen helps sort fact from fiction.
allsportstucson.com
2022 Southern Arizona high school football preview: Sahuaro Cougars
2021 record: 1-8 overall, 1-3 4A Kino (fourth) Head coach: Al Alexander, first season as a head coach and overall. Longtime Salpointe assistant coach who in the previous two years served on Pat Nugent’s staffs at Cienega and Mica Mountain. Alexander filled the vacancy created when 13-year coach Scott McKee and Sahuaro parted ways last December. Alexander was also the offensive line coach with the Tucson Sugar Skulls professional indoor team the last two seasons under Dixie Wooten. He was an assistant and associate head coach on Dennis Bene’s staff at Salpointe from 2004 to 2019 when the Lancers annually competed for region and state titles. The Lancers won the state title in 2013.
clearpublicist.com
Texas Tech falls to Arizona
LUBBOCK, Texas – Despite keeping a 17-6 shot gain, Texas Tech fell to Arizona, 1-, Sunday at the John Walker Soccer Complicated. Immediately after both sides combined for just two shots on purpose as a result of the opening 45 minutes of engage in, the Wildcats (2–) Megan Chelf took a pass off the purpose line from Maddy Koleno to web the activity-winner.
thisistucson.com
This iconic saguaro with as many as 34 arms collapsed this month
Marana has lost one of its oldest and most prominent residents. A towering saguaro nicknamed Strong-Arm collapsed and died along the trail at the Tortolita Preserve on Aug. 4 after a long bout with a bacterial infection. Its exact age is unknown, but experts believe it was at least 150 years old.
Phoenix New Times
3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls
Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
kmyu.tv
Family of missing Zion hiker shares video they believe shows her being swept down river
SPRINGDALE, Utah (KUTV) — The older brother of the Arizona woman reported missing in Zion National Park believes a heartbreaking video captured by a hiker shows his missing sister being swept down the river. Saturday afternoon, park officials publicly identified the woman as Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Arizona.
nomadlawyer.org
Tucson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Tucson, Arizona
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Tucson Arizona. There are plenty of things to do in Tucson Arizona. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway or simply want to spend some time exploring the desert, there is sure to be something to keep you busy. The city is home to several art museums, including the Tucson Desert Art Museum.
KGUN 9
A more active monsoon pattern returns today and tomorrow
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will start the day mostly sunny, then becoming cloudy with a 50% chance for storms in Tucson today and tonight. Best chances for storms will be southeast of Tucson, and across central and western Pima county today. Wednesday we will see an even better...
AZFamily
Remains of Arizona soldier killed in Korean War to be buried
TUCSON, AZ (AP) -- U.S. Army officials say the remains of a 19-year-old Arizona soldier killed in action during the Korean War in 1950 will be buried next month in Tucson. Burial for Pvt. Felix M. Yanez is scheduled for Sept. 3 at South Lawn Cemetery. Yanez was a native of Douglas, Arizona who served in the Army as a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Typical monsoon pattern returns this week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We’ll continue the transition back to a more “typical” monsoonal pattern this week with daily storm chances – mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will warm back into the 90s with lows in the 70s. TUESDAY: 40% chance...
KOLD-TV
Police at large scene at park in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at Joaquin Murrietta Park and appear to be investigating a crime scene Monday evening, Aug. 22. According to a KOLD News 13 photographer at the scene, about 10 units are there and an ambulance recently left the scene. Authorities roped off...
2 people Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Official reports from the Marana Police Department state that the crew responded to a single vehicle rollover on Sunday at around 10 AM. The incident reportedly took place close to Twin Peaks Road, between Oasis Road and Decker Drive.
KOLD-TV
Pima County deputies looking for missing Green Valley woman
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Departmen is currently searching for a vulnerable missing woman. Christine Meyers-Brinson, 52, is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair. She was last seen on foot in the 3800 block of...
Foster dog safely found after being stolen in Phoenix
TUCSON, Ariz. — Sunday was quite an ordeal for some folks trying to help save a dog from being put down at a shelter. A volunteer was bringing the dog from California to a family in Tucson, but that plan took a turn when the car the volunteer was driving was stolen with the dog inside at a home in Phoenix.
kmyu.tv
Weekend flooding closes businesses, leaves hiker missing; more monsoon rain coming
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monsoonal rains beat portions of Utah over the weekend, leaving homes and businesses damaged and a family searching for their missing loved one. According to the National Weather Service, another round of summer storms are coming mid-week. But the risk for more flash floods remained present across the state's national parks on Sunday, even as many parts of Utah were drying out.
KOLD-TV
Four hikers rescued in Sabino Canyon
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friday evening, four hikers were caught off guard by fast moving water in Sabino Canyon. They were stranded on the other side of a water crossing, located just south of the Sabino Dam. Emergency personnel from the Tucson Fire Department (TFD), Rural Metro and...
