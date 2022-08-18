ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

fallriverreporter.com

MassDOT: Route 6 bridge work to close lanes on Route 195 in Fall River

FALL RIVER – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced it will be performing maintenance operations on the bridge located on Route 6 westbound over I-195 in Fall River. MassDot stated that the work will be conducted nightly from Tuesday, August 23, through Saturday morning, August 27, during overnight...
FALL RIVER, MA
newportthisweek.com

‘Bridge to Nowhere’ to be Demolished in 2023

The so-called “Bridge to Nowhere,” a long stretch of highway that welcomes motorists to Newport and Middletown, will be demolished in 2023. The entryway from the Pell Bridge and Route 138 East will be replaced by a Route 138 extension and a new traffic signal that leads to Admiral Kalbfus Road.
NEWPORT, RI
CBS Boston

Restaurant loses licenses for 2 weeks after brawl on Block Island Ferry

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. – A tourist destination on Block Island had its liquor and entertainment licenses temporarily suspended following a large fight earlier this month.Ballard's Beach Resort has lost its licenses for two weeks, accused of allowing an event to become unruly.A fight broke out earlier this month at the venue.That night, there was a brawl on one of the ferries bringing people back to the mainland. Seven people were arrested.Ballard's owner said a few people ruined the event for everyone.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
newportthisweek.com

Ida Lewis Distance Race

NEWPORT, R.I. (August 22, 2022) – Fully expecting light and variable breezes overnight, 43 sailing teams started the 2022 Ida Lewis Distance Race presented by Bluenose Yacht Sales on Friday, August 19 and returned throughout the day Saturday, August 20 to complete the event’s 17th edition. The wind conditions wound up ranging from 8-10 knots at the start to high teens and 20s out near Block Island to nearly nothing at points near the finish, making this one of the trickiest races in recent memory.
NEWPORT, RI
reportertoday.com

Seekonk Officials Demand Action on Rehoboth Sludge

The Seekonk Board of Selectmen intends to contact the state’s Department of Environmental Protection in an effort to remove the sludge dumped in wetlands in Rehoboth. Approximately 300 truckloads of sewage sludge were dumped by a company called EarthSource last March. The DEP has agreed to take oversight of the testing and removal from the Rehoboth Conservation Commission.
SEEKONK, MA
FUN 107

See the Portsmouth House with a Private Pirate’s Cove

Plenty of Rhode Island and Massachusetts homes can boast their waterfront status, but how many of them can say they come with access to private coves and the caves around them?. The house on 205 Indian Ave in Portsmouth is the first one I've ever heard of. Now I personally...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
wbsm.com

Rhode Island’s Plastic Straw Law Was News to Me

A typical Saturday for your humble correspondent involves a solitary ride through the countryside of the SouthCoast region, including Rhode Island, searching for used books to stack on top of the other used books in my collection that I plan to read someday. I'll let you in on one of...
TIVERTON, RI
NBC Connecticut

Route 2 in Preston Reopens After Crash

A crash involving a motorcycle closed part of a busy roadway in Preston, but it has since reopened. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday on the eastbound side of Route 2 near Maynard Hill Road, according to the state Department of Transportation. While details remain limited, officials say...
PRESTON, CT
FUN 107

Dartmouth Is Getting New Traffic Lights on Route 6

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is installing new traffic lights on Route 6 in Dartmouth. Just what we need, right? Another traffic light on Route 6!. Before you get too worked up, the new traffic lights being erected near the Moby Dick Motel are to assist residents of the motel to more safely cross the busy highway.
DARTMOUTH, MA
newportthisweek.com

Humanity Starts With Charity

As beneficiaries of the generosity from our community, we would like to do our part in giving back. The RHS Boosters will be holding a food drive at all athletic games this year. Please bring any non-perishable food items when you come support our teams. All donations will be going to the MLK Center in Newport, RI. #helpushelpourcommunity.
NEWPORT, RI
providencedailydose.com

Homegrown — Alfred Stone Road

Russell Stafford, owner of the specialty nursery Homegrown, will be the first to admit that conditions are not currently ideal for planting, but you can always start planning for the cooler weather coming up, “Fall is the best time for planting perennials.” And he has plenty of advice for those wishing to transition into more drought tolerant native plants, if that has been on your mind. He has many hard-to-find plants which they propagate themselves, mostly from seed. What are some of the natives?
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

DEM: Rhode Island expected to announce campfire ban

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Friday that a campfire ban is likely to be announced for all state-run campgrounds. The department will ask private campgrounds to highly advise banning open fires, according to spokesman Jay Wegimont. This move is due to worsening...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Turnto10.com

North Attleboro restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleboro, Massachusetts is out of $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleboro, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone, and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA

