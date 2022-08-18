Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
MassDOT: Route 6 bridge work to close lanes on Route 195 in Fall River
FALL RIVER – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced it will be performing maintenance operations on the bridge located on Route 6 westbound over I-195 in Fall River. MassDot stated that the work will be conducted nightly from Tuesday, August 23, through Saturday morning, August 27, during overnight...
GoLocalProv
More Than 20 Hope St. Merchants Call on Elorza to Cancel “Urban Trail” Bike Path Trial
In a letter to Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, more than 20 small business owners are urging the proposed "urban trail" trial on Hope Street to be canceled. The proposal would replace many of the very limited parking spots with a walking and bike riding lane. Here is what the store...
newportthisweek.com
‘Bridge to Nowhere’ to be Demolished in 2023
The so-called “Bridge to Nowhere,” a long stretch of highway that welcomes motorists to Newport and Middletown, will be demolished in 2023. The entryway from the Pell Bridge and Route 138 East will be replaced by a Route 138 extension and a new traffic signal that leads to Admiral Kalbfus Road.
Restaurant loses licenses for 2 weeks after brawl on Block Island Ferry
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. – A tourist destination on Block Island had its liquor and entertainment licenses temporarily suspended following a large fight earlier this month.Ballard's Beach Resort has lost its licenses for two weeks, accused of allowing an event to become unruly.A fight broke out earlier this month at the venue.That night, there was a brawl on one of the ferries bringing people back to the mainland. Seven people were arrested.Ballard's owner said a few people ruined the event for everyone.
Turnto10.com
On Your Dime: Property values soar 100% for Rhode Island mobile homes
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — South Kingstown homeowners are dealing with the fallout of property revaluations in an unstable market, with some properties increasing in value by more than 100%. Gary Marandola couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the new value of his mobile home. “It went...
ABC6.com
Rehoboth Fire Department assisted three different towns throughout the week
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — The Rehoboth Fire Department said Saturday that they’ve helped assist three other neighboring towns throughout the week for the first time ever. “All 3 Tankers have gone mutual aid in a single week to assist 3 different towns,” said the department in a Facebook post.
newportthisweek.com
Ida Lewis Distance Race
NEWPORT, R.I. (August 22, 2022) – Fully expecting light and variable breezes overnight, 43 sailing teams started the 2022 Ida Lewis Distance Race presented by Bluenose Yacht Sales on Friday, August 19 and returned throughout the day Saturday, August 20 to complete the event’s 17th edition. The wind conditions wound up ranging from 8-10 knots at the start to high teens and 20s out near Block Island to nearly nothing at points near the finish, making this one of the trickiest races in recent memory.
reportertoday.com
Seekonk Officials Demand Action on Rehoboth Sludge
The Seekonk Board of Selectmen intends to contact the state’s Department of Environmental Protection in an effort to remove the sludge dumped in wetlands in Rehoboth. Approximately 300 truckloads of sewage sludge were dumped by a company called EarthSource last March. The DEP has agreed to take oversight of the testing and removal from the Rehoboth Conservation Commission.
See the Portsmouth House with a Private Pirate’s Cove
Plenty of Rhode Island and Massachusetts homes can boast their waterfront status, but how many of them can say they come with access to private coves and the caves around them?. The house on 205 Indian Ave in Portsmouth is the first one I've ever heard of. Now I personally...
Town council to discuss Ballard’s liquor, entertainment licenses
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — A hearing is scheduled for Monday night to determine whether or not licenses for Ballard’s Beach Resort should be revoked or suspended. New Shoreham Town Council will hold a show cause hearing for Ballard’s, following a tumultuous evening that included a pair of fights: one during a festival at Ballard’s and […]
GoLocalProv
Finalist for NK Superintendent’s Job Was Paid $240K to Leave Last Job
Dr. Nicholas Wade, one of the three finalists for the North Kingstown School Department Superintendent’s job, was paid a substantial sum after he resigned from his last position. This past May, Lexington County School District Two in South Carolina agreed to pay Wade -- its now former superintendent --...
wbsm.com
Rhode Island’s Plastic Straw Law Was News to Me
A typical Saturday for your humble correspondent involves a solitary ride through the countryside of the SouthCoast region, including Rhode Island, searching for used books to stack on top of the other used books in my collection that I plan to read someday. I'll let you in on one of...
NBC Connecticut
Route 2 in Preston Reopens After Crash
A crash involving a motorcycle closed part of a busy roadway in Preston, but it has since reopened. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday on the eastbound side of Route 2 near Maynard Hill Road, according to the state Department of Transportation. While details remain limited, officials say...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island officials say invasive spotted lanternfly is a threat to local agriculture
(WJAR) — The invasive spotted lanternfly is slowly moving into the area, with sightings in Rhode Island and Bristol County. They've been found in Dartmouth, Norton, and Warwick, and experts are looking into a possible new sighting this month in Smithfield. "People just see these new bugs 'Oh, aren't...
Dartmouth Is Getting New Traffic Lights on Route 6
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is installing new traffic lights on Route 6 in Dartmouth. Just what we need, right? Another traffic light on Route 6!. Before you get too worked up, the new traffic lights being erected near the Moby Dick Motel are to assist residents of the motel to more safely cross the busy highway.
newportthisweek.com
Humanity Starts With Charity
As beneficiaries of the generosity from our community, we would like to do our part in giving back. The RHS Boosters will be holding a food drive at all athletic games this year. Please bring any non-perishable food items when you come support our teams. All donations will be going to the MLK Center in Newport, RI. #helpushelpourcommunity.
providencedailydose.com
Homegrown — Alfred Stone Road
Russell Stafford, owner of the specialty nursery Homegrown, will be the first to admit that conditions are not currently ideal for planting, but you can always start planning for the cooler weather coming up, “Fall is the best time for planting perennials.” And he has plenty of advice for those wishing to transition into more drought tolerant native plants, if that has been on your mind. He has many hard-to-find plants which they propagate themselves, mostly from seed. What are some of the natives?
ABC6.com
DEM: Rhode Island expected to announce campfire ban
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Friday that a campfire ban is likely to be announced for all state-run campgrounds. The department will ask private campgrounds to highly advise banning open fires, according to spokesman Jay Wegimont. This move is due to worsening...
Turnto10.com
North Attleboro restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order
NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleboro, Massachusetts is out of $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleboro, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone, and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.
Car engulfed in flames after North Kingstown crash
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday near the eastbound exit for Route 1A on Route 138.
