Chabad Of The Hamptons Hosts 12th Annual Benefit
On Sunday evening the Chabad of the Hamptons on Woods Lane held its "Rhythms of Summer" 12th Annual Benefit. Congregants, Families and Friends of the Synagogue gathered to show their... more. Guild Hall hosted its Summer Gala on Friday evening at Mulford Farm in East Hampton ... by Staff Writer.
Cat rescued after attacker threw it into Long Island Bay
SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. — Humane investigators have charged a Long Island man with animal cruelty after he allegedly assaulted a man and threw a cat into the water. In a news release, the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said that Christopher Garufi assaulted the cat’s owner outside of The Schooner Inn in Ocean Bay Park.
'Mortar-style' firework strikes LI man, 67, in face
Suffolk County police are investigating after a 67-year-old-man man was seriously injured by a firework on Long Island Sunday night.
'Slap in the face': Indigenous Long Islanders say they are being priced out of their ancestral beach
Coopers Beach, in Southampton, is the site of a debate over access and beach rights between the town and the Shinnecock Indian Nation. Citizens of the Shinnecock Indian Nation say they are being denied their rightful access to Coopers Beach, accusing the local government of gatekeeping a pristine shoreline that the coastal tribe has navigated for thousands of years. [ more › ]
ALERT CENTER: FDNY firefighter from Point Lookout dies in Queens accident
The FDNY Uniformed Firefighters Association said Joseph Mulvey, of Engine Company 325, died in a "tragic accident" Friday night.
Tenants at East Patchogue senior complex push for permanent solution to water, mold issues
Tenants at the Pinehurst Senior Complex in East Patchogue are urging for a permanent solution to the severe water and mold issues in the building.
Five fun North Fork activities to do with your kids before they head back to school
The grand carousel at the Shoppes. (Credit: Tara Smith) Summer vacation is almost over, but it’s not too late to get in some quality time with the kids in your life before they’re donning backpacks and back to learning. Here are five fun things to do with your...
5 Best Places to Travel Outside of New York City
There are many unique places to travel to outside of New York City. Here are ten of the best. Whether you're looking for a quiet and peaceful getaway or an action-packed adventure, there's something for everyone on this list. So pack your bag and get ready to explore some of the most beautiful and exciting places in the world!
TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of Aug. 18, 2022
The following incidents have been reported by Suffolk County Police:. ■ Walmart on Middle Country Road in Centereach reported that a known male shoplifter allegedly stole two Splatterball toy guns valued at $192 and a Magma hoverboard worth $144. ■ CVS on Middle Country Road in Centereach reported two shoplifters...
5 Things to Do the Week of August 20, 2022 - August 27, 2022
Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, August 20, 2022 - Saturday, August 27, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
NYC Men Robbed of their Clothes at Knifepoint in Broad Daylight by 3 Women
NEW YORK, NY – Two men were robbed at knifepoint by three women who demanded...
Animal activists fight to shut down sloth exhibit on Long Island
Sloths are slow moving mammals naturally found in tropical rainforests in Central and South Americas, but now, they are on display inside a building in Suffolk County.
Long Island Festival season is HERE
The Feast is back after a 2 year hiatus! The 49th Annual Feast of Mother Cabrini will take place at Suffolk Community College – Grant Campus from Friday through Sunday, August 26th – 28th & Thursday through Labor Day, September 2nd – 5th. This annual two weekend-long...
Suffolk Minority Leader Richberg, Nassau Minority Leader Abrahams to Host “Best Of Long Island” Basketball Tournament
Suffolk County Legislature Minority Leader Jason Richberg (D - Wyandanch) and Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams (D - Freeport) will host the “Best of Long Island” basketball tournament on Sunday, Aug. 21 at the Nassau County Police Department’s David S. Mack Center for Training and Intelligence at 1 Law Enforcement Way in Uniondale.
After 20 years in New York City, my family moved to the Hudson Valley. Here are 12 things I love to do in the area that make me so glad we left.
Since moving to Hudson Valley, New York, I've found the best places for kayaking and swimming, breweries for craft beers, and farms for fruit-picking.
Five Powerball lottery tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday was a very lucky day for New Yorkers. Five third-prize tickets, each one worth $50,000, were sold for Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 5-9-11-16-66. The Powerball was 7. The winning tickets were sold at: Digitronex […]
Mayor Adams addresses quality of life concerns in NYC
While crime continues to be a major concern in New York City, quality of life issues are becoming an increasing concern for some residents. FOX 5 NY asked Mayor Eric Adams about what's being done to address those concerns.
Forget the Hamptons: These Luxe Getaways Have New Yorkers Heading Upstate
Can the Catskills finally claim some cachet? A host of new openings suggests that the quiet, sylvan areas north of Manhattan are on the upswing. Take the much-delayed 11-room Chatwal Lodge, which at long last debuted earlier this summer as an all-inclusive camp with a design that nods to the classic Adirondack estates of the Gilded Age. Room rates at the Sullivan County resort, starting at $1,200 per couple, include meals and outdoor activities—such as boating, canoeing and paddleboarding—around the 100-acre site. This hotel will soon be joined by the first New York state location from Auberge Resorts Collection, Wildflower...
New Italian restaurant, Pulcinella, opens at Wading River golf course
The dining room at Pulcinella’s on the Green in Wading River. (Credit: Tara Smith) A well-loved Italian restaurant has migrated east from Massapequa. Pulcinella Neapolitan Restaurant recently opened a second location, Pulcinella on the Green, at The Rock Golf Club in Wading River. The restaurant is the brainchild of...
Power restored to thousands following transformer fire in Massapequa
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. -- Service has been restored Monday after thousands lost power in Massapequa. Firefighters responded to a possible transformer fire near Unqua Road and Burton Lane. Officials said the outage left more than 2,400 customers without power, including several traffic signals. Service was restored around 9:45 a.m.
