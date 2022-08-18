ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

27east.com

Chabad Of The Hamptons Hosts 12th Annual Benefit

On Sunday evening the Chabad of the Hamptons on Woods Lane held its "Rhythms of Summer" 12th Annual Benefit. Congregants, Families and Friends of the Synagogue gathered to show their... more. Guild Hall hosted its Summer Gala on Friday evening at Mulford Farm in East Hampton ... by Staff Writer.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WGAU

Cat rescued after attacker threw it into Long Island Bay

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. — Humane investigators have charged a Long Island man with animal cruelty after he allegedly assaulted a man and threw a cat into the water. In a news release, the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said that Christopher Garufi assaulted the cat’s owner outside of The Schooner Inn in Ocean Bay Park.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Gothamist

'Slap in the face': Indigenous Long Islanders say they are being priced out of their ancestral beach

Coopers Beach, in Southampton, is the site of a debate over access and beach rights between the town and the Shinnecock Indian Nation. Citizens of the Shinnecock Indian Nation say they are being denied their rightful access to Coopers Beach, accusing the local government of gatekeeping a pristine shoreline that the coastal tribe has navigated for thousands of years. [ more › ]
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
GlobeTrooper.com

5 Best Places to Travel Outside of New York City

macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do the Week of August 20, 2022 - August 27, 2022

Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, August 20, 2022 - Saturday, August 27, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
LONG BEACH, NY
Long Island Festival season is HERE

The Feast is back after a 2 year hiatus! The 49th Annual Feast of Mother Cabrini will take place at Suffolk Community College – Grant Campus from Friday through Sunday, August 26th – 28th & Thursday through Labor Day, September 2nd – 5th. This annual two weekend-long...
BRENTWOOD, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk Minority Leader Richberg, Nassau Minority Leader Abrahams to Host "Best Of Long Island" Basketball Tournament

Suffolk County Legislature Minority Leader Jason Richberg (D - Wyandanch) and Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams (D - Freeport) will host the “Best of Long Island” basketball tournament on Sunday, Aug. 21 at the Nassau County Police Department’s David S. Mack Center for Training and Intelligence at 1 Law Enforcement Way in Uniondale.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Five Powerball lottery tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday was a very lucky day for New Yorkers.  Five third-prize tickets, each one worth $50,000, were sold for Saturday’s Powerball drawing.  The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball.   The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 5-9-11-16-66. The Powerball was 7. The winning tickets were sold at: Digitronex […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Forget the Hamptons: These Luxe Getaways Have New Yorkers Heading Upstate

Can the Catskills finally claim some cachet? A host of new openings suggests that the quiet, sylvan areas north of Manhattan are on the upswing. Take the much-delayed 11-room Chatwal Lodge, which at long last debuted earlier this summer as an all-inclusive camp with a design that nods to the classic Adirondack estates of the Gilded Age. Room rates at the Sullivan County resort, starting at $1,200 per couple, include meals and outdoor activities—such as boating, canoeing and paddleboarding—around the 100-acre site. This hotel will soon be joined by the first New York state location from Auberge Resorts Collection, Wildflower...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
northforker.com

New Italian restaurant, Pulcinella, opens at Wading River golf course

The dining room at Pulcinella’s on the Green in Wading River. (Credit: Tara Smith) A well-loved Italian restaurant has migrated east from Massapequa. Pulcinella Neapolitan Restaurant recently opened a second location, Pulcinella on the Green, at The Rock Golf Club in Wading River. The restaurant is the brainchild of...
WADING RIVER, NY

