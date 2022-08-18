Read full article on original website
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
140 Migrants From Texas Arrive in New YorkTom HandyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
NYC Hospital Dietician Indicted For $250,000 Tax Fraud ScamTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
4 Staten Island schools have new principals for the 2022-2023 school year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Four public and private schools on Staten Island will open their doors to students on the first day of school in September with a new principal for the 2022-2023 academic year. Here’s a look at the new Staten Island principals for the upcoming school year....
State Ends School Covid-19 Quarantine Rules
New York State will no longer require students to quarantine if they have been exposed to Covid-19 in their classroom, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday. The superintendents of Huntington and South Huntington districts welcomed the move.
northforker.com
Five fun North Fork activities to do with your kids before they head back to school
The grand carousel at the Shoppes. (Credit: Tara Smith) Summer vacation is almost over, but it’s not too late to get in some quality time with the kids in your life before they’re donning backpacks and back to learning. Here are five fun things to do with your...
Adams Administration Preparing to Enroll 1,000 Migrant Children in City Schools Who Were Bused From Texas
Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday that the city has launched a program to help families seeking asylum enroll their children in public school. The city estimates that at least 1,000 children of asylum-seeking families will enter the public school system next month, with most of the students located within six school districts– districts 2, 3, 10, 14, 24 and 30. Districts 24 and 30 are in western Queens.
thehudsonindependent.com
Irvington High School Graduate Dies in Long Island Car Crash
Brian Clinton, 22, a Tarrytown resident, a recent graduate of Union College in Schenectady New York, and a member of Irvington High School’s Class of 2018, died early Saturday morning from injuries suffered in a car accident in Peconic on Long Island’s North Fork, according to Suffolk County Police and confirmed by Irvington Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison in a message to the school community.
Staten Island obituaries for August 18, 2022: Barbara Ann DeMayo, teacher, school safety officer, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Barbara Ann DeMayo, 90, passed away on Friday, Aug. 12, at Croasdaile Village, Durham, North Carolina. Barbara was a native Staten Islander, born on Feb. 20, 1932, to Eugene and Katherine T. (McDermott) Daly of Stapleton. She attended PS 14 and Curtis High School, where she was a student-athlete, lettering in four sports. She worked for the AT&T telephone company before marrying Francesco (Frank) J. DeMayo, Sr., also of Stapleton. Barbara was active in many of the Island parochial schools. She taught CCD at Immaculate Conception and Physical Education at many Island schools, including Immaculate Conception Grammar School, St Pauls, Our Lady Queen of Peace, and Our Lady Star of the Sea, while working part-time at the Community National Bank in Fox Hills. The Board of Education later employed Barbara, Office of School Safety, NYPD. She worked at many schools, including New Dorp and Tottenville High Schools, I.S.7, and PS 1, where she was known as Officer Barbie. Read the full obituary on SILive.
ALERT CENTER: FDNY firefighter from Point Lookout dies in Queens accident
The FDNY Uniformed Firefighters Association said Joseph Mulvey, of Engine Company 325, died in a "tragic accident" Friday night.
westchesterfamily.com
Tickets for the Blaze: Hudson Valley are on Sale Now!
One of the most popular Halloween events in Westchester just announced that tickets are on sale, and you definitely want to make sure the Blaze: Hudson Valley is on your radar. This fun event takes places from September, 16th-November, 20th (that’s 54 nights!) where you and your family can admire...
Tenants at East Patchogue senior complex push for permanent solution to water, mold issues
Tenants at the Pinehurst Senior Complex in East Patchogue are urging for a permanent solution to the severe water and mold issues in the building.
NBC New York
Two 4-Year-Old NY Boys Dead in Separate Saturday Crashes
A pair of deadly traffic deaths claimed the lives of two 4-year-old boys on Long Island and Queens on Saturday, authorities investigating the deaths said. The first tragedy struck around 11:30 a.m. out in Suffolk County, where police said a boy was struck and killed in the driveway of his Huntington Station home.
Public Hearing Set on Greenlawn Housing Proposal
A public hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16 on a zoning change that would permit the building of 260 residential units on a property in Greenlawn. If approved, the homes would be built on the site of the closed Greenlawn Equestrian Center, opposite Greenlawn Plaza and next door to St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church. Developer Engel Burman is seeking a zoning change from single-family residential to garden apartments, increasing the number of permitted units from 19 single-family houses to 260 units. The Town Board approved the public hearing Tuesday night, on a vote of 3-2, with Council members Sal Ferro, Dr. Dave Bennardo and Joan Cergol in favor, and Supervisor Ed Smyth and Councilman Gene Cook opposed. Bennardo said he approved of having the hearing so that the public could be heard on the issue. Opponents of new housing developments often cite the impact of more students overloading schools, among other objections. But the developer told Newsday that enrollment in the Harborfields school district is declining. And Bennardo, who was formerly principal of Harborfields High School before becoming superintendent of the South Huntington district 10 years ago, said the same thing about shrinking enrollment. “We really have a responsibility to put up a public hearing,” Bennardo said. “I don’t know if I will ultimately favor the project but something has to be done outside the box of one-acre zoning. Schools are down; there are empty stores across the street.”
northforker.com
New Italian restaurant, Pulcinella, opens at Wading River golf course
The dining room at Pulcinella’s on the Green in Wading River. (Credit: Tara Smith) A well-loved Italian restaurant has migrated east from Massapequa. Pulcinella Neapolitan Restaurant recently opened a second location, Pulcinella on the Green, at The Rock Golf Club in Wading River. The restaurant is the brainchild of...
TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of Aug. 18, 2022
The following incidents have been reported by Suffolk County Police:. ■ Walmart on Middle Country Road in Centereach reported that a known male shoplifter allegedly stole two Splatterball toy guns valued at $192 and a Magma hoverboard worth $144. ■ CVS on Middle Country Road in Centereach reported two shoplifters...
Nassau County police announce ‘closure’ in case involving Seaford gazebo vandalism
Nassau County police announced Monday that there is “closure” to a case of property destruction -- but have not said if there are any suspects charged.
Man, 67, Seriously Injured by Firework
A 67-year-old Commack man was seriously injured Saturday night when a firework exploded and hit him in the face, Suffolk County police said. Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating.
‘An embarrassing moment for the church’: Outrage after sainthood effort for Father Vincent Capodanno is suspended
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- An advisory panel of theological consultants tasked with judging possible saints has recommended to suspend the cause for Fr. Vincent Capodanno’s sainthood, claiming the Staten Island-born heroic military chaplain who served courageously in the Vietnam War with the United States Marine Corps, does not deserve the consideration.
queenoftheclick.com
Avid Hotel Is Being Put Up Fast – Bay Ridge
Avid Hotel is being putting up rapidly at 640 -86th Street. Across the street from this hotel is the new middle school, IS 322 at the 25 million location, formerly Nathan’s. (Info) The school won’t be opening until the Fall – 2024. It was sold in January 2019. (Info)...
'Mortar-style' firework strikes LI man, 67, in face
Suffolk County police are investigating after a 67-year-old-man man was seriously injured by a firework on Long Island Sunday night.
Abandoned NY State Psychiatric Hospital! What Went On In Building 23?
There once was a revolutionary psychiatric center in Brentwood, New York, notorious for treating certain patients by drilling a hole in their head to treat their mental illness. Abandoned buildings, a brick silo and a graveyard filled with former patients are about all that remains of the 'Lobotomy Hospital', Pilgrim State Hospital.
nypressnews.com
Thousands without power following transformer fire in Massapequa
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. — Thousands of customers are without power Monday in Massapequa. Firefighters responded to a possible transformer fire near Unqua Road and Burton Lane. Officials said the outage left more than 2,400 customers without power, including several traffic signals. They expect service to be restored around 9:45 a.m.
