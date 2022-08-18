Read full article on original website
Woman found dead in Nassau River identified, deputies looking for answers
Woman found deceased in Nassau River identified, sheriff’s office investigating
Teen found dead in crash after reports of shooting in Waycross, officers say
Waycross PD investigating death of girl found in crashed car in woods off Columbus Street
$25 Million Lawsuit Announced Against Deputies Who Killed Black Woman in Georgia
Latoya James was an unarmed innocent bystander when she was shot and killed by deputies of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. The family of Latoya James, the 37-year-old black woman shot and killed by Camden County deputies in May 2021, will join their attorneys Monday, August 22, at 10:00 AM in front of the Camden County Courthouse (210 East 4th St. Woodbine, GA) to announce the filing of a $25 million lawsuit against Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor and those deputies involved in James’ death.
GBI secures involuntary manslaughter complaint against juvenile in RYDC death investigation
A juvenile has been implicated in the death of Loyce Tucker, 17, of Douglas, who was a resident at the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center in Waycross. Tucker was reported unresponsive on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Two days later, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, Tucker passed away from injuries sustained at the RYDC.
Waycross juvenile inmate who died Tuesday identified as 17-year-old; officer arrested on murder charges
WAYCROSS, Ga. — The teenager who died after being taken, unconscious, to the hospital from the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center has been identified by family as 17--year-old Loyce Tucker. A correctional officer was arrested in connection Tucker's death Wednesday. Thomas Hicks, 30, was allegedly allowing juveniles to participate...
Here is who was granted and denied bond in hearings this week
Several people were released from the Coffee County Jail this week following bond hearings, where many defendants with pending charges appeared before Judge Andy Spivey. Several interesting statements were made during the hearings, including a man attempting to list a victim's address as the home he would reside in if granted bond. Many other individuals who recently made local headlines were also granted and denied release.
GBI: Waycross juvenile correctional officer allowed kids to fight, leaves 1 dead
GBI: Correctional officer charged with murder after ‘fight game’ inside youth detention center
Man arrested for allegedly assaulting wife, daughter
A 74-year-old man, Jimmie Vann of Glenwood, has been charged with three counts, one felony, after allegedly assaulting his wife and his daughter, whom he reportedly threatened to kill by "blowing her head off." According to a Coffee County Sheriff's Office report, on August 8, a sergeant was dispatched to...
Brunswick mother pepper sprays school bus with students onboard
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Brunswick mother is behind bars tonight accused of using pepper spray on a school bus with students inside. It all happened at a school bus stop about 5 minutes away from Goodyear Elementary. Action News Jax spoke with a man who didn’t want to be...
Group Arrested on Drug Charges
The Waycross Police Department and the Ware County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight people on multiple drug charges during a sweep Sunday, August 7. WPD officers executed city arrest warrants with WCSO deputies executing county search warrants that began at approximately 10:38 p.m. The WPD SWAT team made entrance into...
Boater finds young woman dead in Florida marsh, cops say. Cause of death investigated
A woman’s body was discovered in a north Florida marsh and investigators are not sure of her identity or the cause of death, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. The discovery was made Sunday, Aug. 14, near the Nassau-Duval county line, officials said. The area is just...
Overnight fire destroys processing plant for Vidalia onions
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An overnight fire in Tattnall County destroys one farm’s processing plant for Vidalia onions. Some flames are still popping up from the fire they’ve been battling since the middle of the night. Firefighters got to Dry Branch Farm just before 3 a.m. to...
Gullah Geechee community reaches a deal with Ga. county in a fight for services
Sapelo Island, sitting off the coast of Georgia, has been home to one of America's last intact Gullah Geechee communities. The Gullah Geechee is a community of descendants of enslaved people who arrived before the start of the Civil War. The island was also the focus of a legal battle between its residents and local and state governments.
Another feral cat tests positive for rabies in Glynn County
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Glynn County Health Department is warning residents of a feral cat that tested positive for rabies. Two people were scratched by the cat around the central Cate Road area of Brunswick. They have been referred to their healthcare provider for possible post-exposure rabies treatment. >>>...
Georgia High School football opening night: Brunswick edges Andrew Jackson, Camden County shocked at home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Schools around Georgia opened up the regular season, including Andrew Jackson who visited Brunswick. The Pirates edged the Tigers 23-13. In Kingsland the Camden County Wildcats welcomed in Columbia (Decatur), a team they beat 31-0 last year. However, the Eagles shocked the Wildcats 13-10.
NEWS BRIEF: Secret election data in Georgia collected by Trump lawyer
Donald Trump’s attorney Sidney Powell obtained sensitive election information from servers and ballot tabulators in rural Georgia after the 2020 election, the AJC reports. The breach on Jan. 7, 2021 in Coffee County included data from voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to subpoenaed documents. Records show Atlanta tech company Sullivan Strickler billed Powell and her team $26,000 to access files that were meant to be secured from outsiders. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal inquiry into the matter, which is potentially a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Details: ajc.com.
Fourth grader's 109-pound watermelon wins watermelon growing contest
EATONTON — Madelynn Murphy, a fourth-grade 4-Her from Appling County, earned a sweet victory in the 2022 Georgia 4-H Watermelon Growing Contest with a girthy melon weighing in at 109.5 pounds. The conclusion of the contest was held on National Watermelon Day. The contest, which offers students the opportunity...
