ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patterson, GA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waycross, GA
City
Patterson, GA
County
Pierce County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Waycross, GA
Crime & Safety
Atlanta Daily World

$25 Million Lawsuit Announced Against Deputies Who Killed Black Woman in Georgia

Latoya James was an unarmed innocent bystander when she was shot and killed by deputies of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. The family of Latoya James, the 37-year-old black woman shot and killed by Camden County deputies in May 2021, will join their attorneys Monday, August 22, at 10:00 AM in front of the Camden County Courthouse (210 East 4th St. Woodbine, GA) to announce the filing of a $25 million lawsuit against Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor and those deputies involved in James’ death.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Here is who was granted and denied bond in hearings this week

Several people were released from the Coffee County Jail this week following bond hearings, where many defendants with pending charges appeared before Judge Andy Spivey. Several interesting statements were made during the hearings, including a man attempting to list a victim's address as the home he would reside in if granted bond. Many other individuals who recently made local headlines were also granted and denied release.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

GBI: Correctional officer charged with murder after ‘fight game’ inside youth detention center

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a correctional officer they say violated his oath of office. Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, of Waycross has been arrested and charged with second degree murder, two counts of second degree cruelty to children and one count of violation of oath of office after investigators learned he allowed juvenile inmates to participate in a fight game in his presence.
WAYCROSS, GA
douglasnow.com

Man arrested for allegedly assaulting wife, daughter

A 74-year-old man, Jimmie Vann of Glenwood, has been charged with three counts, one felony, after allegedly assaulting his wife and his daughter, whom he reportedly threatened to kill by "blowing her head off." According to a Coffee County Sheriff's Office report, on August 8, a sergeant was dispatched to...
GLENWOOD, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Waycross Journal-Herald

Group Arrested on Drug Charges

The Waycross Police Department and the Ware County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight people on multiple drug charges during a sweep Sunday, August 7. WPD officers executed city arrest warrants with WCSO deputies executing county search warrants that began at approximately 10:38 p.m. The WPD SWAT team made entrance into...
WAYCROSS, GA
wtoc.com

Overnight fire destroys processing plant for Vidalia onions

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An overnight fire in Tattnall County destroys one farm’s processing plant for Vidalia onions. Some flames are still popping up from the fire they’ve been battling since the middle of the night. Firefighters got to Dry Branch Farm just before 3 a.m. to...
TATTNALL COUNTY, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Secret election data in Georgia collected by Trump lawyer

Donald Trump’s attorney Sidney Powell obtained sensitive election information from servers and ballot tabulators in rural Georgia after the 2020 election, the AJC reports. The breach on Jan. 7, 2021 in Coffee County included data from voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to subpoenaed documents. Records show Atlanta tech company Sullivan Strickler billed Powell and her team $26,000 to access files that were meant to be secured from outsiders. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal inquiry into the matter, which is potentially a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Details: ajc.com.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy