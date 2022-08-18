Read full article on original website
the fly
4d ago
Ever since Save Mart changed hands, the stores and the original employees seem to have fallen into a lifeless drone like existence. No smiles, just frowns and sadness,…but I refuse to go to Walmart. Rumor has it the meat department is going next…! 😳OH HELL NO!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KMPH.com
Chick-fil-A is looking for new owners in Northern California
For those who love Chick-fil-A, the possibility of owning and operating one has popped up. The franchise says they are searching for a new group of people that want to take the next step within the company. Chick-fil-A will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 24, with more information...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Accident Fatality on Golden State Boulevard in Modesto
According to the California Highway Patrol, a car vs. pedestrian collision in the Modesto area resulted in a fatality. The incident took place at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Golden State Boulevard in the vicinity of West Barnhart Road. Details on the Pedestrian Collision Fatality in Modesto. CHP traffic officers indicated...
ems1.com
With no EMS providers at fire scene, Calif. shopper takes burn victim to hospital
MODESTO, Calif. — Shannon Wiggins was pulling out of the shopping center at the southeast corner of McHenry and Sylvan avenues Monday morning when she saw the smoke from the nearby Casa de Paz apartments in north Modesto. She called 911 to report the fire, and then drove to...
resourceworld.com
Stratabound increases Fremont gold resources, California
Stratabound Minerals Corp. [SB-TSXV; SBMIF-OTCQB] reported its updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its wholly owned Fremont gold project in California’s Mother Lode gold belt 150 km east of San Francisco in Mariposa County, resulting in increases in both indicated and inferred mineral resource classifications. Highlights of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Where to pick apples in the Bay Area and Northern California
This was the best Golden Delicious apple I have ever tasted.
Rocklin man embezzles $4.8 million, spends nearly $1 million on online game
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — A Rocklin business owner was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday for embezzling $4.8 million from his employer and defrauding banks, the U. S. Department of Justice said. Kevin Lee Co, 51, pled guilty in 2016 to wire fraud and money laundering to steal from his employer, Holt of California, […]
Credit card skimmer camera found at bank ATM in Morgan Hill
MORGAN HILL -- Police in Morgan Hill are looking for the person or persons responsible for attaching a small camera to a bank ATM that was discovered directly above the ATM keypad.On Thursday, police released information about a credit card skimmer located at Bank of America, 200 Cochrane Plaza, last week. On Aug. 10, an officer was dispatched to the bank branch to investigate a report of a credit card skimmer found by an ATM technician.During the inspection, the ATM technician removed the ATM's circuit board and conducted a closer look of the machine. During the inspection, the technician located...
California man gets 10-year sentence for embezzlement, including $1M spent on online game
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to embezzling $4.8 million from his employer and defrauding banks, prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California, Kevin Lee...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRA.com
‘We’re here to give them a voice’: Group marching hundreds of miles to California capitol in support of farm workers
STOCKTON, Calif. — Over 24 days, a large group is raising awareness for farm workers' voting rights by marching 335 miles across California. “Our farm workers have been voiceless for so long and that’s why we’re here, to give them a voice,” said Connie Perez-Andreesen, CAO/National Vice President of United Farm Workers.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Vegetation Fire Near Mono Way and Tuolumne Road
Update at 4:55 p.m.: The fire, now called the Sullivan Fire, is located at two spots, one spot has been contained, and the second spot remains at a quarter of an acre with forward progress stopped. Original post at 4:45: p.m.: Sonora, CA– Air and ground resources are at the...
VIDEO: Sideshow blocks freeway traffic in San Jose
Police broke up multiple sideshows in San Jose on Saturday, but not before many people were stuck in traffic waiting for the cars to disperse.
'I could hardly believe it' | Pilot program captures water from air near Keyes
KEYES, Calif. — When Martha Lorenzo was told she could get clean drinking water simply by installing some panels and extracting moisture from the air, she was in disbelief. "I could hardly believe it because I had never heard of such a thing. It was like, what are you going to do? How does it work?" said Lorenzo, whose home sits in an agricultural area near Keyes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
Police asking for help to find missing senior in Modesto
MODESTO - Police in Modesto are asking for the public's help to locate a senior who, along with his vehicle, went missing over the weekend. The family of Roy White last saw him driving his white Ford Sport Track pickup truck around 5 p.m. Sunday near Sylvan Avenue, says the Modesto Police Department. Police say he has some medical issues. The truck has California license plate number 6J64367.
CBS News
Fire crews knock down flames in cardboard compactor outside Lathrop furniture store
LATHROP -- Crews knocked down a fire Sunday evening in a cardboard compactor outside a Lathrop furniture store. The local fire department says crews responded around 5:30 p.m. to the Ashley Outlet on 18290 S. Harlan Road. Firefighters put out the flames without the store needing to close. Fires in...
viatravelers.com
11 Best and Fun Things to Do in Jamestown, California
Jamestown, California, is a small town of around 3,400 in Tuolumne County. But what is Jamestown, California known for, and is Jamestown, California worth visiting?. It is mostly known as a common railroad destination, a sector of the Gold Boom, and for its local culture, food, and role in several films.
Men arrested for stealing 57 watermelons in California face grand theft fruit charges
MERCED, Calif. (Gray News) – Two men in California were arrested for stealing 57 watermelons from a field Monday evening, according to officials. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property for a report of trespassing. When they arrived, they spoke to a man who said people were stealing watermelons from his field. Deputies said The post Men arrested for stealing 57 watermelons in California face grand theft fruit charges appeared first on KION546.
CBS News
At least 1 person seriously hurt after truck carrying beer collides with sedan near Stockton
STOCKTON -- At least one person suffered serious injuries Sunday when a semi truck collided with a car near Stockton. The Stockton Police Department says the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. on Highway 12 near Tower Park Bridge. The semi, which was carrying pallets of beer, slammed into a sedan.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Slight Relief in Sight Following Record Sacramento Heat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least three high temperature records for August 20 were tied or broken Saturday in the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys. In the Sacramento Valley, Redding reached a high of 110 degrees, tying a record that dates back to 1919. Downtown Sacramento’s high of 106 tied a record set in 1950.
KCRA.com
Man killed in Stockton triple shooting known for working at food truck
STOCKTON, Calif. — Close friends of a mankilled in a triple shooting in Stockton on Friday say many in the community knew him because he worked at a popular food truck. Terry Toerurn, 36, loved working at Johnny Wokker food truck, according to its owner. "Being around positivity, I...
Contra Costa Herald
Brentwood woman sentenced to maximum prison time in $300K Los Banos restaurant embezzlement case
During Wednesday hearing at Los Banos Courthouse; Robin Ruth Recla swindled six local, prominent residents who invested. “Ms. Recla is a con artist, plain and simple who should be committed to state prison for her crimes,” Merced County Deputy D.A. Colby. Victims “relieved that it’s over”, praise prosecutor, police...
Comments / 2