KEYES, Calif. — When Martha Lorenzo was told she could get clean drinking water simply by installing some panels and extracting moisture from the air, she was in disbelief. "I could hardly believe it because I had never heard of such a thing. It was like, what are you going to do? How does it work?" said Lorenzo, whose home sits in an agricultural area near Keyes.

