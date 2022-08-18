Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sticker shock greets back-to-school shoppers on Long Island
DEER PARK, N.Y. -- Back-to-school shopping isn't cheap. Parents are being asked to buy more this year amid higher prices caused by inflation.On Monday, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan spoke to experts and families about the financial pressure to buy needed supplies.Six-year-old Dillon Hernandez of Deer Park is counting the days until school starts, as his parents count cash they are spending."Shoes, pencils and backpack," Hernandez sad.The Pratos of Lynbrook have three sons to buy for and said they have already spent close to $400. They are banking on sale items."We're doing back-to-school shopping for the winter. We got some t-shirts," a...
State Ends School Covid-19 Quarantine Rules
New York State will no longer require students to quarantine if they have been exposed to Covid-19 in their classroom, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday. The superintendents of Huntington and South Huntington districts welcomed the move.
northforker.com
Five fun North Fork activities to do with your kids before they head back to school
The grand carousel at the Shoppes. (Credit: Tara Smith) Summer vacation is almost over, but it’s not too late to get in some quality time with the kids in your life before they’re donning backpacks and back to learning. Here are five fun things to do with your...
Opa! Greek Festival heads to Port Jefferson
Lovers of all things Greek will gather at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption in Port Jefferson this week when the Greek Church of the Assumption in Port Jefferson presents its annual Greek Festival on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 from 5 to 11 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27 from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 28 from noon to 10 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald Community Newspapers
District 30 is not quite like all the rest
As the population of Long Island has grown, so has its racial diversity. Not just in neighborhoods, but also in public schools. Today, roughly half of Long Island students are white, a sharp decline from the turn of the 21st century, when white students outnumbered all other races 7-to-1. Hispanic students make up a third of classrooms today, compared to just 11 percent in 2000, while Asian students represent 10 percent — just ahead of Black students.
glencoveoysterbayrecordpilot.com
An Update From The Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District
A champagne toast took place on Aug. 11 to celebrate the completion of the new mural that now brightens up downtown Glen Cove. Over the course of a week, muralist Shei Phan painted the tower of the Brewster Street Garage. It took the 32-year-old artist just seven days to finish the project, which brings a striking blast of color to the highest point of the parking garage that can be seen from School Street.
northforker.com
Day-long music festival coming to Peconic riverfront in Riverhead
Peconic County Brewing is organizing the music festival in Grangebel Park. (Credit: David Benthal) Get ready to get your groove on. Plans are underway to bring a 10-hour music festival to life on the Peconic riverfront in Riverhead next month. The PCB Beer & Music Fest is set for Saturday,...
Police seek help finding Little Flower runaway
The Riverhead Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who ran away from Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River this afternoon. Police said Autumn Tucker left the facility on Aug. 22 around 12:02 p.m. without permission. She was last seen wearing gray...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thehudsonindependent.com
Irvington High School Graduate Dies in Long Island Car Crash
Brian Clinton, 22, a Tarrytown resident, a recent graduate of Union College in Schenectady New York, and a member of Irvington High School’s Class of 2018, died early Saturday morning from injuries suffered in a car accident in Peconic on Long Island’s North Fork, according to Suffolk County Police and confirmed by Irvington Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison in a message to the school community.
northforker.com
New Italian restaurant, Pulcinella, opens at Wading River golf course
The dining room at Pulcinella’s on the Green in Wading River. (Credit: Tara Smith) A well-loved Italian restaurant has migrated east from Massapequa. Pulcinella Neapolitan Restaurant recently opened a second location, Pulcinella on the Green, at The Rock Golf Club in Wading River. The restaurant is the brainchild of...
longisland.com
Westhampton Waterfront Estate Available for $22,000,000
Introducing The Point, an exquisite waterfront estate situated on 2 acres with 380 feet +/- of frontage on Moriches Bay, a private dock and separate carriage house. Located on one of the most premier waterfront sites in the Hamptons, this brilliantly designed and executed custom home by architect Craig Arm and appointed by interior designer, Bunny Williams, features an 8 bedroom, 9.55 bath main house and 2 bed, 2 bath carriage house with the finest materials and details throughout.
Tenants at East Patchogue senior complex push for permanent solution to water, mold issues
Tenants at the Pinehurst Senior Complex in East Patchogue are urging for a permanent solution to the severe water and mold issues in the building.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
danspapers.com
East Quogue School Superintendent Robert Long Dies at Age 53
Robert J. Long Jr., the superintendent and principal of the East Quogue Elementary Union Free School District, died on August 9. He was 53. The Hampton Bays resident and longtime educator left a big impact on the community he served. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Long,”...
NY1
Mayor's frequent dinners at upscale restaurant raise concerns
Osteria La Baia is Mayor Eric Adams’ favorite restaurant: an Italian spot in Midtown Manhattan with plates ranging from $31 to $50. He likes it so much that according to the New York Times he had dinner there 14 times during the month of June. “If I’m sitting down...
'I thought he was going to die' - Pet owners say dogs getting sick after visiting Nesconset park
Multiple pet owners are concerned that a Suffolk County dog park could be a possible breeding ground for disease after their pets got sick shortly after playing there.
Alert Issued For Missing Girl Last Seen At Walmart In Norwalk
A 17-year-old Fairfield County girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her. Saira Veliz was last seen leaving Walmart in Norwalk at 680 Connecticut Ave. around 5:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, Norwalk Police said. "She is non-verbal but understands Spanish," said police. She is...
These Westchester Restaurants Rank Highest For Best Burgers
No. 5 - The Wooden Spoon in New Rochelle. Billing itself as Westchester’s best new burger joint, The Wooden Spoon serves up several enticing burgers, including one dubbed “The Grease Truck,” that comes with a beef patty, fried pickles, fried onions, tots, mozzarella cheese, and Texas toast.
Cat rescued after attacker threw it into Long Island Bay
SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. — Humane investigators have charged a Long Island man with animal cruelty after he allegedly assaulted a man and threw a cat into the water. In a news release, the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said that Christopher Garufi assaulted the cat’s owner outside of The Schooner Inn in Ocean Bay Park.
TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of Aug. 18, 2022
The following incidents have been reported by Suffolk County Police:. ■ Walmart on Middle Country Road in Centereach reported that a known male shoplifter allegedly stole two Splatterball toy guns valued at $192 and a Magma hoverboard worth $144. ■ CVS on Middle Country Road in Centereach reported two shoplifters...
longisland.com
Suffolk Minority Leader Richberg, Nassau Minority Leader Abrahams to Host “Best Of Long Island” Basketball Tournament
Suffolk County Legislature Minority Leader Jason Richberg (D - Wyandanch) and Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams (D - Freeport) will host the “Best of Long Island” basketball tournament on Sunday, Aug. 21 at the Nassau County Police Department’s David S. Mack Center for Training and Intelligence at 1 Law Enforcement Way in Uniondale.
Comments / 0