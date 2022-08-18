ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

informnny.com

17-year-old charged with Criminal Weapon Possession in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A 17-year-old juvenile male is facing gun charges after a foot pursuit took place on August 19, according to the Utica Police Department. Police stated that an officer witnessed a juvenile riding a bike, and doing “figure 8’s” in the middle of traffic, with the intent of blocking traffic while patrolling the 1100 block of Mohawk Street on Friday. The juvenile was later identified as a 17-year-old male.
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NYSP: North Country man charged with criminal mischief in Wilna

WILNA- A North Country man is faced with an accusation in the wake of a criminal mischief incident, authorities say. Brandon L. Neddo, 28, of Natural Bridge, NY was arrested Sunday afternoon by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief (w/intent to damage property).
WILNA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Woman accused of intoxicated driving in Turin, deputies say

TURIN- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of intoxicated driving towards the southern end of Lewis County, authorities say. Ashley M. Meyers, 30, of Rome, NY was arrested Friday night by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, following a traffic stop shortly before 9:30 p.m. on State Route 26, town of Turin.
WKTV

Man accused of stabbing 3 people during fight in downtown Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police were called to downtown Utica Friday afternoon where multiple people were stabbed during a fight. Officers arrived to the 200 block of Genesee Street just before 4 p.m. to find several people hurt, including a woman with a cut on her face. Police were also told that a man involved in the fight went to the hospital to seek treatment for his injuries.
UTICA, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 8/16/22

On the 16th day of August 2022 at approximately 9:08 p.m., Tara Conley was arrested on a Probation Warrant through the County of Oswego Probation Division. Conley was transported to OCJ and held pending arraignment. Inmate Name: PERONNE, MICHAEL A. Address: 2345 CORT 4, PALERMO, NY. Birth Date: 08/12/87. Arrest...
OSWEGO, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Authorities investigating bomb threat at Rome Walmart

ROME- Investigators say no explosives were discovered in the wake of a bomb threat in Oneida County. It was shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday when a Rome Walmart employee received a phone call from an unidentified male, who threatened that there was a bomb in the store. According to the...
ROME, NY
wwnytv.com

Hermon man killed in crash

TOWN OF RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man was killed Friday after his pickup truck left the road and overturned several times. It happened on County Route 17 in the town of Russell at around 3 a.m. The county sheriff’s office said 22-year-old Joseph Gotham of...
RUSSELL, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Missing teen from Fulton now with a warrant out for her arrest

FULTON — A Fulton teen that has been missing since the beginning of August now has a warrant for her arrest through the Oswego County Court. Natalie Steele, 16, was reported missing on Aug. 1 around 3:30 a.m. She has not yet been located by law enforcement.
WKTV

Utica police asking for help identifying suspect in laundromat theft

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police Department is investigating a theft at Julian’s Laundromat on Oneida Street and is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect. Police say the theft happened on Aug 12. UPD released a photo from security footage showing the man in question, who...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Women sentenced in Kunkel ambulance theft

A Buffalo woman who stole an ambulance from Utica in 2021 and crashed it in the Irondequoit Bay outside Rochester was sentenced to prison. Buffalo woman who stole, crashed Kunkel ambulance sentenced to prison. The Buffalo woman who crashed a Kunkel ambulance she stole while in Utica in July of...
UTICA, NY
informnny.com

UPD asking for info on larceny suspect

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is investigating a larceny that occurred at Julian’s Laundromat on Friday, August 12th, and is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect. If you know the identity of the man shown in the image below, please call or...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Fire significantly damages mobile home in Clay, displaces one person

Clay, N.Y. — A fire that could be seen for miles caused significant damage to a mobile home in Clay and displaced the resident, firefighters said. At about 5:15 p.m., a 911 caller reported seeing mobile home on fire near the intersection of Route 31 and Weller Canning Road in the town of Clay, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
CLAY, NY
WKTV

Utica woman accused of bringing drugs into state prison

DANNEMORA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested after allegedly bringing drugs into the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora earlier this week. Prison workers called New York State Police to report a visitor with suspected contraband. Following the investigation, 39-year-old Gina Chamoun was arrested and charged with introducing contraband into a prison.
UTICA, NY
informnny.com

Man dead after motorcycle crash in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Watertown on Wednesday. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:22 a.m. on August 17, a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling east on State Route 126 struck the rear-end of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta that was making a left-hand turn on County Route 49.
wwnytv.com

Crash snarls traffic on Route 11

LERAY, New York (WWNY) - Part of U.S. Route 11 was closed Thursday night after a crash involving at least two vehicles in the town of LeRay. It happened around 9:30 p.m. in front of Walmart. One of the vehicles wound up on its roof. An ambulance was seen leaving...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg to seek grant to rehab former Hackett’s Hardware

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A regional business owner has plans to restore an older building in Ogdensburg, but he needs a state grant to do it. Rob Noble spoke to city councillors at a meeting Monday night. He wants to put a large hardware and sporting goods store in...
OGDENSBURG, NY

