Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan won’t be able to top this week for great summer weather
A great mix of sun, comfortable summer warmth, light winds and a short shot or two of rain are all lined up for this week. Afternoon temperatures will definitely be summery this week, but not sweltering. Central and southern Lower Michigan will flirt with what most of us would call hot for late August. Two days will be on the verge of hot.
Fall forecast just updated; The temperature map is dark orange
NOAA updated the fall forecast last week, and they stick with a prognostication of a warmer than normal fall season. NOAA says the driving force for fall weather is going to be a La Niña that appears to be strengthening right now. La Niña is when a large part of the tropical Pacific Ocean is colder than normal on the surface. A strengthening La Niña means the surface water temperature anomalies are drifting farther from average.
Monarch butterflies are facing extinction, but Michigan could be a sanctuary
EAST LANSING, MI – Michigan and other parts of the central Midwest may offer the best chance for monarch butterflies to fight extinction in the face of climate change. New research shows large swaths of the monarch’s current natural summertime range across North America may in future decades become inhospitable to the beloved insect, which was only recently internationally classified as an endangered species. Climate change is expected to eventually cause air temperatures to rise and rainfall to diminish to harmful degrees for monarchs, though a recent study shows parts of the central Midwest may offer the last accommodating habitat.
Scenic Michigan 2022 photo contest winners: Gorgeous landscapes to Northern Lights
The Scenic Michigan 2022 Photo Contest winners have been announced, and this year’s picks include a beautiful array of landscape and cityscape views. From the night sky stretching across Lake Superior to an amazing picture of a frost-covered pastoral scene, the winning photographs feature spots in both the Upper and Lower peninsulas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Christmas movie filmed at historic Holly Hotel to hold world premiere in Michigan
HOLLY, MI - A movie filmed at one of Michigan’s most historic hotels will hold its world premiere at one of Michigan’s most historic theaters. “Christmas at The Holly Hotel,” which was filmed on location this past winter at the inn built in 1891, will be shown to the public for the first time at the Redford Theater in Detroit, built in 1928, on Sunday, December 4.
Archaeologists unearth sugar bowl, pocketknife at historic Michigan fort
MACKINAW CITY, MICH. -- More fascinating discoveries have been made at Michigan’s Colonial Michilimackinac as the historic site’s archaeology season winds to a close. Archaeologists at the reconstructed 18th-century fort and fur-trading village recently found several pieces of ceramics that match a bowl uncovered in June, as well as a possible sugar bowl and a pocketknife.
Porcupine Mountains Music Festival returns this month after 3-year hiatus
ONTONAGON, MICH. -- After a three-year hiatus, Porcupine Mountains Music Festival is returning to Michigan’s remote Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park. The beloved outdoor music festival is known for showcasing a variety of musical styles, including Americana, bluegrass, folk, R&B, rock, blues, world music and more. Now in its 16th year, the festival will take place at the park’s winter sports complex this weekend, August 26-27.
Ford cuts 3,000 jobs, mostly in Michigan
Ford notified employees on Monday that it will eliminate 3,000 jobs as part of the automaker’s restructuring. In the U.S., Canada, and India, Ford will cut 2,000 salary jobs and 1,000 contract workers effective September 1.
Michigan’s weekend: The need-to-knows on rain
We do have a slow moving storm system coming at us for the weekend. I’ll give you a quick picture of what the rain will be like. A few days ago, it looked like the rain showers would hold off until Sunday for most of Lower Michigan. All of the most recent data now shows the beginnings of showers starting Saturday afternoon.
Powerball results for 08/22/22; jackpot worth $90 million
LANSING, MI – The Powerball jackpot has hit nine figures as there was no winner of the $90 million grand prize for the drawing held on Monday, Aug. 22. That means the drawing on Wednesday, Aug. 24 will be worth $100 million with a cash option of $56.7 million.
New winter forecast from NOAA says better have a snowblower, especially Ann Arbor, Detroit
NOAA issued a winter forecast yesterday. It has a very interesting precipitation pattern for this winter. Right now, let’s just look at the pure winter months of December, January and February. Later on we can go back at look at the fringe months of November, March and April. The...
Muskegon County man can’t stop shaking after winning $751K Fantasy 5 prize
LANSING, MI -- A little extra money in his Michigan Lottery account led a Muskegon County man to the win of a lifetime as he brought home a $751,265 Fantasy 5 jackpot recently. “I saw the Fantasy 5 jackpot was growing and I had $21 in my Lottery account, so...
After Huron River chemical spill, this bill would make polluters pay for cleanup
LANSING, MI – Michigan lawmakers are still on summer break for another couple weeks, but Democrats say now is a critical time to hear bills that have been stalled by Republican leadership. One of those bills would penalize Tribar, the chemical company that spilled hexavalent chromium – the shiner...
West Michigan’s mastodon discovery exciting for researchers, community
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Cory Redman carefully opened a black plastic trash bag and pushed down the sides, revealing a huge jawbone with golf ball sized teeth still attached. The bone is from a juvenile mastodon that roamed West Michigan some 12,000 years ago. Redman and others recently helped dig...
Whitmer reups calls for school supply tax holiday. Lawmakers say its too late.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Sunday renewed calls for a school supply tax holiday over the weekend, though it seems unlikely such a move will happen any time soon. That’s due, in part, to lawmakers saying the time for this sort of tax relief has long passed for Michiganders and their children. The legislature is also not scheduled to meet until next month, though House and Senate leaders could technically call for a session day at any time, presenting an additional wrinkle in the request.
See how your county is doing with child vaccinations, decreasing Michigan-wide
Very different parts of Michigan – Detroit and Oscoda County – are seeing the state’s lowest child immunization rates as health officials sound alarms about the percentage of children who have not received routine vaccinations. Marquette County in the Upper Peninsula and Bay County, which encompasses Bay...
Why pesky yellowjackets want something sweet - and your meat - this time of year
Do yellowjackets keep putting a damper on your picnic plans? There’s a reason why these wasps are hungry for your snacks this time of year. While yellowjackets primarily eat live prey like caterpillars, flies and other insects, several species of yellowjackets in Michigan like to forage for meat and sugar — making human foods especially tempting. This is especially true in late summer and early autumn, when yellowjacket numbers peak just as these wasps’ natural food sources start to decline, according to Michigan State University Extension.
Lake Superior’s biggest mystery: 2 French minesweepers built for war vanished in 1918
LAKE SUPERIOR, MI – More than a century after two French warships were lost in the Great Lakes, the mystery surrounding their disappearance has resurfaced in a tantalizing way, with new bits of history and clues being offered by well-known maritime historian and author Fred Stonehouse. “Gone: The Greatest...
GOP infighting, Dixon’s running mate, abortion latest: The week in Michigan politics
MLive elections reporter Ben Orner here with what you need to know in Michigan politics. That’s me on the left with our snazzy team of reporters:. The Michigan Democratic convention is today in Lansing, but it’s the Republican convention next Saturday you should keep an eye on. The...
Michigan health system using AI technology to monitor chronic conditions
After a successful pilot, McLaren Health Care is expanding a program that uses artificial intelligence technology to monitor patients with persistent conditions. People living with cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or other lasting medical concerns receive text messages, emails or phone calls – whichever communication they prefer – and must respond to disease-specific lists of automated questions.
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson, MI
12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.https://www.mlive.com/jackson/
Comments / 0