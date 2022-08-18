EAST LANSING, MI – Michigan and other parts of the central Midwest may offer the best chance for monarch butterflies to fight extinction in the face of climate change. New research shows large swaths of the monarch’s current natural summertime range across North America may in future decades become inhospitable to the beloved insect, which was only recently internationally classified as an endangered species. Climate change is expected to eventually cause air temperatures to rise and rainfall to diminish to harmful degrees for monarchs, though a recent study shows parts of the central Midwest may offer the last accommodating habitat.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO