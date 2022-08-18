ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Comments / 0

Related
The Ann Arbor News

Fall forecast just updated; The temperature map is dark orange

NOAA updated the fall forecast last week, and they stick with a prognostication of a warmer than normal fall season. NOAA says the driving force for fall weather is going to be a La Niña that appears to be strengthening right now. La Niña is when a large part of the tropical Pacific Ocean is colder than normal on the surface. A strengthening La Niña means the surface water temperature anomalies are drifting farther from average.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Monarch butterflies are facing extinction, but Michigan could be a sanctuary

EAST LANSING, MI – Michigan and other parts of the central Midwest may offer the best chance for monarch butterflies to fight extinction in the face of climate change. New research shows large swaths of the monarch’s current natural summertime range across North America may in future decades become inhospitable to the beloved insect, which was only recently internationally classified as an endangered species. Climate change is expected to eventually cause air temperatures to rise and rainfall to diminish to harmful degrees for monarchs, though a recent study shows parts of the central Midwest may offer the last accommodating habitat.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunset#Stormy Weather
MLive

Christmas movie filmed at historic Holly Hotel to hold world premiere in Michigan

HOLLY, MI - A movie filmed at one of Michigan’s most historic hotels will hold its world premiere at one of Michigan’s most historic theaters. “Christmas at The Holly Hotel,” which was filmed on location this past winter at the inn built in 1891, will be shown to the public for the first time at the Redford Theater in Detroit, built in 1928, on Sunday, December 4.
HOLLY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Archaeologists unearth sugar bowl, pocketknife at historic Michigan fort

MACKINAW CITY, MICH. -- More fascinating discoveries have been made at Michigan’s Colonial Michilimackinac as the historic site’s archaeology season winds to a close. Archaeologists at the reconstructed 18th-century fort and fur-trading village recently found several pieces of ceramics that match a bowl uncovered in June, as well as a possible sugar bowl and a pocketknife.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Porcupine Mountains Music Festival returns this month after 3-year hiatus

ONTONAGON, MICH. -- After a three-year hiatus, Porcupine Mountains Music Festival is returning to Michigan’s remote Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park. The beloved outdoor music festival is known for showcasing a variety of musical styles, including Americana, bluegrass, folk, R&B, rock, blues, world music and more. Now in its 16th year, the festival will take place at the park’s winter sports complex this weekend, August 26-27.
ONTONAGON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s weekend: The need-to-knows on rain

We do have a slow moving storm system coming at us for the weekend. I’ll give you a quick picture of what the rain will be like. A few days ago, it looked like the rain showers would hold off until Sunday for most of Lower Michigan. All of the most recent data now shows the beginnings of showers starting Saturday afternoon.
MICHIGAN STATE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Whitmer reups calls for school supply tax holiday. Lawmakers say its too late.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Sunday renewed calls for a school supply tax holiday over the weekend, though it seems unlikely such a move will happen any time soon. That’s due, in part, to lawmakers saying the time for this sort of tax relief has long passed for Michiganders and their children. The legislature is also not scheduled to meet until next month, though House and Senate leaders could technically call for a session day at any time, presenting an additional wrinkle in the request.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Why pesky yellowjackets want something sweet - and your meat - this time of year

Do yellowjackets keep putting a damper on your picnic plans? There’s a reason why these wasps are hungry for your snacks this time of year. While yellowjackets primarily eat live prey like caterpillars, flies and other insects, several species of yellowjackets in Michigan like to forage for meat and sugar — making human foods especially tempting. This is especially true in late summer and early autumn, when yellowjacket numbers peak just as these wasps’ natural food sources start to decline, according to Michigan State University Extension.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan health system using AI technology to monitor chronic conditions

After a successful pilot, McLaren Health Care is expanding a program that uses artificial intelligence technology to monitor patients with persistent conditions. People living with cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or other lasting medical concerns receive text messages, emails or phone calls – whichever communication they prefer – and must respond to disease-specific lists of automated questions.
MICHIGAN STATE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson, MI
12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.

 https://www.mlive.com/jackson/

Comments / 0

Community Policy