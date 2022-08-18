Clay County tradition to celebrate 154th anniversary

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — For over 100 years, the Bowling Green Old Settlers Picnic has been a long-standing tradition in Clay County. On August 26th, and 27th the event will celebrate its 154th anniversary.

Both nights will feature stage entertainment, food and plenty of activities for the kids. There will also be a tractor pull and horse pull.

Volunteer, Joshua Rector, said the Picnic draws hundreds to the area each year.

“I know that the year after COVID, the pandemic, people really enjoyed getting out here and visiting with each other. It was a sense of community and a sense of comradery,” He said.

Rector added that parking and admission to the event are free.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.