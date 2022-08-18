ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, IN

Clay County tradition to celebrate 154th anniversary

By Zeke Torres
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cNcBO_0hMMbzfo00

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — For over 100 years, the Bowling Green Old Settlers Picnic has been a long-standing tradition in Clay County. On August 26th, and 27th the event will celebrate its 154th anniversary.

Both nights will feature stage entertainment, food and plenty of activities for the kids. There will also be a tractor pull and horse pull.

Rea Park to celebrate major milestone

Volunteer, Joshua Rector, said the Picnic draws hundreds to the area each year.

“I know that the year after COVID, the pandemic, people really enjoyed getting out here and visiting with each other. It was a sense of community and a sense of comradery,” He said.

Rector added that parking and admission to the event are free.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
vincennespbs.org

Knox County landmark needs some love

A local landmark may be in need of a little help. Indiana Landmarks released its annual list of the 10 most endangered landmarks in the state. Officials say these places face many problems including abandonment, neglect, or owners who don’t have the money for repairs. In Vincennes, the Knox...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Fowler Park hosts final “Summer at the Village” event

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– 21 vintage log cabins were on display on Saturday, as a part of the final “Summer at the Village,” event hosted by the Fowler Village Folk. The community held events like this on the third Saturday of every month this summer. Members put on demonstrations and crafts. Communications Director Amber Kerr said […]
FARMERSBURG, IN
WTWO/WAWV

TH Humane Society still has need following ‘Clear the Shelters’

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Following the “Clear the Shelters,” event, the Terre Haute Humane Society completed a busy weekend with over a dozen cats and dogs adopted. The Humane Society’s Intake Coordinator, Stacy Wilkins, said they had 15 total adoptions and one animal was returned to its owner. She said plenty of people also expressed […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Bowling Green, IN
Clay County, IN
Government
County
Clay County, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
WTHI

Indiana's oldest picnic to take place next weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana's oldest picnic takes place right here in the Wabash Valley, and it's just around the corner. The 154th Old Settlers Reunion Picnic is taking place Friday, August 26th, and Saturday, August 27th. It's a weekend full of food, music, and fun in the town square.
BOWLING GREEN, IN
FOX59

Taps and Dolls, 247 Skybar in downtown Indy close

INDIANAPOLIS — Two popular downtown Indianapolis bars have closed. The owner of the building that houses Taps and Dolls and the 247 Skybar on Meridian Street confirmed Sunday to FOX59 that both venues are now closed. Earlier this year, Indiana’s Alcohol & Tobacco Commission voted to revoke the downtown nightclubs’ liquor license. The bars have […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Cleaning and sealing outdoor wood

INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden demonstrated the steps to cleaning and sealing outdoor wooden surfaces on 13Sunrise. Outdoor wooden surfaces will look better and last longer if they are periodically maintained and treated. For cleaning, Sullivan used a bleach-based detergent that he applied with a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Officials identify Indiana State students killed in crash

RILEY, Ind. (WISH) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the names of the five Indiana State University students who were involved in a fatal crash Sunday on State Road 46. Just after 1:30 a.m., the vehicle left the road, hit a tree, and caught on...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Horse#154th#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
WTWO/WAWV

Celebrating diversity and inclusion in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On August 27, the Hamilton Center will continue to promote its message of inclusion with the Diversity Walk. The mile and a-half walk will begin at the First Financial Bank in downtown Terre Haute and finish at the same location on 6th and Ohio. Registration is at 9 a.m., followed […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Swope holds its Summer Art Studio Showcase

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Swope Art Museum held its Summer Art Studio Showcase. The showcase features art work from summer classes that were held at The Swope. Youth ages 4 to 17 could attend 30 classes over the summer to build an art portfolio. On Friday, the kids were able to showcase their […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

ISU reacts to deadly crash involving 5 students

Indiana State University is reacting following the news of five students being involved in a car crash in Riley that killed three and left two seriously injured. In a release, the school says that the campus is grieving the tragic loss of Christian Eubanks, Jayden Musili, and Caleb Vanhooser.
RILEY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local law enforcement fundraises for a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — If you were driving in Terre Haute and you saw Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police on a roof, no worries he wasn’t stuck. On Friday morning, the Indiana State Police and local law enforcement agencies were participating in “Cop on a rooftop.’ Officers were at both Dunkin’ […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

‘Rock the Block 5k’ set for August 27 in 12 Points

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Running is hard. But, what if on a three-mile trail there were several musicians playing music and cheering you on as you exercised? If that interests you, you’re in luck because a first-of-its-kind race is coming to the Historic 12 Points Neighborhood. The ‘Rock the Block 5k’ is set for […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Rockville restaurant burns in early morning fire

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Rockville restaurant caught fire early Tuesday morning. According to Josh Sorrels, assistant chief for the Rockville-Adams Township Fire Department, a fire took place at Bejanamins Family Restaurant. He said they are unable to confirm at this time if the business is a total loss. No injuries were reported, and Sorrels […]
ROCKVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Coach Rick Haynes reflects on Caleb VanHooser

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Lakota East head football coach Rick Haynes has fond memories of his former player Caleb VanHooser. Haynes says the football team will wear number 2 decals on their helmets this season in honor of Caleb. “It was just a obviously a very, very sad day yesterday. Caleb was so loved […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Ambulance services in jeopardy in Martin County

Another southern Indiana county finds itself in control of its ambulance service. Martin County Commissioners announced that as of Monday, Martin County EMS will no longer provide ambulance services in the county. Martin County EMS is under the same ownership as Knox County EMS, which used to provide emergency services...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

It’s time to Clear The Shelters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Saturday will be a good chance to welcome a new member to your family. WTWO is hosting the annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption event sponsored by Toyota of Terre Haute. This year’s event has more animal shelters participating than in any past year. Shelters will be offering special adoption […]
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy