27east.com

Peace Is Prized

As 47-year Sag Harbor homeowners, we are concerned by the August 11 news of short-term rentals of swimming pools for one or more hours in our small village, and the additional rentals of tennis courts, home recording studios and big back yards [“Cash For Splash,” Residence, August 11].
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Chabad Of The Hamptons Hosts 12th Annual Benefit

On Sunday evening the Chabad of the Hamptons on Woods Lane held its "Rhythms of Summer" 12th Annual Benefit. Congregants, Families and Friends of the Synagogue gathered to show their... more.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Kidd Squid Brewery Opens Tasting Room In Sag Harbor

Sag Harbor joins a growing list of villages and towns across the country to have its own microbrewery with the arrival last month of the Kidd Squid Brewing Company. The... more.
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Rose Stevens, Formerly Of Hampton Bays, Dies July 25

Rose Stevens of Clermont, Florida, and formerly of Hampton Bays, died on July 25 in Clermont. She was 74. She was born on June 15, 1948, in Hampton Bays, to... more.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
27east.com

Kristen Ann Sandstrom, Formelry Of Southampton, Dies August 16

Kristen Ann Sandstrom left this world just after midnight on August 16, 2021, just a few weeks shy of her fiftieth birthday. She is survived by her husband Kevin Murray,... more.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Bronx Woman Charged With Menacing Police Officer In Montauk

East Hampton Town Police arrested a woman Tuesday night, August 16, in Montauk after she allegedly brandished a folding knife at a police officer, threatening him on Montauk Highway near... more.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

Wanted for Farmingville Leaving the Scene

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section. officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle that. struck a male pedestrian in Farmingville and fled the scene last month. A 36-year-old man was walking northbound on Hillside Road...
FARMINGVILLE, NY
HuntingtonNow

2 Wanted in Deli Burglary

Suffolk police are looking for two men who burglarized a Cold Spring Harbor business on Aug. 9. The men broke into Gold Coast 2 Go Delicatessen at 147 Woodbury Road, about 4 a.m., and stole a safe and about $700 in cash.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Harris Allen’s Art Makes Waves On The East End

Despite the fact that the work of Sag Harbor artist Harris Allen is shown on a monitor, his art is more than just a video. It's a window to the... more.
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Foodstuffs: End Of Summer Eats, Cocktails, Bands, Fundraisers And Food Trucks

SAC's SummerFest Culinary Festival Southampton Arts Center will host its culinary arts festival, SummerFest, on Thursday, September 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. and will honor Helena and Rob Vahradian... more.
PIX11

Five Powerball lottery tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday was a very lucky day for New Yorkers.  Five third-prize tickets, each one worth $50,000, were sold for Saturday’s Powerball drawing.  The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball.   The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 5-9-11-16-66. The Powerball was 7. The winning tickets were sold at: Digitronex […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Selden Man Admits To Targeting, Attacking Hispanic Men

A Long Island man has admitted to targeting Hispanic men, bringing them to remote locations, and then violently attacking them. Christopher Cella, of Selden, pleaded guilty to multiple hate crimes in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Aug. 18, including strangulation and assault. Cella, who was 19 at the time, was...
SELDEN, NY
NBC New York

Two 4-Year-Old NY Boys Dead in Separate Saturday Crashes

A pair of deadly traffic deaths claimed the lives of two 4-year-old boys on Long Island and Queens on Saturday, authorities investigating the deaths said. The first tragedy struck around 11:30 a.m. out in Suffolk County, where police said a boy was struck and killed in the driveway of his Huntington Station home.
QUEENS, NY
longisland.com

Man Found Unconscious in Idling Car with Infant Inside: Arrested for DWI

Suffolk County Police last night arrested a man for Leandra’s Law for driving while under the influence of drugs with his one-year-old child in his vehicle in Bellport. A 911 caller reported an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat of a parked 2008 Toyota Sienna, which was idling in the middle of the roadway, with a screaming infant in the vehicle at 7:33 p.m. Upon arrival of EMS personnel, Harry Penny was found to be unconscious in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with his one-year-old son in the backseat.

