Peace Is Prized
As 47-year Sag Harbor homeowners, we are concerned by the August 11 news of short-term rentals of swimming pools for one or more hours in our small village, and the additional rentals of tennis courts, home recording studios and big back yards [“Cash For Splash,” Residence, August 11].
Chabad Of The Hamptons Hosts 12th Annual Benefit
On Sunday evening the Chabad of the Hamptons on Woods Lane held its "Rhythms of Summer" 12th Annual Benefit. Congregants, Families and Friends of the Synagogue gathered to show their... more.
Kidd Squid Brewery Opens Tasting Room In Sag Harbor
Sag Harbor joins a growing list of villages and towns across the country to have its own microbrewery with the arrival last month of the Kidd Squid Brewing Company. The... more.
Rose Stevens, Formerly Of Hampton Bays, Dies July 25
Rose Stevens of Clermont, Florida, and formerly of Hampton Bays, died on July 25 in Clermont. She was 74. She was born on June 15, 1948, in Hampton Bays, to... more.
Kristen Ann Sandstrom, Formelry Of Southampton, Dies August 16
Kristen Ann Sandstrom left this world just after midnight on August 16, 2021, just a few weeks shy of her fiftieth birthday. She is survived by her husband Kevin Murray,... more.
$33 Million Bond Vote Scheduled For Westhampton Beach School District
Westhampton Beach School District officials will be asking the public to vote in October to approve a $33 million bond for infrastructure upgrades, instructional updates and health and safety improvements... more.
Bronx Woman Charged With Menacing Police Officer In Montauk
East Hampton Town Police arrested a woman Tuesday night, August 16, in Montauk after she allegedly brandished a folding knife at a police officer, threatening him on Montauk Highway near... more.
Abandoned NY State Psychiatric Hospital! What Went On In Building 23?
There once was a revolutionary psychiatric center in Brentwood, New York, notorious for treating certain patients by drilling a hole in their head to treat their mental illness. Abandoned buildings, a brick silo and a graveyard filled with former patients are about all that remains of the 'Lobotomy Hospital', Pilgrim State Hospital.
Reports: Catalytic converter thefts skyrocket in some Connecticut towns
Catalytic converter thefts are skyrocketing in some areas of Connecticut. Data obtained by News 12 from local police departments reveals some of the numbers have already doubled from last year's incidents.
Wanted for Farmingville Leaving the Scene
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section. officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle that. struck a male pedestrian in Farmingville and fled the scene last month. A 36-year-old man was walking northbound on Hillside Road...
2 Wanted in Deli Burglary
Suffolk police are looking for two men who burglarized a Cold Spring Harbor business on Aug. 9. The men broke into Gold Coast 2 Go Delicatessen at 147 Woodbury Road, about 4 a.m., and stole a safe and about $700 in cash.
Over 100 baby snapping turtles mowed down to death on LI; advocates push for investigation
SAYVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Humane Long Island called on the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Suffolk County Department of Parks to investigate the deaths of more than 100 snapping turtle hatchlings in Sayville. According to a spokesperson, a resident of Meadow Croft Estate found the baby turtles mowed down by Suffolk County […]
Harris Allen’s Art Makes Waves On The East End
Despite the fact that the work of Sag Harbor artist Harris Allen is shown on a monitor, his art is more than just a video. It's a window to the... more.
Foodstuffs: End Of Summer Eats, Cocktails, Bands, Fundraisers And Food Trucks
SAC's SummerFest Culinary Festival Southampton Arts Center will host its culinary arts festival, SummerFest, on Thursday, September 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. and will honor Helena and Rob Vahradian... more.
Five Powerball lottery tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday was a very lucky day for New Yorkers. Five third-prize tickets, each one worth $50,000, were sold for Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 5-9-11-16-66. The Powerball was 7. The winning tickets were sold at: Digitronex […]
Boy Seriously Injured In Crash Causing Hours-Long Closure Of Long Island Expressway In Suffolk
A man who was allegedly driving drunk was arrested following a crash that seriously injured a 9-year-old boy and caused an hours-long closure of a stretch of the Long Island Expressway. It took place in Suffolk County around 1:50 a.m., Monday, Aug. 22 in Farmingville. According to Suffolk County Police,...
Selden Man Admits To Targeting, Attacking Hispanic Men
A Long Island man has admitted to targeting Hispanic men, bringing them to remote locations, and then violently attacking them. Christopher Cella, of Selden, pleaded guilty to multiple hate crimes in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Aug. 18, including strangulation and assault. Cella, who was 19 at the time, was...
Two 4-Year-Old NY Boys Dead in Separate Saturday Crashes
A pair of deadly traffic deaths claimed the lives of two 4-year-old boys on Long Island and Queens on Saturday, authorities investigating the deaths said. The first tragedy struck around 11:30 a.m. out in Suffolk County, where police said a boy was struck and killed in the driveway of his Huntington Station home.
Man Found Unconscious in Idling Car with Infant Inside: Arrested for DWI
Suffolk County Police last night arrested a man for Leandra’s Law for driving while under the influence of drugs with his one-year-old child in his vehicle in Bellport. A 911 caller reported an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat of a parked 2008 Toyota Sienna, which was idling in the middle of the roadway, with a screaming infant in the vehicle at 7:33 p.m. Upon arrival of EMS personnel, Harry Penny was found to be unconscious in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with his one-year-old son in the backseat.
Mastic Man Found Unconscious In Minivan With Screaming Baby Charged With DWI, Police Say
A man was charged with driving while intoxicated after police said he was found unconscious in a minivan with a screaming baby on Long Island. The incident happened in Bellport at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, the Suffolk County Police Department said. A 911 caller reported an unresponsive...
